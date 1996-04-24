Persist Struct

Persist-Struct draws the market structure you would eventually find yourself, immediately and consistently, so your attention goes to the decision instead of the ruler.
It is a reading tool. It does not generate buy or sell arrows and it has no opinion about your entries. It shows you where structure actually is.
Two layers of structure on price
Outer structure marks the higher-degree swing highs and lows: the levels that matter on a bigger timeframe, changing rarely. Inner structure is the finer, faster layer that reacts to the immediate swing. Both are drawn as lines with forward projections, and both are tuned independently through pivot strength, minimum spacing between pivots, sensitivity, minimum move and projection length.
When price closes past a level, the break is marked. Break confirmation can require a closed bar so an intrabar wick does not create a false signal.
An independent momentum read
A separate sub-window carries a momentum line with its two most recent high levels and two most recent low levels, running on its own timeframe and its own pivot settings, completely independent of the main-chart structure. Touches are marked with one arrow and confirmed breaks with another, with an optional tolerance band expressed as a percentage of the level so a near miss still registers as a touch.
Why two independent reads matter
Agreement between price structure and the momentum layer is a stronger read than either alone. Disagreement is information too: it tells you the move you are looking at is not supported at both degrees.
Configuration
Every visual element is adjustable: colours for outer and inner highs, lows and their projections, line widths for main structure and projections, break label offset, and the number of bars scanned to cap calculation load. Structure can run on the chart timeframe or on a fixed timeframe you choose. An optional on-chart panel reports the current structural bias, positioned by default to sit clear of the other Persistence Lab panels when several tools share one chart.
Works on any symbol and any timeframe.
Persistence Lab publishes a complete user manual and a combined course covering how Persist-Struct works together with Persist-Shift, Persist-Engine and Persist-Pilot.
Risk notice: this indicator is a visual reading aid. It does not predict future price movement and does not guarantee results. Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk of loss.
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OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
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Persist Engine
Iris Marquez Blanco
Utilities
Persist-Engine is a visual execution assistant for MetaTrader 5: an on-chart control panel that takes your BUY or SELL decision and handles everything that comes after it - lot sizing, stop loss, take profit, partial exits and the risk limits of your trading day. It has no automatic strategy inside. You read the market and decide. The engine calculates and manages with discipline. What it does - One-click BUY and SELL with lot size, stop loss and take profit already calculated - 4 stop-loss mode
Persist Pilot
Iris Marquez Blanco
Experts
Persist Pilot Persist Pilot is part of the Persistence Lab suite — four tools designed to work together as one system. Two are indicators that read the market: Persist Struct maps structure and Persist Shift confirms timing. Two are executors that open and manage trades: Persist Engine , a manual executor with automatic management — you press BUY/SELL and it handles lot size, stop, target and the day’s risk — and Persist Pilot , which runs either fully automatic in both directions or in assisted
Persist Shift
Iris Marquez Blanco
Indicators
Persist-Shift treats one moving average as live support and resistance, and signals only when price has genuinely shifted around it: a break, a return, and a confirmation. It runs on a fixed timeframe of your choice, independent of the chart you are looking at, so an H1 read stays stable while you work on M15. A signal is a sequence, not a single event Break. Price clears the moving average by a minimum distance you define. Retest. Price returns to the average within a number of bars and a toler
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