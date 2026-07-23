Easy Visual Trade Manager

# Trade Manager Lite - Visual Risk Management for MetaTrader 5

**Trade Manager Lite** is a highly optimized, visual trading assistant designed to simplify risk management and trade execution on MT5. Built with Prop Firm traders in mind, this tool allows you to visually set your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, instantly calculating the exact lot size needed to respect your risk parameters.

## 🚀 Key Features

*   **Visual Trade Placement:** Drag and drop Entry, SL, and TP lines on the chart. The EA automatically detects if you are placing a Market, Limit, or Stop order based on the current price and line position.
*   **Dynamic Risk Calculation:** Choose your preferred calculation mode directly from the panel:
    *   **Risk %:** Enter the percentage of your account equity you want to risk.
    *   **Cash ($):** Enter a fixed amount of money to risk.
    *   **Lot:** Manually set a fixed lot size.
*   **Real-Time Risk/Reward Display:** Instantly view the R:R ratio, potential profit, and potential loss in your account currency before executing the trade.
*   **Auto Break-Even (BE):** Set a specific Risk/Reward target (e.g., 1.0 or 2.0). Once the price reaches this R:R, the EA automatically moves your Stop Loss to Break-Even (Entry Price + 5 points buffer).
*   **High Performance UI:** The intuitive graphical panel is designed with internal throttling, ensuring it never slows down your terminal or lags during high volatility.
*   **Push Notifications:** Stay informed on the go. Receive instant mobile push notifications when your Stop Loss is moved to BE, or when a trade hits SL or TP.

## ⚙️ How It Works

1.  Click **BUY** or **SELL** on the panel.
2.  Three lines will appear on your chart: Entry (Gray), SL (Red), and TP (Green).
3.  Drag the lines to your desired price levels. The panel will instantly recalculate your lot size and risk metrics.
4.  Input your desired risk in the panel (e.g., `0.5` for 0.5% risk).
5.  Click **SEND ORDER**. The EA will execute the precise trade for you.

## 🎛️ Input Parameters

*   **Magic Number:** Unique identifier for the trades managed by this EA.
*   **Default SL (points):** The default distance for the Stop Loss line when initially drawn.
*   **Default TP (points):** The default distance for the Take Profit line when initially drawn.
*   **Max Spread:** Maximum allowable spread to prevent execution during highly volatile news events.
*   **Push Notifications:** Toggle notifications for Break-Even triggers, SL hits, and TP hits.

*Note: This is the Lite version of the ultimate Trade Manager, providing all essential features for precise order execution and risk management.*

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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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traderspeed
539
traderspeed 2026.07.25 10:32 
 

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Robert-silviu Neacsu
170
Reply from developer Robert-silviu Neacsu 2026.07.25 18:36
Estou trabalhando nisso. Obrigado pelo feedback.
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