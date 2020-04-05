Gold Falcon

Special Discount50% for the first 5 Users: 250$ then the price will increase to 450$ again!!!!!


When you purchase the EA Contact me to send you the MT4 Edition for free!!!!

Gold Falcon — Adaptive ATR Trading Engine for XAUUSD

Gold Falcon is an advanced Expert Advisor designed primarily for trading XAUUSD using an adaptive combination of price-wave analysis, ATR-based market conditions, controlled grid reinforcement, and structural recovery management.

The EA does not rely on a fixed indicator crossover or a traditional martingale system. Instead, it continuously analyzes the current market structure, identifies active price waves, waits for a suitable retracement, and manages all open positions as one coordinated trading basket.

How the Expert Advisor Works

The EA first detects the latest confirmed bullish or bearish price wave using swing highs and swing lows.

During a bullish wave, it looks for a controlled retracement before opening a Buy position. During a bearish wave, it waits for an upward retracement before opening a Sell position.

The entry system can use an Anti-Chase Entry Guard, which helps prevent buying near the top of a price wave or selling near the bottom. The EA measures the real retracement percentage inside the detected wave and only allows entry when the price is inside the permitted entry zone.

Once a basket is active, the EA may add reinforcement positions at dynamically calculated ATR distances. Grid spacing, trade volume, trend conditions, volatility, account exposure, and drawdown are continuously evaluated before any additional position is opened.

Adaptive Recovery System

If the original basket moves into loss and the market confirms a structural break in the opposite direction, the EA can activate its adaptive recovery engine.

Recovery activation is not based only on a fixed number of positions. It evaluates several factors, including:

  • Current basket depth
  • Structural price break
  • ATR movement
  • Market trend direction
  • ADX strength
  • Candle momentum
  • Volatility conditions
  • Existing account exposure

The recovery state is reevaluated on every completed candle. If the original market direction returns and remains confirmed, the EA can release the recovery mode and resume normal basket management.

Basket-Based Profit Management

Gold Falcon manages all related trades as one basket rather than treating each trade separately.

Available exit methods include:

  • Fixed basket profit target
  • Dynamic monetary trailing profit
  • Basket break-even protection
  • Maximum floating-loss protection
  • Optional emergency stop loss
  • Drawdown-based risk reduction
  • Exposure and total-lot limits

The trailing system automatically adjusts according to the total open volume, allowing profit protection to remain proportional as the basket grows.

Adaptive Risk Engine

The EA continuously monitors account and market conditions and can automatically reduce risk during unfavorable periods.

Risk management includes:

  • Drawdown-based trading states
  • Adaptive lot scaling
  • Volatility-based volume reduction
  • Maximum total position limit
  • Maximum total lot exposure
  • Recovery position limit
  • Margin availability verification
  • Spread filtering
  • Volatility spike protection
  • Higher-timeframe trend analysis

Professional Trading Dashboard

The Expert Advisor includes a modern on-chart dashboard displaying:

  • Account balance
  • Equity
  • Free margin
  • Margin level
  • Total return
  • Floating profit or loss
  • Current drawdown
  • Total open lots
  • Buy and Sell exposure
  • Market trend
  • ADX value
  • ATR condition
  • Wave direction
  • Entry-zone status
  • Recovery status
  • Open-trade information
  • Current risk state

The dashboard, chart theme, colors, and logo can be enabled or disabled from the EA inputs.

Main Features

  • Designed primarily for XAUUSD
  • Adaptive ATR-based trading logic
  • Swing-based price-wave detection
  • Retracement entry system
  • Optional Anti-Chase Entry Guard
  • Higher-timeframe EMA and ADX trend engine
  • Entry-quality scoring system
  • Adaptive grid spacing
  • Controlled reinforcement positions
  • Structural recovery engine
  • Recovery reevaluation on every completed candle
  • Dynamic basket trailing
  • Drawdown and exposure protection
  • Spread and volatility filters
  • Automatic recovery of open-trade state after terminal restart
  • Professional visual dashboard
  • Fully configurable inputs

Recommended Usage

The EA is optimized primarily for:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Minimum recommended environment: Low-spread broker, stable execution, and VPS hosting

The EA may also be tested on other symbols and timeframes, but settings should be optimized separately for each trading instrument.

Important Account Requirement

The recovery system may open positions in the opposite direction of the original basket. Therefore, the EA is intended for hedging accounts that allow simultaneous Buy and Sell positions on the same symbol.

It is not designed to operate with the same recovery behavior on netting accounts.

Risk Warning

Trading gold and using multi-position basket strategies involve significant risk. Historical backtesting or previous performance does not guarantee future results.

Before using the EA on a live account:

  • Test it in the Strategy Tester
  • Run it on a demo account
  • Use an appropriate starting balance
  • Select a suitable Base Lot
  • Verify the broker’s spread and execution conditions
  • Avoid excessive risk settings

The user remains fully responsible for account configuration, risk selection, and all trading results.


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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
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SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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Ibrahim Nasif Naiem
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