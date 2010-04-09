Wilizard Market Structure and Order Blocks

Wilizard SMC Suite is a complete Smart Money Concepts / ICT toolkit in a single, fast, non-repainting indicator. Instead of loading six separate tools onto one chart, you get every institutional-style concept — market structure, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity, premium/discount, killzones, a multi-timeframe dashboard and confluence signals — working together, all confirmed on closed bars.

Everything you see is calculated on CLOSED candles only. Nothing shifts, redraws, or disappears after it prints. What you saw yesterday is exactly what a screenshot shows today.

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WHAT IT DOES
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▪ MARKET STRUCTURE — TWO SCALES AT ONCE
Tracks Swing (major) and Internal (minor) structure in parallel. Automatic BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) detection with clean level lines and labels, plus HH / HL / LH / LL swing labels. Instantly read whether the trend is healthy or shifting.

▪ ORDER BLOCKS & BREAKER BLOCKS
Order blocks are derived from real structure breaks — not a naive "last candle" shortcut. Each block carries a full lifecycle: fresh → tested → invalidated. When an order block is invalidated, it automatically converts into a Breaker Block, one of the most reliable ICT setups.

▪ FAIR VALUE GAPS & INVERSIONS
ATR-filtered FVG detection removes micro-gap noise. Optional CE (consequent encroachment) midline for precision entries. When a gap is filled and closed through, it flips into an Inversion FVG (iFVG) and keeps working as a level.

▪ LIQUIDITY ENGINE
Detects Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH/EQL) liquidity pools with smart ATR tolerance, and marks liquidity sweeps / stop-hunts directly on the chart. Adds Previous Day and Previous Week High/Low — the levels price hunts every session.

▪ PREMIUM / DISCOUNT & OTE
Live dealing range with Premium, Equilibrium and Discount levels, plus the Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) 62–79% retracement zone drawn in the direction of the trend. Never buy the top or sell the bottom again.

▪ ICT KILLZONES
Asia, London, New York AM and New York PM session boxes. Fully configurable, defined in GMT with automatic broker offset detection.

▪ MULTI-TIMEFRAME DASHBOARD
A draggable, collapsible panel showing structure bias and the last BOS/CHoCH for up to 6 timeframes at once, plus range position (premium/discount %), the active killzone, the last liquidity sweep, live zone counts, ATR and spread. Full top-down analysis without ever switching charts.

▪ CONFLUENCE SIGNALS
Buy/sell arrows appear only when multiple conditions align: structure trend + a retest of a valid zone + the correct premium/discount context, with an optional liquidity-sweep confirmation filter. Every signal is tagged with the exact confluence behind it (for example "OB+SWEEP+KZ"), so you always know WHY it fired. Closed-bar confirmation means arrows never repaint.

▪ ALERTS EVERYWHERE
Popup, push-to-mobile, e-mail and sound alerts — with separate switches for structure breaks, zone retests, breaker/inversion flips, liquidity sweeps and confluence signals. Close the chart and let your phone tell you when a setup forms.

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WHO IT IS FOR
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Scalpers, intraday and swing traders who trade Smart Money Concepts / ICT price action. Works on any symbol and any timeframe — Forex, indices, metals, crypto and stocks. Suggested presets are included for each style in the guide.

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HOW TO USE IT (QUICK START)
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1. Direction — check the dashboard: trade with the higher-timeframe bias.
2. Location — wait for price to reach Discount (for longs) or Premium (for shorts).
3. Point of interest — a fresh order block or FVG in that zone, ideally inside OTE.
4. Trigger — best case, a liquidity sweep followed by a confluence arrow.
5. Manage — target the opposite liquidity (EQH/EQL, PDH/PDL). You keep full control of entries, stops and risk.

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WHY TRADERS CHOOSE IT
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✔ 100% non-repainting — closed-bar logic throughout
✔ One indicator replaces an entire SMC toolset
✔ Automatic dark/light theme, every color configurable
✔ Tooltips on every zone, symbol watermark, adjustable history depth
✔ Lightweight incremental calculation — no DLLs, no external files
✔ Works on every symbol and timeframe (2/3/4/5-digit supported)
✔ Includes 10 activations

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IMPORTANT
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This is an analysis and decision-support tool. It does not place trades and makes no profit promises. It highlights the same context a Smart Money trader looks for — direction, location, zones, liquidity, timing and triggers — and leaves the final decision and risk management to you. Please test it on your symbols using the free demo before purchasing.

Questions or feature requests? Leave a comment — every message is answered.
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Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Zain Gold ScalpingV5
Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed
Indicators
# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Indicators
A2SR for MT5 Automated Actual Support & Resistance + Trading Instruments. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog    Powerful, Genuine, and Time-Saving For Smarter Trading Decision     +  EA-Compatible Objects . Key Advantages Leading Actual SR Levels (Not Lagging, Not Repainting) After years of proven reliability on MT4 since 2014 , - A2SR is now available for MetaTrader 5. It gives trader
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Indicators
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
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