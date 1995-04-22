Gold Falcon

Special Discount50% for the first 5 Users: 250$ then the price will increase to 450$ again!!!!!


When you purchase the EA Contact me to send you the MT4 Edition for free!!!!

Gold Falcon — Adaptive ATR Trading Engine for XAUUSD

Gold Falcon is an advanced Expert Advisor designed primarily for trading XAUUSD using an adaptive combination of price-wave analysis, ATR-based market conditions, controlled grid reinforcement, and structural recovery management.

The EA does not rely on a fixed indicator crossover or a traditional martingale system. Instead, it continuously analyzes the current market structure, identifies active price waves, waits for a suitable retracement, and manages all open positions as one coordinated trading basket.

How the Expert Advisor Works

The EA first detects the latest confirmed bullish or bearish price wave using swing highs and swing lows.

During a bullish wave, it looks for a controlled retracement before opening a Buy position. During a bearish wave, it waits for an upward retracement before opening a Sell position.

The entry system can use an Anti-Chase Entry Guard, which helps prevent buying near the top of a price wave or selling near the bottom. The EA measures the real retracement percentage inside the detected wave and only allows entry when the price is inside the permitted entry zone.

Once a basket is active, the EA may add reinforcement positions at dynamically calculated ATR distances. Grid spacing, trade volume, trend conditions, volatility, account exposure, and drawdown are continuously evaluated before any additional position is opened.

Adaptive Recovery System

If the original basket moves into loss and the market confirms a structural break in the opposite direction, the EA can activate its adaptive recovery engine.

Recovery activation is not based only on a fixed number of positions. It evaluates several factors, including:

  • Current basket depth
  • Structural price break
  • ATR movement
  • Market trend direction
  • ADX strength
  • Candle momentum
  • Volatility conditions
  • Existing account exposure

The recovery state is reevaluated on every completed candle. If the original market direction returns and remains confirmed, the EA can release the recovery mode and resume normal basket management.

Basket-Based Profit Management

Gold Falcon manages all related trades as one basket rather than treating each trade separately.

Available exit methods include:

  • Fixed basket profit target
  • Dynamic monetary trailing profit
  • Basket break-even protection
  • Maximum floating-loss protection
  • Optional emergency stop loss
  • Drawdown-based risk reduction
  • Exposure and total-lot limits

The trailing system automatically adjusts according to the total open volume, allowing profit protection to remain proportional as the basket grows.

Adaptive Risk Engine

The EA continuously monitors account and market conditions and can automatically reduce risk during unfavorable periods.

Risk management includes:

  • Drawdown-based trading states
  • Adaptive lot scaling
  • Volatility-based volume reduction
  • Maximum total position limit
  • Maximum total lot exposure
  • Recovery position limit
  • Margin availability verification
  • Spread filtering
  • Volatility spike protection
  • Higher-timeframe trend analysis

Professional Trading Dashboard

The Expert Advisor includes a modern on-chart dashboard displaying:

  • Account balance
  • Equity
  • Free margin
  • Margin level
  • Total return
  • Floating profit or loss
  • Current drawdown
  • Total open lots
  • Buy and Sell exposure
  • Market trend
  • ADX value
  • ATR condition
  • Wave direction
  • Entry-zone status
  • Recovery status
  • Open-trade information
  • Current risk state

The dashboard, chart theme, colors, and logo can be enabled or disabled from the EA inputs.

Main Features

  • Designed primarily for XAUUSD
  • Adaptive ATR-based trading logic
  • Swing-based price-wave detection
  • Retracement entry system
  • Optional Anti-Chase Entry Guard
  • Higher-timeframe EMA and ADX trend engine
  • Entry-quality scoring system
  • Adaptive grid spacing
  • Controlled reinforcement positions
  • Structural recovery engine
  • Recovery reevaluation on every completed candle
  • Dynamic basket trailing
  • Drawdown and exposure protection
  • Spread and volatility filters
  • Automatic recovery of open-trade state after terminal restart
  • Professional visual dashboard
  • Fully configurable inputs

Recommended Usage

The EA is optimized primarily for:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Minimum recommended environment: Low-spread broker, stable execution, and VPS hosting

The EA may also be tested on other symbols and timeframes, but settings should be optimized separately for each trading instrument.

