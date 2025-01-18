Meet the Pocket Rocket Trading Robot! (2018-2025)

The Pocket Rocket

This is an advanced martingale system, which carries significant risk. The question is not if it will blow up the account, but when.

Live trade signal ($500.99 deposit)

Live trade mini signal ($200 deposit)

Facts:

netting mode

cent-based account

using the MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

User-Friendly: No complicated setup processes or testing, just drag, drop, input the settings (see the screenshot, or text me for settings) and start trading.

Affordable: Start trading with as little as $100

Proven Performance: Back tested successfully on GBP/USD and AUD/USD pairs since 2020. (Please note: The robot is optimized for trading the GBP/USD and AUD/USD currency pairs.)

Scalable: Flexible for small and large accounts, with clear guidelines on deposit levels and lot sizes.

Flexible for small and large accounts, with clear guidelines on deposit levels and lot sizes. Simple and easy to operate.





Scalability: Depositing $100 you can run the robot on the GBP/USD pair with 0.01 lot.

$200-300, you can add a second pair AUD/USD and trade both with a pair with 0.01 lot.

$1,000, you can increase the trading lot size from 0.01 to 0.1, boosting your potential earnings.

$2,000-3000, you can trade on two pairs (GBP/USD and AUD/USD) using one account, with the enhanced lot size or changing one or another settings to a bit more aggressive setup.



Performance Statistics (2020–2025)

Based on $ 1,000 deposit in a test environment with live historical data:

GBP/USD: Average monthly profit of $131.20.

Average monthly profit of . AUD/USD: Average monthly profit of $ 72.16.

From 01 January 2020 to 10 January 2025 with $ 1K deposit on the AUD/USD pair, the net profit was $ 4,329.74.

For the same period, the net profit on the GBP/USD pair was $7,872.20 with the current conservative settings.

However, using more aggressive settings by increasing the "Add-On Volume %" from 360% to 420%—resulted in an impressive profit of $14,232.45.

Changing the ''Step loss'' from -55 to -50 resulted an even higher profit of $26,139.89 (every little change effects the drawdown which in this case increased from 14% to 58.28%)

The live signals above are operated with low risk settings.





Important Notes

Only deposit money you can afford to lose.

Stick to the recommended pairs (GBP/USD & AUD/USD) and avoid changing default settings in live environment to maintain stability.

& ) and in live environment to maintain stability. Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results.











