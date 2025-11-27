Liquid Gold EA Pro
- Experts
- Jose Medina
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 27 November 2025
- Activations: 5
💎 Liquid Gold EA — New York Session Scalping for XAUUSD
Liquid Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor specialized in Gold (XAUUSD) trading during the New York session (15:00–18:00 server time). It uses a balanced Buy & Sell strategy with fixed Stop Loss / Take Profit levels and a smart trailing system that locks in profits automatically. The .set file for optimal configuration is in the Discussion section.
🧠 Core Features
- ✔️ Fully automated operation — plug & play.
- ✔️ Dynamic trailing stop and risk control.
- ✔️ Spread filter to avoid bad entries during volatility peaks.
- ✔️ Automatic lot calculation based on account balance.
- ✔️ Lightweight, fast execution — ideal for ECN brokers and VPS.
⚙️ Recommended Settings
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframes: M1 or M5
- Minimum deposit: 100 USD
- Broker type: ECN or Raw spread
- Account type: Standard, Micro, or Cent
- Recommended VPS: Ping under 10ms
💰 Trading Logic
The EA opens BUY/SELL positions when market conditions match the session window and spread filter. Each trade has its own Stop Loss and Take Profit, and once a trade reaches the trailing activation level, the stop is automatically adjusted to protect profits.
📊 Risk Management
Lot size is calculated dynamically according to your account balance (default: 0.01 lots per 100 USD). The EA will not open trades if the current spread exceeds the defined limit (default: 40 points).
📅 Session Filter
Trades only during the New York session, avoiding low-volatility hours and overnight risk. You can disable this option to trade 24/5 if preferred.
🧩 Technical Information
- Written in pure MQL5 (no DLLs or external dependencies)
- Compatible with backtesting and optimization
- Supports hedging accounts
- Uses CTrade library for execution safety
⚠️ Important Notes
This EA does not use martingale, grid, or dangerous averaging. It follows a clean, transparent scalping logic.
Before using on a real account, test the EA on a demo or cent account to familiarize yourself with its trading behavior and broker conditions.
🚀 Final Recommendation
Combine Liquid Gold EA with a low-latency VPS and ECN account to get the best results during New York volatility bursts.
Developed and maintained by Jose Medina – 2025.