Important Account Requirement

The recovery system may open positions in the opposite direction of the original basket. Therefore, the EA is intended for hedging accounts that allow simultaneous Buy and Sell positions on the same symbol.

It is not designed to operate with the same recovery behavior on netting accounts.

Risk Warning

Trading gold and using multi-position basket strategies involve significant risk. Historical backtesting or previous performance does not guarantee future results.

Before using the EA on a live account:

  • Test it in the Strategy Tester
  • Run it on a demo account
  • Use an appropriate starting balance
  • Select a suitable Base Lot
  • Verify the broker’s spread and execution conditions
  • Avoid excessive risk settings

The user remains fully responsible for account configuration, risk selection, and all trading results.


推荐产品
SuperTrend AI Clustering EA
Michael Prescott Burney
专家
SuperTrend AI Clustering 自动聚类趋势跟随智能交易系统（MetaTrader 5） SuperTrend AI Clustering 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的自适应趋势跟随智能交易系统，旨在根据不断变化的市场环境自动调整自身参数。系统并非只使用单一固定的 SuperTrend 倍数，而是同时评估多个倍数因子，衡量其近期表现，通过 K-Means 聚类算法将其分组，并选择当前表现最优的一组因子。这样就形成了一个动态的 SuperTrend 模型，可以在不同波动率阶段和市场结构下自我适应，而无需频繁手动重新配置。 该系统适合希望采用自动化趋势跟随方式，并且重视自适应能力、结构化风险控制以及透明图表信息展示的交易者。它可用于外汇交易品种、贵金属、指数、加密货币、商品及其他在 MetaTrader 5 中可交易的品种。智能交易系统兼容多种周期，从短周期的日内交易到长周期的波段和中长期趋势交易均可应用。 核心交易理念 该智能交易系统的逻辑基础是 SuperTrend 指标，它使用基于 ATR 的波动通道来识别市场的多头和空头阶段。较低的倍数因子会形成更紧的
ATrain
Natthapong Koman
专家
Description: Welcome to the Dynamic Trail & Break Even EA ! This Expert Advisor is built upon my personal trading strategy and is currently in active development. Since I am constantly optimizing and improving its logic, I have decided to release this beta version completely FREE for everyone to test and experience its capabilities. The core concept revolves around smart risk management and dynamic trailing stops to secure profits while minimizing exposure. It comes with a built-in clean dashboa
GoldEdge US30
Chi Sang Lai
专家
GoldEdge US30 — Dedicated Indices Edition for US30, DE40 / GER40 and FRA40 / F40 , powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection. GoldEdge US30 is a next-generation MT5 Expert Advisor built specifically for major index markets. It uses structured grid-style entries and adaptive position scaling, guided by ATR Ratio, GE ATR Price Border levels, spread control, and mechanical direction logic. Instead of adding positions bl
Cluster trixter
Andrei Samokhin
专家
人工智能黄金自动化交易：了解 Cluster Trixter 交易机器人 欢迎各位投资者与交易员！为您隆重推出  Cluster Trixter  —— 一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），旨在帮您获取市场利润，彻底摆脱繁琐的手工交易。 算法架构与逻辑 Cluster Trixter 的核心基于前沿的机器学习技术。该系统利用先进的数学方法对市场阶段进行聚类分析，并结合了  CatBoost  梯度提升算法。得益于此，人工智能能够在高精度的状态下识别出稳定的市场模式，并在任何市场阶段过滤掉虚假信号。该机器人对网络延迟（Ping 值）和执行速度没有苛刻要求，因此可以在任何经纪商的服务器和账户上运行。 与竞争对手相比，其核心优势在于 无可妥协的安全性 ： 拒绝马丁格尔、网格和补仓拉低均价。  系统绝不使用会导致本金爆仓的毒性策略。 全面的风险控制。  每一笔订单都必须强制设置固定止损（Stop Loss）。 智能平仓。  如果算法捕捉到反向信号，持仓将会提前强制平仓。 支持的品种与交易活跃度管理 该机器人专为  XAU/USD（现货黄金）  交易而设计。您只需切换工作周期（从 M1
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
专家
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
AutoSLTP for Scalpers
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
专家
SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
Ea Scalping V4
Erick Satria Al Gama
专家
