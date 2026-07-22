Arrakis IV

  • 专家
  • Andras Feher
    Andras Feher

    Andras Feher

    I develop automated trading systems and Expert Advisors with a strong focus on long-term performance. My approach prioritizes controlled risk, low drawdown, robust strategy design, and consistent returns rather than short-term gains. I continuously test, refine, and monitor my systems under real
    2 评论
  • 版本: 1.20
  • 激活: 10

Four Markets. Four Independent Engines. One Portfolio.

ARRAKIS IV is a multi-currency portfolio Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

From a single chart, it independently monitors and trades four carefully selected Forex markets:

  • EURJPY
  • USDCHF
  • USDCAD
  • GBPUSD

Each market is handled by its own dedicated trading engine with separate signals, filters, operating schedules, execution rules and position-management logic.

ARRAKIS IV is not one generic strategy duplicated across four symbols. It is a coordinated portfolio of four independently configured trading systems supervised by a central risk and exposure framework.

Designed for Portfolio-Based Forex Automation

ARRAKIS IV is intended for experienced MT5 users who want diversified Forex automation from one chart and understand the risks of multi-entry basket management.

The four-engine architecture reduces dependence on a single currency pair and allows each market to be evaluated according to its own configuration.

Key characteristics:

  • Four independently configured trading engines
  • Four Forex currency pairs
  • One EA instance
  • One chart
  • Fixed-lot position sizing
  • Adaptive multi-entry basket management
  • Centralized exposure supervision
  • Integrated portfolio dashboard
  • Hedging accounts recommended
  • No external indicators
  • No DLL files
  • No WebRequest
  • No external data files


Public Forward Monitoring


Live monitoring started on 22 July 2026. The track record is currently new and should not yet be considered statistically significant. Its purpose is to provide transparent, continuously developing forward results for ARRAKIS IV under actual broker conditions.


View ARRAKIS IV Public Forward Monitoring


Historical Strategy Tester Results

ARRAKIS IV was tested from 1 January 2024 to 1 June 2026 using Every Tick modelling.

Test configuration:

  • Initial balance: 100,000 USD
  • Position size: fixed 1.00 lot per entry
  • Markets: EURJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD and GBPUSD
  • Central account guard: disabled
  • Account structure: hedging
  • Test period: 29 months

Historical results:

  • Net profit: 238,824.58 USD
  • Return on initial balance: 238.82%
  • Equity drawdown: 2.34%
  • Profit factor: 3.45
  • Total trades: 1,223
  • Win rate: 87.24%
  • Sharpe ratio: 4.33
  • Recovery factor: 33.48
  • Maximum observed gross exposure: 9.0 lots
  • Maximum observed net exposure: 9.0 lots
  • Approximate longest holding period: 331.6 hours
  • No negative trade-P/L month in the tested dataset

These figures are historical Strategy Tester results, not live trading performance. They do not predict or guarantee future results.

Actual performance can differ because of broker data, spread, commission, swap, slippage, execution speed, symbol specifications and changing market conditions.

Four Independent Trading Engines

Each engine independently evaluates and manages its assigned market.

Every engine has its own:

  • Signal model
  • Market-condition filters
  • Operating schedule
  • Execution rules
  • Entry-spacing logic
  • Position limits
  • Basket objectives
  • Position-management rules
  • Trade identification

The precise entry formulas, indicators and internal parameters are proprietary. However, the system’s position-management behavior and associated risks are described below so users can make an informed decision.

Adaptive Multi-Entry Architecture

ARRAKIS IV is a multi-entry basket system.

An engine may add positions while an existing basket is in floating loss. Entry spacing is adaptive rather than based on one continuously repeated fixed interval. Additional entries are permitted only when the engine’s internal market conditions, spacing requirements and portfolio limits are satisfied.

The architecture includes:

  • Controlled multi-entry execution
  • Adaptive spacing between entries
  • Fixed lot size for each new entry
  • Engine-specific position limits
  • Predefined exposure boundaries
  • Combined basket-level monitoring
  • Swap-aware result calculation
  • Optional transaction-cost compensation
  • Centralized portfolio supervision

ARRAKIS IV does not place a conventional Stop Loss on every individual position. Related positions are managed together as an engine-level basket.

This behavior can increase total exposure and floating loss during adverse market movement. Users must understand this risk before considering live deployment.

Coordinated Basket Management

Each engine manages its related positions as one coordinated basket.

The management system monitors:

  • Combined floating profit or loss
  • Accumulated swap
  • Total open volume
  • Number of active positions
  • Basket objective
  • Current portfolio exposure
  • Position holding time

Basket objectives automatically adapt to the selected fixed lot size.

This allows an engine to manage a developing position sequence as one structure instead of treating every entry as an isolated trade.

Portfolio Command Center

ARRAKIS IV includes an integrated black-and-copper dashboard that provides a complete overview of the portfolio from one chart.

