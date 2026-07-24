Persist Shift

Persist-Shift treats one moving average as live support and resistance, and signals only when price has genuinely shifted around it: a break, a return, and a confirmation. It runs on a fixed timeframe of your choice, independent of the chart you are looking at, so an H1 read stays stable while you work on M15.
A signal is a sequence, not a single event
Break. Price clears the moving average by a minimum distance you define.
Retest. Price returns to the average within a number of bars and a tolerance you set.
Confirm. Price closes beyond the retest with a buffer, within a limited number of bars.
Only when the sequence completes does an arrow appear. Tightening the break distance, retest tolerance and confirmation buffer gives fewer, higher-conviction signals; loosening them gives faster signals for lower timeframes.
Two views, one switch
Persist Mode works the single moving average as described above. Momentum Mode switches to a fast and slow EMA cross with a minimum-separation anti-chop filter. Both are available live from the panel without reopening the properties window.
Auto MA detection
Press one button and Persist-Shift scans a range of common periods over your lookback window and reports which one price has actually been respecting, expressed as a ratio of touches held versus broken with a percentage. On a symbol you have never traded, this replaces guesswork with a measurement. In Persist Mode the winning period is applied immediately.
Live control panel
Change the moving average period, the EMA pair, the anti-chop separation and the analysis timeframe directly from the chart with plus and minus buttons, and watch the signals redraw. Step sizes are configurable. The panel is positioned by default to sit clear of the other Persistence Lab panels when several tools share one chart.
Alerts
Optional popup alert and push notification to your phone when a signal confirms.
Works on any symbol and any timeframe.
Persistence Lab publishes a complete user manual and a combined course covering how Persist-Shift works together with Persist-Struct, Persist-Engine and Persist-Pilot.
Risk notice: this indicator is a visual reading and alerting aid. It does not predict future price movement and does not guarantee results. Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk of loss.
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SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Indicators
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 Indicator · Smart Money Concepts · Predictive Intelligence Engine ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI is a professional Smart Money Concepts indicator system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines the complete SMC framework — Order Blocks, Liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure,
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Indicators
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Indicators
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Indicators
Advanced Algorithmic Precision: Euro Escalper V6.10 Euro Escalper V6.10 is a comprehensive, institutional-grade decision-making suite engineered for systematic traders. By integrating dynamic volume profiling, fractal market structure, and non-repainting momentum alerts, it provides a mathematical edge across Synthetic Indices (Deriv), Forex, and Crypto , eliminating visual noise for absolute execution clarity. Why Professional Traders Choose Euro Escalper: 100% Non-Repainting Signals: Alert arr
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Persist Engine
Iris Marquez Blanco
Utilities
Persist-Engine is a visual execution assistant for MetaTrader 5: an on-chart control panel that takes your BUY or SELL decision and handles everything that comes after it - lot sizing, stop loss, take profit, partial exits and the risk limits of your trading day. It has no automatic strategy inside. You read the market and decide. The engine calculates and manages with discipline. What it does - One-click BUY and SELL with lot size, stop loss and take profit already calculated - 4 stop-loss mode
Persist Pilot
Iris Marquez Blanco
Experts
Persist Pilot Persist Pilot is part of the Persistence Lab suite — four tools designed to work together as one system. Two are indicators that read the market: Persist Struct maps structure and Persist Shift confirms timing. Two are executors that open and manage trades: Persist Engine , a manual executor with automatic management — you press BUY/SELL and it handles lot size, stop, target and the day’s risk — and Persist Pilot , which runs either fully automatic in both directions or in assisted
Persist Struct
Iris Marquez Blanco
Indicators
Persist-Struct draws the market structure you would eventually find yourself, immediately and consistently, so your attention goes to the decision instead of the ruler. It is a reading tool. It does not generate buy or sell arrows and it has no opinion about your entries. It shows you where structure actually is. Two layers of structure on price Outer structure marks the higher-degree swing highs and lows: the levels that matter on a bigger timeframe, changing rarely. Inner structure is the fine
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