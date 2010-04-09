Wilizard Market Structure and Order Blocks

Wilizard SMC Suite is a complete Smart Money Concepts / ICT toolkit in a single, fast, non-repainting indicator. Instead of loading six separate tools onto one chart, you get every institutional-style concept — market structure, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity, premium/discount, killzones, a multi-timeframe dashboard and confluence signals — working together, all confirmed on closed bars.





Everything you see is calculated on CLOSED candles only. Nothing shifts, redraws, or disappears after it prints. What you saw yesterday is exactly what a screenshot shows today.





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

WHAT IT DOES

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





▪ MARKET STRUCTURE — TWO SCALES AT ONCE

Tracks Swing (major) and Internal (minor) structure in parallel. Automatic BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) detection with clean level lines and labels, plus HH / HL / LH / LL swing labels. Instantly read whether the trend is healthy or shifting.





▪ ORDER BLOCKS & BREAKER BLOCKS

Order blocks are derived from real structure breaks — not a naive "last candle" shortcut. Each block carries a full lifecycle: fresh → tested → invalidated. When an order block is invalidated, it automatically converts into a Breaker Block, one of the most reliable ICT setups.





▪ FAIR VALUE GAPS & INVERSIONS

ATR-filtered FVG detection removes micro-gap noise. Optional CE (consequent encroachment) midline for precision entries. When a gap is filled and closed through, it flips into an Inversion FVG (iFVG) and keeps working as a level.





▪ LIQUIDITY ENGINE

Detects Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH/EQL) liquidity pools with smart ATR tolerance, and marks liquidity sweeps / stop-hunts directly on the chart. Adds Previous Day and Previous Week High/Low — the levels price hunts every session.





▪ PREMIUM / DISCOUNT & OTE

Live dealing range with Premium, Equilibrium and Discount levels, plus the Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) 62–79% retracement zone drawn in the direction of the trend. Never buy the top or sell the bottom again.





▪ ICT KILLZONES

Asia, London, New York AM and New York PM session boxes. Fully configurable, defined in GMT with automatic broker offset detection.





▪ MULTI-TIMEFRAME DASHBOARD

A draggable, collapsible panel showing structure bias and the last BOS/CHoCH for up to 6 timeframes at once, plus range position (premium/discount %), the active killzone, the last liquidity sweep, live zone counts, ATR and spread. Full top-down analysis without ever switching charts.





▪ CONFLUENCE SIGNALS

Buy/sell arrows appear only when multiple conditions align: structure trend + a retest of a valid zone + the correct premium/discount context, with an optional liquidity-sweep confirmation filter. Every signal is tagged with the exact confluence behind it (for example "OB+SWEEP+KZ"), so you always know WHY it fired. Closed-bar confirmation means arrows never repaint.





▪ ALERTS EVERYWHERE

Popup, push-to-mobile, e-mail and sound alerts — with separate switches for structure breaks, zone retests, breaker/inversion flips, liquidity sweeps and confluence signals. Close the chart and let your phone tell you when a setup forms.





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

WHO IT IS FOR

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





Scalpers, intraday and swing traders who trade Smart Money Concepts / ICT price action. Works on any symbol and any timeframe — Forex, indices, metals, crypto and stocks. Suggested presets are included for each style in the guide.





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

HOW TO USE IT (QUICK START)

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





1. Direction — check the dashboard: trade with the higher-timeframe bias.

2. Location — wait for price to reach Discount (for longs) or Premium (for shorts).

3. Point of interest — a fresh order block or FVG in that zone, ideally inside OTE.

4. Trigger — best case, a liquidity sweep followed by a confluence arrow.

5. Manage — target the opposite liquidity (EQH/EQL, PDH/PDL). You keep full control of entries, stops and risk.





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

WHY TRADERS CHOOSE IT

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





✔ 100% non-repainting — closed-bar logic throughout

✔ One indicator replaces an entire SMC toolset

✔ Automatic dark/light theme, every color configurable

✔ Tooltips on every zone, symbol watermark, adjustable history depth

✔ Lightweight incremental calculation — no DLLs, no external files

✔ Works on every symbol and timeframe (2/3/4/5-digit supported)

✔ Includes 10 activations





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

IMPORTANT

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





This is an analysis and decision-support tool. It does not place trades and makes no profit promises. It highlights the same context a Smart Money trader looks for — direction, location, zones, liquidity, timing and triggers — and leaves the final decision and risk management to you. Please test it on your symbols using the free demo before purchasing.





Questions or feature requests? Leave a comment — every message is answered.