Persist Pilot

Persist Pilot

Persist Pilot is part of the Persistence Lab suite — four tools designed to work together as one system. Two are indicators that read the market: Persist Struct maps structure and Persist Shift confirms timing. Two are executors that open and manage trades: Persist Engine, a manual executor with automatic management — you press BUY/SELL and it handles lot size, stop, target and the day’s risk — and Persist Pilot, which runs either fully automatic in both directions or in assisted mode, where you set the bias (Buy Only or Sell Only) and it waits for its pattern and confirmation, then enters and manages TP, SL, trailing and break-even on its own. Either executor works on its own, but both are recommended together with the indicators.

Trading has two halves: reading the market, which is yours, and executing with discipline, which is where most accounts are lost. Entering too early or too late, trading without a stop, moving it, or revenge trading are mechanical and emotional mistakes that destroy more accounts than poor analysis. Persist Pilot takes over that half of the process and executes it the same way every time.

Two ways to use it. Run it fully automatically, allowing it to trade both directions on its own. Or guide it with your own market reading: analyze the market, define the directional bias, set it to Buy Only or Sell Only, and let it handle that side of the market. You provide the directional insight; Pilot handles entry timing, position sizing, stop-loss, target, and the entire trade management process with a level of discipline no trader can consistently maintain under pressure.

Two strategies in one engine. Persist Mode treats a moving average as dynamic support and resistance and enters when price moves beyond it by a minimum distance that you define. Momentum Mode uses a clean fast/slow EMA crossover with a minimum separation filter designed to reject flat, noisy crosses. You choose which strategy runs; both use the same trade-management layer.

Three entry styles. Enter at market once the signal is confirmed, enter on a breakout of the confirmation bar, or enter on a pullback to a percentage of that bar’s range to achieve a better average entry price on higher timeframes.

Risk management, handled. Place the stop at the most recent swing or at an ATR-based distance; set take-profit by risk-to-reward ratio, ATR, or market structure; and calculate position size by percentage of account balance, fixed monetary risk, or fixed lot size. Break-even, partial exits, trailing stops, maximum time in trade, and daily limits are all calculated and executed automatically, so protection remains active whether you are watching the screen or not.

Profit Vault

Position size is calculated from an internal working balance instead of your entire account balance. When realized profit reaches your defined target, a percentage that you choose is transferred into a protected vault while the remainder is reinvested. An internal drawdown limit stops trading and locks the cycle if performance turns against you.

Volatility Filter

Blocks new entries when the current volatility regime is not suitable for the model. Absolute Mode uses fixed ATR thresholds. Structure Mode reads the ATR curve the same way price structure is analyzed, classifying volatility as expanding, contracting, or neutral and adapting as market conditions evolve without requiring constant recalibration.

Sessions and Live Control

A blocked-hours filter operates by day and symbol using server time. Every parameter is visible and adjustable live from an on-chart panel: active strategy, current signal distance versus your minimum requirement, structural bias, current ATR, Profit Vault progress, and account status, allowing you to supervise the system and confirm that each trade is developing as expected.

Built for Any Market

Persist Pilot comes with balanced, multi-market default settings: M15 trend momentum, 1% risk, 1:3 target, break-even, and partial profit taking. For aggressive markets such as synthetic indices, the same parameters can be adjusted live directly from the panel without recompiling.

It can run on any symbol and timeframe. Trade-management calculations use a fixed timeframe of your choice, independently from the signal timeframe. Compatible with both netting and hedging accounts.

Risk Disclaimer: Automated trading involves a substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first and risk only capital you can afford to lose. 

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