Deskripsi dan Sorotan Kinerja EA Hasil backtest Strategy Tester menunjukkan kinerja EA yang luar biasa. Kekuatan utamanya terletak pada pertumbuhan modal eksponensial yang dipadukan dengan manajemen risiko yang sangat ketat . Berikut adalah rincian keunggulan utama EA berdasarkan metrik backtest: 1. Pertumbuhan Modal Eksponensial Setoran Awal: $100,00 Total Laba Bersih: $18.085,53 Persentase Keuntungan: 18.085% (Saldo rekening meningkat dari $100 menjadi $18.185,53). Laba Kotor vs Rugi: Laba Ko
FXGrowth2
Ngoc Ha Le
专家
FXGrowth2 – A Robust DCA Forex EA Designed for Real-World Trading FXGrowth2 is an Expert Advisor (EA) built on a Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, but significantly enhanced to overcome the common weaknesses of traditional DCA systems. It is not just a simple trading bot, but a carefully engineered system with a strong focus on risk management and adaptability across varying market conditions. A Solid Strategic Foundation FXGrowth2 is developed using a comprehensive set of calculation model
SMC Range Breakout EA
Carl Alexander Lundin
5 (1)
专家
介绍 SMC Range Breakout EA，这是您利用智能货币概念的巨大潜力的门户。告别不确定性，迎接数据驱动的方法，这将使您的交易达到新的高度。 在通用时间范围内对英镑/日元进行测试：主要对英镑/日元货币对进行了广泛的测试，范围突破 EA 在不同时间范围内都展现了良好的性能。虽然重点是 1 小时视角，但鼓励交易者探索该系统在不同资产和时间范围上的潜力。 Metatrader 4，链接 货币对：英镑日元 时间范围：M5/M15/H1/H4 最低存款： €50 - €€ 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低。 经纪商：我使用 IC Markets。但无论哪个经纪商的账户点差最低 重要提示：使用低点差帐户以获得最佳结果非常重要！ 账户类型：对冲 每笔交易均受到 20 点止损的保护 主要特征： 智能资金分析：我们的 SMC Range Breakout EA 采用先进的算法来仔细分析市场上主要金融机构的活动。通过检测他们的订单流，它使您能够根据智能货币概念做出明智的交易决策。 虚假交易策略：告别虚假突破和令人沮丧的损失。我们的 EA 经过精心设计，可在市场趋
GoldWay EA
Oleksandr Myrhorodskyi
专家
GoldWay EA  is a trending Expert Advisor for various instruments . The EA does not use either martingale or grid. It has an automatic increase in lot size, the size of which can be adjusted in the EA settings. By default, three orders are opened at once with different take profits. When the first take profit is reached, the remaining open positions are transferred to breakeven, when the second take profit is reached, the remaining third order is transferred to the first take profit. That ensures
Fvg In Fvg
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
专家
FVG In FVG EA — From Learn to Earn. The most-watched imbalance on any chart, taken where you have not seen it before: a Fair Value Gap confirmed inside a Fair Value Gap. A GAP EVERYONE WATCHES. AN EXECUTION NO ONE ELSE HAS. The EA detects the Fair Value Gap — the 3-candle imbalance — on a higher timeframe, then requires a second FVG, formed inside the first, on the timeframes you choose. Only an overlap above your threshold validates the zone: Most Powerful Overlap FVG Zones — rigorously selec
Usagi Gold EngineX
Huynh Thien Vuong
专家
EARLY ACCESS OVERVIEW — LIMITED TIME Usagi Gold EngineX is currently available at $129 USD during the Early Access phase, before the official price takes effect. This offer ends as soon as one of the following conditions is met — whichever comes first: • 30 days from the launch date, or • 50 downloads have been reached Once the Early Access window closes, the price will automatically increase to the official price of $299 USD . Early access is limited and won’t last long — secure your copy toda
GOLD CatBoost Clusters Gen2
Roman Poshtar
专家
