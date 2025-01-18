The Pocket Rocket
- Csongor Pall
- Version: 225.26
- Updated: 18 January 2025
- Activations: 12
Meet the Pocket Rocket Trading Robot! (2018-2025)
- This is an advanced martingale system, which carries significant risk. The question is not if it will blow up the account, but when.
Live trade signal ($500.99 deposit)
Live trade mini signal ($200 deposit)
https://www.forexfactory.com/pocketrocket#acct.12x2
Facts:
- netting mode
- cent-based account
- using the MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- User-Friendly: No complicated setup processes or testing, just drag, drop, input the settings (see the screenshot, or text me for settings) and start trading.
- Affordable: Start trading with as little as $ 100
- Proven Performance: Back tested successfully on GBP/USD and AUD/USD pairs since 2020. ( Please note: The robot is optimized for trading the GBP/USD and AUD/USD currency pairs. )
- Scalable: Flexible for small and large accounts, with clear guidelines on deposit levels and lot sizes.
- Simple and easy to operate.
Scalability:
- Depositing a $ 100 you can run the robot on the GBP/USD pair with 0.01 lot.
- $ 200-300, you can add a second pair AUD/USD and trade both with a pair with 0.01 lot.
- $ 1,000, you can increase the trading lot size from 0.01 to 0.1, boosting your potential earnings.
- $ 2,000-3000, you can trade on two pairs (GBP/USD and AUD/USD) using one account, with the enhanced lot size or changing one or another settings to a bit more aggressive setup.
Performance Statistics (2020–2025)
Based on $ 1,000 deposit in a test environment with live historical data:
- GBP/USD: Average monthly profit of $ 131.20.
- AUD/USD: Average monthly profit of $ 72.16.
-
From 01 January 2020 to 10 January 2025 with $ 1K deposit on the AUD/USD pair, the net profit was $ 4,329.74.
- For the same period, the net profit on the GBP/USD pair was $7,872.20 with the current conservative settings.
However, using more aggressive settings by increasing the "Add-On Volume %" from 360% to 420%—resulted in an impressive profit of $14,232.45.
Changing the ''Step loss'' from -55 to -50 resulted an even higher profit of $26,139.89 (every little change effects the drawdown which in this case increased from 14% to 58.28%)
The live signals above are operated with low risk settings.
Important Notes
- Only deposit money you can afford to lose.
- Stick to the recommended pairs (GBP/USD & AUD/USD) and avoid changing default settings in live environment to maintain stability.
- Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results.