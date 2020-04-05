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Gold Falcon — Adaptive ATR Trading Engine for XAUUSD

Gold Falcon is an advanced Expert Advisor designed primarily for trading XAUUSD using an adaptive combination of price-wave analysis, ATR-based market conditions, controlled grid reinforcement, and structural recovery management.

The EA does not rely on a fixed indicator crossover or a traditional martingale system. Instead, it continuously analyzes the current market structure, identifies active price waves, waits for a suitable retracement, and manages all open positions as one coordinated trading basket.

How the Expert Advisor Works

The EA first detects the latest confirmed bullish or bearish price wave using swing highs and swing lows.

During a bullish wave, it looks for a controlled retracement before opening a Buy position. During a bearish wave, it waits for an upward retracement before opening a Sell position.

The entry system can use an Anti-Chase Entry Guard, which helps prevent buying near the top of a price wave or selling near the bottom. The EA measures the real retracement percentage inside the detected wave and only allows entry when the price is inside the permitted entry zone.

Once a basket is active, the EA may add reinforcement positions at dynamically calculated ATR distances. Grid spacing, trade volume, trend conditions, volatility, account exposure, and drawdown are continuously evaluated before any additional position is opened.

Adaptive Recovery System

If the original basket moves into loss and the market confirms a structural break in the opposite direction, the EA can activate its adaptive recovery engine.

Recovery activation is not based only on a fixed number of positions. It evaluates several factors, including:

Current basket depth

Structural price break

ATR movement

Market trend direction

ADX strength

Candle momentum

Volatility conditions

Existing account exposure

The recovery state is reevaluated on every completed candle. If the original market direction returns and remains confirmed, the EA can release the recovery mode and resume normal basket management.

Basket-Based Profit Management

Gold Falcon manages all related trades as one basket rather than treating each trade separately.

Available exit methods include:

Fixed basket profit target

Dynamic monetary trailing profit

Basket break-even protection

Maximum floating-loss protection

Optional emergency stop loss

Drawdown-based risk reduction

Exposure and total-lot limits

The trailing system automatically adjusts according to the total open volume, allowing profit protection to remain proportional as the basket grows.

Adaptive Risk Engine

The EA continuously monitors account and market conditions and can automatically reduce risk during unfavorable periods.

Risk management includes:

Drawdown-based trading states

Adaptive lot scaling

Volatility-based volume reduction

Maximum total position limit

Maximum total lot exposure

Recovery position limit

Margin availability verification

Spread filtering

Volatility spike protection

Higher-timeframe trend analysis

Professional Trading Dashboard

The Expert Advisor includes a modern on-chart dashboard displaying:

Account balance

Equity

Free margin

Margin level

Total return

Floating profit or loss

Current drawdown

Total open lots

Buy and Sell exposure

Market trend

ADX value

ATR condition

Wave direction

Entry-zone status

Recovery status

Open-trade information

Current risk state

The dashboard, chart theme, colors, and logo can be enabled or disabled from the EA inputs.

Main Features

Designed primarily for XAUUSD

Adaptive ATR-based trading logic

Swing-based price-wave detection

Retracement entry system

Optional Anti-Chase Entry Guard

Higher-timeframe EMA and ADX trend engine

Entry-quality scoring system

Adaptive grid spacing

Controlled reinforcement positions

Structural recovery engine

Recovery reevaluation on every completed candle

Dynamic basket trailing

Drawdown and exposure protection

Spread and volatility filters

Automatic recovery of open-trade state after terminal restart

Professional visual dashboard

Fully configurable inputs

Recommended Usage

The EA is optimized primarily for:

Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Timeframe: M5

M5 Account type: Hedging

Hedging Minimum recommended environment: Low-spread broker, stable execution, and VPS hosting

The EA may also be tested on other symbols and timeframes, but settings should be optimized separately for each trading instrument.

Important Account Requirement

The recovery system may open positions in the opposite direction of the original basket. Therefore, the EA is intended for hedging accounts that allow simultaneous Buy and Sell positions on the same symbol.

It is not designed to operate with the same recovery behavior on netting accounts.

Risk Warning

Trading gold and using multi-position basket strategies involve significant risk. Historical backtesting or previous performance does not guarantee future results.

Before using the EA on a live account:

Test it in the Strategy Tester

Run it on a demo account

Use an appropriate starting balance

Select a suitable Base Lot

Verify the broker’s spread and execution conditions

Avoid excessive risk settings

The user remains fully responsible for account configuration, risk selection, and all trading results.