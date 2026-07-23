Easy Visual Trade Manager

# Trade Manager Lite - Visual Risk Management for MetaTrader 5

**Trade Manager Lite** is a highly optimized, visual trading assistant designed to simplify risk management and trade execution on MT5. Built with Prop Firm traders in mind, this tool allows you to visually set your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, instantly calculating the exact lot size needed to respect your risk parameters.

## 🚀 Key Features

*   **Visual Trade Placement:** Drag and drop Entry, SL, and TP lines on the chart. The EA automatically detects if you are placing a Market, Limit, or Stop order based on the current price and line position.
*   **Dynamic Risk Calculation:** Choose your preferred calculation mode directly from the panel:
    *   **Risk %:** Enter the percentage of your account equity you want to risk.
    *   **Cash ($):** Enter a fixed amount of money to risk.
    *   **Lot:** Manually set a fixed lot size.
*   **Real-Time Risk/Reward Display:** Instantly view the R:R ratio, potential profit, and potential loss in your account currency before executing the trade.
*   **Auto Break-Even (BE):** Set a specific Risk/Reward target (e.g., 1.0 or 2.0). Once the price reaches this R:R, the EA automatically moves your Stop Loss to Break-Even (Entry Price + 5 points buffer).
*   **High Performance UI:** The intuitive graphical panel is designed with internal throttling, ensuring it never slows down your terminal or lags during high volatility.
*   **Push Notifications:** Stay informed on the go. Receive instant mobile push notifications when your Stop Loss is moved to BE, or when a trade hits SL or TP.

## ⚙️ How It Works

1.  Click **BUY** or **SELL** on the panel.
2.  Three lines will appear on your chart: Entry (Gray), SL (Red), and TP (Green).
3.  Drag the lines to your desired price levels. The panel will instantly recalculate your lot size and risk metrics.
4.  Input your desired risk in the panel (e.g., `0.5` for 0.5% risk).
5.  Click **SEND ORDER**. The EA will execute the precise trade for you.

## 🎛️ Input Parameters

*   **Magic Number:** Unique identifier for the trades managed by this EA.
*   **Default SL (points):** The default distance for the Stop Loss line when initially drawn.
*   **Default TP (points):** The default distance for the Take Profit line when initially drawn.
*   **Max Spread:** Maximum allowable spread to prevent execution during highly volatile news events.
*   **Push Notifications:** Toggle notifications for Break-Even triggers, SL hits, and TP hits.

*Note: This is the Lite version of the ultimate Trade Manager, providing all essential features for precise order execution and risk management.*

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3.97 (35)
Утилиты
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
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ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Утилиты
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
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5 (6)
Утилиты
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Утилиты
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4.95 (132)
Утилиты
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
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Утилиты
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5 (1)
Утилиты
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Trinh Dat
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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4.59 (74)
Утилиты
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5 (4)
Утилиты
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
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Samuel Manoel De Souza
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Leolouiski Gan
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Утилиты
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
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Inakis Srl
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Утилиты
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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traderspeed
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traderspeed 2026.07.25 10:32 
 

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Robert-silviu Neacsu
171
Ответ разработчика Robert-silviu Neacsu 2026.07.25 18:36
Estou trabalhando nisso. Obrigado pelo feedback.
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