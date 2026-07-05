Nexus Master

5
  • Experts
  • Arnaud Leytens
    Arnaud Leytens

    Arnaud Leytens

    • Algorithmic Trader & Software Developer at  Valdex Systems
    • Switzerland
    • 372
    5 (2)
    I'm an independent algorithmic trader based in Switzerland.
    I've been trading independently for over 7 years —
    navigating markets through bull runs, crashes, and everything
    in between. During that time, I also managed my own business
    3 products 1 signal
  • Version: 7.3
  • Updated: 29 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

Nexus Master — Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System


Nexus Master is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades 8 uncorrelated assets simultaneously on MetaTrader 5. It requires no manual intervention and applies fixed risk management on every trade.


No martingale. No grid. No averaging.


Live signal on a real account:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378980


Assets traded


DAX, USDJPY, Gold, S&P 500, Dow Jones, BTC, ETH, SOL.
The EA applies multiple strategies — Trend Following, Mean Reversion, Donchian Breakout and Momentum — each used on the asset where it was developed. Trading across uncorrelated assets and strategies helps reduce overall portfolio variance.


Setup


Two settings are required at launch:
1. Risk level: Very Low / Low / Medium / High / Very High

2. Account size: Small / Medium / Big
All other parameters are configured automatically, including a daily drawdown limit that scales with the selected risk level. An optional Custom mode gives full manual control over each module.


Backtest results (2020-2026, 98% tick quality)


These are simulation results on historical data. Real trading results will differ due to slippage, spreads and market conditions.
Recommended profile (1% risk, $1,000 starting capital):- Net return over 6 years: +7,498%- Maximum drawdown: 26%- Sharpe Ratio: 1.83- Profit Factor: 1.44
Conservative profile (0.2% risk, $10,000 starting capital):- Maximum drawdown: 6.5%- Recovery Factor: 16.69- Sharpe Ratio: 1.99
The backtest period includes the 2020 market crash, the 2022 bear market and the 2025 volatility period.


Requirements


- MetaTrader 5- Minimum capital: $100 (Small profile)- Recommended capital: $1,000 or more- Attach to a XAUUSD M15 chart- VPS recommended for continuous operation- All traded symbols must be visible in Market Watch


A detailed user guide is available upon request — 

simply contact me after purchase.


Prop firm compatibility


The Very Low risk profile includes a built-in daily drawdown stop. The EA halts trading for the day when the daily loss limit is reached. Verify the specific rules of your prop firm before use.


Risk disclosure


Past performance does not guarantee future results. Backtest results are simulations on historical data. Real results will differ. Trading involves significant risk of capital loss. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose entirely. This EA is a tool, not financial advice. The author accepts no responsibility for trading losses.


By Valdex Systems — Switzerland.

Reviews 1
Chun Ho Chiu
416
Chun Ho Chiu 2026.07.28 13:54 
 

Nexus Master is one of the few honest systems that delivers. Dev is really helpful, responsive and welcome for feedback and comments and turning them into real development. I'm excited to see how NM plays out in the long term. For now, everything works great and a straight 5 stars!

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Chun Ho Chiu
416
Chun Ho Chiu 2026.07.28 13:54 
 

Nexus Master is one of the few honest systems that delivers. Dev is really helpful, responsive and welcome for feedback and comments and turning them into real development. I'm excited to see how NM plays out in the long term. For now, everything works great and a straight 5 stars!

Arnaud Leytens
372
Reply from developer Arnaud Leytens 2026.07.28 14:16
Thank you so much for this review, it means a lot. Feedback like yours is exactly what shapes Nexus Master's development. The best is yet to come!
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