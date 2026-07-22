- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
17 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
392.98 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 740.80 USD (4 555 pips)
Gross Loss:
-70.37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (3 740.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 740.80 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.86
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
27.57%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
237.26
Long Trades:
6 (35.29%)
Short Trades:
11 (64.71%)
Profit Factor:
53.16
Expected Payoff:
220.05 USD
Average Profit:
220.05 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
3.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.20 USD
Maximal:
15.47 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.01% (11.20 USD)
By Equity:
3.61% (3 745.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|11
|USDCAD
|3
|EURJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|2K
|USDCAD
|865
|EURJPY
|427
|USDCHF
|347
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|2.1K
|USDCAD
|1.4K
|EURJPY
|704
|USDCHF
|276
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +392.98 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 740.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.09 × 11
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.33 × 159
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.50 × 2
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.70 × 139
|
BCS5-Real
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.50 × 4
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.70 × 83
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.09 × 22
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.50 × 16
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|3.33 × 3
|
Headway-Real
|3.40 × 15
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.33 × 27
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|4.50 × 2
|
Binary.com-Server
|5.67 × 6
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.00 × 1
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|7.43 × 7
|
FBS-Real
|7.67 × 3
|
FXOpen-MT5
|9.25 × 4
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|9.54 × 52
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
39 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
104K
USD
USD
3
100%
17
100%
100%
53.15
220.05
USD
USD
4%
1:200