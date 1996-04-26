Algo Point

Designed for traders who demand consistency, precision, and disciplined risk management, this Expert Advisor demonstrated outstanding performance in historical testing.

Starting with an initial deposit of $10,000, the EA generated $20,877 in net profit, completing 86 trades with an impressive 98.84% winning rate. Even with strong profitability, the maximum equity drawdown remained controlled at 6.42%, showing an effective balance between growth and capital protection.

The strategy operates automatically, follows predefined rules, and removes emotional decisions from execution. Its performance profile highlights efficiency, consistency, and disciplined trade management—making it a powerful solution for traders seeking a structured approach to the market.

Key backtest results:

Net Profit: $20,877
Initial Deposit: $10,000
Winning Trades: 98.84%
Maximum Equity Drawdown: 6.42%
Total Trades: 86
Profit Factor: 3,480.50
Recovery Factor: 23.43

AlgoPoint – Institutional Market Direction Indicator

AlgoPoint is an institutional-style trading indicator designed to help traders visualize potential market turning points with greater clarity.

Using a proprietary four-point projection model, AlgoPoint analyzes recent market behavior and simulates the most likely continuation of price movement. By interpreting the relationship between the latest completed movements, it helps identify potential reversals near significant highs and lows.

The concept is straightforward:

  • When the latest projection ends green, the next opportunity may favor a sell.

  • When the latest projection ends red, the next opportunity may favor a buy.

Rather than predicting the future, AlgoPoint provides a structured view of market behavior, allowing traders to make more objective and confident decisions.

The indicator is built around the principle that markets continuously rotate between buying and selling pressure, seeking new highs and lows. By visualizing these cycles, AlgoPoint helps traders improve timing, reduce emotional decision-making, and better understand market structure.

Main Benefits:

  • Institutional-style market visualization.

  • Easy-to-read buy and sell bias.

  • Identifies potential reversal zones.

  • Supports discretionary decision-making.

  • Suitable for multiple instruments and timeframes.

  • Clean, intuitive interface.

AlgoPoint is a decision-support tool created for traders who value structure, clarity, and consistency in their market analysis.

This EA was developed to execute with discipline, react systematically to market conditions, and manage every operation according to its programmed strategy.

Backtest results are based on historical data. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


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Индикаторы
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Davit Beridze
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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4 (4)
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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