GOLD CatBoost Clusters Gen2  EA operates on the CatBoost algorithm using clustering methods. A set of features is fed into the CatBoost model, constructed based on price data and moving averages (MA). These include distances between the price and MAs across different periods, as well as between the MAs themselves, which help capture deviation and trend strength. The features are normalized—by dividing by the price or MA—to make them scale-invariant. Additionally, rolling window statistics (mean
Wonder Wizard EA
Borja Mayoral Arauz
5 (1)
专家
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully autonomous trading solution designed for major market reversals with integrated self-learning algorithms. Using neural network analysis of historical trades and recent price action over the past month, the EA continuously adapts to changing market conditions, optimizing its approach in real-time. User Configuration: To enhance ease of use, input parameters are minimized and structured as follows: Symbols: Comma-separated list of symbols the EA should operate
PowerFxMLE MT5
Felipe Camargo Zamudio
专家
Powerful EA executes few monthly operations with a high percentage of effectiveness. One trade per week, once you try this method you will be able to modify the batch up according to your expectations. This EA is based on three main indicators, RSI, Stochastic, MACD. Previous price 120 Promoción  price 210,  15 copies remaining Next priced 300 USD Backtesting:  For best results this technique was created to work from January 2021, under current market conditions it is not recommended years befo
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
专家
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
Symbol Basket Control Panel
Imad Kamal Mohammad Badad
专家
Symbol Basket Control Panel is a professional trading utility designed to streamline multi-currency management. It acts as a centralized command center, allowing traders to execute and manage baskets of trades across different symbols with unparalleled speed and precision. Instead of manually opening and closing orders for each pair, this dashboard provides a high-performance graphical interface to control your entire portfolio from a single chart. Key Features: Centralized Execution: Open BUY o
Angelwing
Shinichi Ikeda
专家
概要 資金管理、トレーリングストップ、ポジション管理ができる トレンドフォローEAです。 特徴 一般的なトレンドの方向にポジションを開くことに基づいたトレンドフォロー戦略です。 テイクプロフィット注文とストップロス注文を使用してリスクを管理し、利益を確保します。 また、 EA はトレーリング ストップを採用し、価格が取引に有利に動くにつれてストップロスを動的に調整します。 MT5であればブロカー関係なく、暗号資産（仮想通貨）、FX、CFD、株式等の使用可能なEAとなっております。 ※スクリーンショットの模様は、フォワードテスト最適化の様子やフォワードテスト後の資産状況を載せています。 EAを稼働させる上での注意事項 当サイトでご提供しているEAは、利用者の収益を保証するものではありません。 当サイトで掲載しているロジック、損益シミュレーションと同じ結果になることを保証するものでもありません。利用者の環境等で結果が異なることもございます。 実際にEAを利用するか中止するかの判断は、必ずご自身で決定してください。
AutoVerse
Pham Cong Chinh
专家
AutoVerse EA – Your All-in-One, Fully Customizable Trading Solution AutoVerse EA is a powerful and intuitive expert advisor designed for traders who want full control over their strategy without writing a single line of code. With a visual interface , integrated strategy builder , and smart multi-currency support , AutoVerse EA adapts to your trading style — not the other way around. Key Features : Strategy Customization : Build your own strategy using visual signal combinations and advanc
Maxi Daxi
Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
1 (1)
专家
Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market. Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks. We made it to be steady and not risky. DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE! Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales. After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook).  LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook . In
Gold King AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (4)
专家
仅剩 1/5 份以该价格出售 ---> 后续价格250$ //   MT4版本 Gold King AI 采用 TensorTrade 开发，这是一个专为构建、训练、评估和部署基于强化学习的 robust 交易算法而设计的开源 Python 框架。 该算法在纽约交易时段运行。经过数小时的市场分析以识别潜在机会后，它会设置待执行订单，当价格触及这些水平时自动执行。这将迅速触发跟踪止盈以锁定收益。它还拥有名为“智能恢复”的第二策略，该策略在亏损交易后激活。该策略通过执行稍大订单来弥补部分损失。 请注意，神经网络将每4-5个月使用最新历史数据进行训练，以保持AI的更新。 该机器人不使用诸如马丁格尔或对冲等高风险管理方法。所有交易均由跟踪止盈和止损订单保护 功能：   符号 XAUUSD（黄金） 时间框架 M30 最低资本 150$ 经纪商 任何，首选IC Markets 账户类型 任何，首选Raw/ECN 杠杆 1:500杠杆或更高（若杠杆低于此值请联系我) VPS 任意（若需VPS请联系我） 重要信息： 回测：回测应使用GMT+2/美国夏令时+3时区进行。建议
Zenith Aquarius Booster
Chak Man Cheung
专家
Zenith Aquarius Booster A Refined Strategy Engine for BTCUSD Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius Booster takes a different approach. Instead of offering dozens of loosely tested combinations across many symbols, Aquarius Booster is specifically engineered for BTCUSD — a market known
Perfect EA Hedging
Sopheaktra Phan
专家
Hedging was known as "100% Winning Strategy" in many decade before. But it doesn't seem right in the side-way market. If you put Hedging distant too close, it will entry as more as the side-way stay. If you put Hedging distant too far, it would never hit the BEP before the account blown. So, now "EA by CAPO" brought to you the new generation of Hedging that help user avoid the Risk from side-way market. We let the EA observe first 3trades with the same distant and it increase the distant at 4th
Investologic Ichimoku
SAUD ALHINDAL
专家
Ichimoku EA  The EA is for the  professional traders. Users   MUST do some intensive test   using "strategy tester" to fit user's  needs. with artificial inelegance the EA can manage trades, lot size, risk, and avoid high volatile choppy market.  Ichimoku strategy can work with any symbol or market in MT5 platform. The Ichimoku EA is a specialized software designed for professional traders that uses the Ichimoku indicator and artificial intelligence to manage trades, lot size, risk, and avoid h
The Hybrid
Szymon Palczynski
专家
Nimitz-type expert. Simply atomic. I am an automated trading geek but I think the future for me is hybrid trading. I think hybrid commerce has a huge future. While many grid traders finish up with huge drawdowns, I don't believe it is inevitable. Of course, risks are and always will be. Many of my testing and investigation suggests that grid (position averaging) trading is possible with consistently very modest drawdown. If achieved, this then makes grid trading a very attractive proposition. Ma
Make me money
Gabriel Selegean
专家
The Make me Money EA is an MQL5 Expert advisor that allows you to enjoy your free time while it trades on your behalf, generating profits for you. If you have limited capital, don't worry. With the Make me Money EA, you can start earning profits from as little as $100. As shown in the attached screenshot, with a starting capital of just $100, you can earn a profit of $221 in the first 6 months of 2020, trading with a minimum volume of 0.01 lots. Moreover, profits more than doubled during the vo
Yarukami Mnukakashi EA MT5
Aleksandr Kazmirchuk
专家
