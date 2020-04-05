Gold Falcon
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 8.5
- Активации: 5
Special Discount50% for the first 5 Users: 250$ then the price will increase to 450$ again!!!!!
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Gold Falcon — Adaptive ATR Trading Engine for XAUUSD
Gold Falcon is an advanced Expert Advisor designed primarily for trading XAUUSD using an adaptive combination of price-wave analysis, ATR-based market conditions, controlled grid reinforcement, and structural recovery management.
The EA does not rely on a fixed indicator crossover or a traditional martingale system. Instead, it continuously analyzes the current market structure, identifies active price waves, waits for a suitable retracement, and manages all open positions as one coordinated trading basket.
How the Expert Advisor Works
The EA first detects the latest confirmed bullish or bearish price wave using swing highs and swing lows.
During a bullish wave, it looks for a controlled retracement before opening a Buy position. During a bearish wave, it waits for an upward retracement before opening a Sell position.
The entry system can use an Anti-Chase Entry Guard, which helps prevent buying near the top of a price wave or selling near the bottom. The EA measures the real retracement percentage inside the detected wave and only allows entry when the price is inside the permitted entry zone.
Once a basket is active, the EA may add reinforcement positions at dynamically calculated ATR distances. Grid spacing, trade volume, trend conditions, volatility, account exposure, and drawdown are continuously evaluated before any additional position is opened.
Adaptive Recovery System
If the original basket moves into loss and the market confirms a structural break in the opposite direction, the EA can activate its adaptive recovery engine.
Recovery activation is not based only on a fixed number of positions. It evaluates several factors, including:
- Current basket depth
- Structural price break
- ATR movement
- Market trend direction
- ADX strength
- Candle momentum
- Volatility conditions
- Existing account exposure
The recovery state is reevaluated on every completed candle. If the original market direction returns and remains confirmed, the EA can release the recovery mode and resume normal basket management.
Basket-Based Profit Management
Gold Falcon manages all related trades as one basket rather than treating each trade separately.
Available exit methods include:
- Fixed basket profit target
- Dynamic monetary trailing profit
- Basket break-even protection
- Maximum floating-loss protection
- Optional emergency stop loss
- Drawdown-based risk reduction
- Exposure and total-lot limits
The trailing system automatically adjusts according to the total open volume, allowing profit protection to remain proportional as the basket grows.
Adaptive Risk Engine
The EA continuously monitors account and market conditions and can automatically reduce risk during unfavorable periods.
Risk management includes:
- Drawdown-based trading states
- Adaptive lot scaling
- Volatility-based volume reduction
- Maximum total position limit
- Maximum total lot exposure
- Recovery position limit
- Margin availability verification
- Spread filtering
- Volatility spike protection
- Higher-timeframe trend analysis
Professional Trading Dashboard
The Expert Advisor includes a modern on-chart dashboard displaying:
- Account balance
- Equity
- Free margin
- Margin level
- Total return
- Floating profit or loss
- Current drawdown
- Total open lots
- Buy and Sell exposure
- Market trend
- ADX value
- ATR condition
- Wave direction
- Entry-zone status
- Recovery status
- Open-trade information
- Current risk state
The dashboard, chart theme, colors, and logo can be enabled or disabled from the EA inputs.
Main Features
- Designed primarily for XAUUSD
- Adaptive ATR-based trading logic
- Swing-based price-wave detection
- Retracement entry system
- Optional Anti-Chase Entry Guard
- Higher-timeframe EMA and ADX trend engine
- Entry-quality scoring system
- Adaptive grid spacing
- Controlled reinforcement positions
- Structural recovery engine
- Recovery reevaluation on every completed candle
- Dynamic basket trailing
- Drawdown and exposure protection
- Spread and volatility filters
- Automatic recovery of open-trade state after terminal restart
- Professional visual dashboard
- Fully configurable inputs
Recommended Usage
The EA is optimized primarily for:
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M5
- Account type: Hedging
- Minimum recommended environment: Low-spread broker, stable execution, and VPS hosting
The EA may also be tested on other symbols and timeframes, but settings should be optimized separately for each trading instrument.
Important Account Requirement
The recovery system may open positions in the opposite direction of the original basket. Therefore, the EA is intended for hedging accounts that allow simultaneous Buy and Sell positions on the same symbol.
It is not designed to operate with the same recovery behavior on netting accounts.
Risk Warning
Trading gold and using multi-position basket strategies involve significant risk. Historical backtesting or previous performance does not guarantee future results.
Before using the EA on a live account:
- Test it in the Strategy Tester
- Run it on a demo account
- Use an appropriate starting balance
- Select a suitable Base Lot
- Verify the broker’s spread and execution conditions
- Avoid excessive risk settings
The user remains fully responsible for account configuration, risk selection, and all trading results.