The dashboard displays:

  • Account balance
  • Account equity
  • Current peak-equity drawdown
  • Daily profit or loss
  • Gross portfolio exposure
  • Net portfolio exposure
  • Exposure-limit utilization
  • Active positions and baskets
  • Individual engine status
  • Open volume per market
  • Floating result and accumulated swap
  • Current basket objectives
  • Current market spreads
  • Oldest position holding time
  • Account and algorithmic-trading status

The product screenshots include both a simplified dashboard overview and the actual interface running inside MetaTrader 5.

Portfolio Protection and Exposure Controls

ARRAKIS IV includes configurable account-level and portfolio-level controls:

  • Equity-scaled net-exposure limit
  • Optional absolute net-lot ceiling
  • Maximum lot size per order
  • Free-margin validation before order submission
  • Optional peak-equity drawdown guard
  • Optional daily profit stop
  • Optional daily loss stop
  • Maximum holding controls
  • Separate identification for all four engines

The default equity-scaled exposure ceiling is 10 net lots per 100,000 of account equity.

Protection settings can reduce risk, but they cannot eliminate trading losses or guarantee execution during gaps, abnormal spreads or disrupted market conditions.

Simple Setup

ARRAKIS IV operates from a single chart.

Setup:

  1. Attach one instance of ARRAKIS IV to any chart.
  2. Enable algorithmic trading in MetaTrader 5.
  3. Select the desired fixed lot size.
  4. Enter the broker’s symbol prefix or suffix if required.
  5. Confirm that EURJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD and GBPUSD are visible in Market Watch.

The chart symbol and timeframe do not control the four internal engines.

No additional charts or external components are required.

Broker Symbol Support

ARRAKIS IV supports brokers that add text before or after standard Forex symbol names.

Examples:

  • EURJPY.a
  • GBPUSDm
  • pro.USDCHF

The required prefix or suffix can be entered directly in the EA settings.

Before starting the EA, confirm that all four required symbols are available and correctly configured by the broker.


Need Help?

If you purchase or rent this EA, feel free to send me a message.

I'll gladly help you with the setup and can create a custom SET file tailored to your account.


Account Compatibility

A hedging account is recommended for the complete multi-position architecture used in the historical test.

ARRAKIS IV can also operate on netting accounts. However, each engine is then restricted to one net position per symbol. Trading frequency, position management and results may therefore differ from the historical hedging-account configuration.

Position Size and Account Risk

The default position size is 0.01 lot per new entry. This conservative default is intended for initial installation checks and demo validation.

The historical test used fixed 1.00 lot entries on a 100,000 USD account.

Selecting a smaller lot size reduces nominal exposure, but it does not eliminate risk or guarantee proportionally identical results. The appropriate position size depends on:

  • Account balance
  • Account equity
  • Leverage
  • Broker margin requirements
  • Contract specifications
  • Personal risk tolerance

New users should begin with the default lot size on a demo account and observe the complete basket-management process before considering live trading.

Important Risk Information

ARRAKIS IV may hold several related positions in the same market and may maintain a basket for multiple days.

Because additional positions can be opened during adverse movement, total exposure and floating loss may increase before a basket is closed.

Prolonged directional trends, market gaps, abnormal spreads, insufficient margin, execution failures, changing swap conditions and unexpected market events may produce losses substantially larger than those observed in historical testing.

The system does not use a conventional per-position Stop Loss by default. Account protection therefore depends on the selected lot size, exposure limits, optional account guards, available margin and actual market conditions.

Before live deployment:

  • Download the free demo
  • Perform broker-specific Strategy Tester runs
  • Test the EA on a demo account
  • Start with the default 0.01 lot size
  • Verify symbol names and contract specifications
  • Review all exposure and protection settings
  • Confirm that you understand multi-entry basket risk

Backtests are simulations. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

ARRAKIS IV

Four markets.
Four independent engines.
One portfolio command center.

Command the complete portfolio from a single chart.


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Yge Simon Pars
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专家
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5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
作者的更多信息
Foundation
Andras Feher
专家
FOUNDATION EA 23 strategy modules. 19 FX symbols. One portfolio. FOUNDATION EA is a multi-strategy Forex portfolio developed for MetaTrader 5. The complete system operates from one EURUSD M30 chart while every module uses its own internal symbol, M30, H1 or H4 timeframe, entry logic, trading session, spread threshold and basket parameters. Public Forward Monitoring Live monitoring started on 04 Augus 2026. The track record is currently new and should not yet be considered statistically signi
Mother Superior EA
Andras Feher
专家
MOTHER SUPERIOR 21-Strategy XAUUSD Portfolio EA for MetaTrader 5 Mother Superior combines 21 independent XAUUSD strategies in one professional multi-timeframe portfolio system. Each strategy has its own entry logic, timeframe, stop-loss, profit targets, break-even, trailing, session rules and market-regime filters. This diversification reduces dependence on any single trading setup while allowing the portfolio to participate in different gold-market conditions. The EA runs from one XAUUSD chart
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Balázs Hajdu
28
Balázs Hajdu 2026.08.08 16:54 
 

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Andras Feher
600
来自开发人员的回复 Andras Feher 2026.08.08 17:02
Thanks, Balázs! Hope it serves you well — good luck with it!
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