Yarukami Mnukakashi   is an automated trading advisor designed for traders in the Forex market. Please note that the stop loss is set at $100 . I installed it for technical reasons. I trade without STOP!!! Use a set of files with a group in a telegram. MT4 version via link. Key Features: Strategy type: 24-hour trading, but I recommend avoiding the American session and setting a daily take of $30-40 per 0.01 lot. Can work in one direction or both at once independently of each other. Trading inst
Bullish AI Trader
The Hung Ngo
专家
Bullish AI Trader EA (MT5) – AI-Assisted Auto Trading for XAUUSD Bullish AI Trader is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) with a rules-based, AI-assisted signal engine and built-in risk control. Important: Although the name is “Bullish”, the EA is NOT buy-only . It can open BUY or SELL trades — both directions follow the same logic, depending on market conditions and the detected signal. Key Features AI-Assisted Signal Engine: Uses a multi-factor model (p
Equilibrium Trader MT5
Stefan Petkov
专家
实时交易结果 :  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1877603 MetaTrader 4版本   :  https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/94694 Equilibrium Trader   是一个完全自动化的交易界面，旨在为您在高风险的外汇市场中提供安全可靠的交易体验。 我们非常重视多样化，我们的内部分析和使用专业安全工具的做法证明了我们对有效风险管理的承诺。我们的交易界面还采用相对较低的投资风险策略，每笔交易都设有止损，以防止可能的风险对您的交易账户造成损失。 Equilibrium Trader   采用两种不同的交易风格，以满足您的交易需求，同时优先考虑您投资的安全性和可靠性。 EquilibriumS   -   这是一种独特的算法，它分析交易条件并将其与当前市场波动性进行比较，以实现出色的表现。该分析方法还确保每笔交易都设有止损，以最小化潜在风险。 Equilibrium   -这是一种较低风险的选择，可能无法提供与 EquilibriumS 相同水平的表现，但极小概率触及止损。请放心，
Alfred Marshall AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
专家
Marshall AI - 自动交易的完美平衡 经过多年对金融市场和阿尔弗雷德·马歇尔经济原则的深入研究，我们推出了一款杰作，将供需理论与不同市场的微分相对论、尖端人工智能和前所未见的技术融合在一起。这不仅仅是一个交易系统 - 它是经济分析的演变，由人工智能操纵和设计，以重新定义价值并让您的利润飙升。 正如马歇尔所设想的那样，平衡价格和需求的手现在通过先进的神经网络栩栩如生，可以实时解读市场模式。经过数十年历史数据的训练，Marshall AI 可以检测到隐藏的机会并以人类无法比拟的精确度调整策略，将低效率转化为切实的利益。 核心技术： 我们的人工智能托管在专用服务器上，每秒处理数百万数据，分析： 全球交易中的突破模式 智能波动行为 趋势延续结构 高级体积分析 金融工具之间的相关性 所有这些，都由独特的算法塑造，以前所未有的方式区分价格，提供值得每一分钱投资的价值。 特别发布价：599 美元（仅提供 5 个许可证） 旨在反映 Marshall 研究的需求弹性的成本：有远见的人可以接受，第一个人独享。 交易模式： 平衡模式（推荐）： 基于百分比的风险管理（0.1% -
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.15 (41)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
专家
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA 市场结构边界上的精准交易 实盘账户监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 您可以通过公开信号观察 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 在真实市场环境中的运行情况，包括当前与历史交易、余额与净值变化、实际回撤、交易频率，以及订单在真实经纪商环境中的执行表现。 历史回测展示系统架构在过去市场数据中的运行方式，而实盘信号则展示系统在当前市场条件下的真实表现。 产品概述 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 是一套结构化算法交易系统，专门为 XAUUSD 黄金 H1 周期 开发。 系统将市场视为一个持续变化的动态矩阵，其中包括价格结构、动量、波动率、流动性、交易时段特征以及价格方向性扩张。 MicroEdge 不会因为每一根K线的波动就立即作出反应，也不会仅仅因为市场开始移动就开启交易。系统会在多个内部条件形成一致后，才允许执行交易。 它的目标并不是持续不断地交易。 它的目标是识别结构清晰的市场机会，过滤不稳定环境，并以纪律化方式完成执行。 精准。智能。执行。
作者的更多信息
Hexagon Gold
Ibrahim Nasif Naiem
专家
Special Discount50% for the first 5 Users: 150$ then the price will increase to 300$ again Overview Hexagon Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on a disciplined fusion of technical wave analysis, Fibonacci-based grid execution, and AI-assisted decision filtering. Designed from the ground up for precision trading on XAUUSD (Gold) , it operates across multiple timeframes and adapts dynamically to evolving market conditions — without requiring manual intervention. The system does not r
筛选:
无评论
回复评论