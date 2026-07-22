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Andras Feher

Arrakis IV EA

Andras Feher
Andras Feher

Andras Feher

I develop automated trading systems and Expert Advisors with a strong focus on long-term performance. My approach prioritizes controlled risk, low drawdown, robust strategy design, and consistent returns rather than short-term gains. I continuously test, refine, and monitor my systems under real
2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2026 4%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
17 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
392.98 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 740.80 USD (4 555 pips)
Gross Loss:
-70.37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (3 740.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 740.80 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.86
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
27.57%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
237.26
Long Trades:
6 (35.29%)
Short Trades:
11 (64.71%)
Profit Factor:
53.16
Expected Payoff:
220.05 USD
Average Profit:
220.05 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
3.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.20 USD
Maximal:
15.47 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.01% (11.20 USD)
By Equity:
3.61% (3 745.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 11
USDCAD 3
EURJPY 2
USDCHF 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 2K
USDCAD 865
EURJPY 427
USDCHF 347
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 2.1K
USDCAD 1.4K
EURJPY 704
USDCHF 276
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +392.98 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 740.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.09 × 11
Darwinex-Live
0.33 × 159
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.50 × 2
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.70 × 139
BCS5-Real
1.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.50 × 4
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.70 × 83
Exness-MT5Real20
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.09 × 22
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.50 × 16
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
3.33 × 3
Headway-Real
3.40 × 15
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.33 × 27
Ava-Real 1-MT5
4.50 × 2
Binary.com-Server
5.67 × 6
FxPro-MT5
6.00 × 1
SCFMLimited-Live2
7.43 × 7
FBS-Real
7.67 × 3
FXOpen-MT5
9.25 × 4
XMTrading-MT5 3
9.54 × 52
2 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.29 18:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.23 12:21
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.23 12:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.22 15:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 15:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 15:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.22 15:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.22 15:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Arrakis IV EA
39 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
104K
USD
3
100%
17
100%
100%
53.15
220.05
USD
4%
1:200
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