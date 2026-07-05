Nexus Master — Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System









No martingale. No grid. No averaging.





Live signal on a real account:





Assets traded









Setup





Nexus Master is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades 8 uncorrelated assets simultaneously on MetaTrader 5. It requires no manual intervention and applies fixed risk management on every trade.DAX, USDJPY, Gold, S&P 500, Dow Jones, BTC, ETH, SOL.The EA applies multiple strategies — Trend Following, Mean Reversion, Donchian Breakout and Momentum — each used on the asset where it was developed. Trading across uncorrelated assets and strategies helps reduce overall portfolio variance.

Two settings are required at launch:

1. Risk level: Very Low / Low / Medium / High / Very High

2. Account size: Small / Medium / Big

All other parameters are configured automatically, including a daily drawdown limit that scales with the selected risk level. An optional Custom mode gives full manual control over each module.





Backtest results (2020-2026, 98% tick quality)









Requirements









A detailed user guide is available upon request — simply contact me after purchase.



Prop firm compatibility









Risk disclosure









By Valdex Systems — Switzerland.

These are simulation results on historical data. Real trading results will differ due to slippage, spreads and market conditions.Recommended profile (1% risk, $1,000 starting capital):- Net return over 6 years: +7,498%- Maximum drawdown: 26%- Sharpe Ratio: 1.83- Profit Factor: 1.44Conservative profile (0.2% risk, $10,000 starting capital):- Maximum drawdown: 6.5%- Recovery Factor: 16.69- Sharpe Ratio: 1.99The backtest period includes the 2020 market crash, the 2022 bear market and the 2025 volatility period.- MetaTrader 5- Minimum capital: $100 (Small profile)- Recommended capital: $1,000 or more- Attach to a XAUUSD M15 chart- VPS recommended for continuous operation- All traded symbols must be visible in Market WatchThe Very Low risk profile includes a built-in daily drawdown stop. The EA halts trading for the day when the daily loss limit is reached. Verify the specific rules of your prop firm before use.Past performance does not guarantee future results. Backtest results are simulations on historical data. Real results will differ. Trading involves significant risk of capital loss. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose entirely. This EA is a tool, not financial advice. The author accepts no responsibility for trading losses.