Wilizard Market Structure and Order Blocks

Wilizard SMC Suite is a complete Smart Money Concepts / ICT toolkit in a single, fast, non-repainting indicator. Instead of loading six separate tools onto one chart, you get every institutional-style concept — market structure, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity, premium/discount, killzones, a multi-timeframe dashboard and confluence signals — working together, all confirmed on closed bars.

Everything you see is calculated on CLOSED candles only. Nothing shifts, redraws, or disappears after it prints. What you saw yesterday is exactly what a screenshot shows today.

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WHAT IT DOES
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▪ MARKET STRUCTURE — TWO SCALES AT ONCE
Tracks Swing (major) and Internal (minor) structure in parallel. Automatic BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) detection with clean level lines and labels, plus HH / HL / LH / LL swing labels. Instantly read whether the trend is healthy or shifting.

▪ ORDER BLOCKS & BREAKER BLOCKS
Order blocks are derived from real structure breaks — not a naive "last candle" shortcut. Each block carries a full lifecycle: fresh → tested → invalidated. When an order block is invalidated, it automatically converts into a Breaker Block, one of the most reliable ICT setups.

▪ FAIR VALUE GAPS & INVERSIONS
ATR-filtered FVG detection removes micro-gap noise. Optional CE (consequent encroachment) midline for precision entries. When a gap is filled and closed through, it flips into an Inversion FVG (iFVG) and keeps working as a level.

▪ LIQUIDITY ENGINE
Detects Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH/EQL) liquidity pools with smart ATR tolerance, and marks liquidity sweeps / stop-hunts directly on the chart. Adds Previous Day and Previous Week High/Low — the levels price hunts every session.

▪ PREMIUM / DISCOUNT & OTE
Live dealing range with Premium, Equilibrium and Discount levels, plus the Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) 62–79% retracement zone drawn in the direction of the trend. Never buy the top or sell the bottom again.

▪ ICT KILLZONES
Asia, London, New York AM and New York PM session boxes. Fully configurable, defined in GMT with automatic broker offset detection.

▪ MULTI-TIMEFRAME DASHBOARD
A draggable, collapsible panel showing structure bias and the last BOS/CHoCH for up to 6 timeframes at once, plus range position (premium/discount %), the active killzone, the last liquidity sweep, live zone counts, ATR and spread. Full top-down analysis without ever switching charts.

▪ CONFLUENCE SIGNALS
Buy/sell arrows appear only when multiple conditions align: structure trend + a retest of a valid zone + the correct premium/discount context, with an optional liquidity-sweep confirmation filter. Every signal is tagged with the exact confluence behind it (for example "OB+SWEEP+KZ"), so you always know WHY it fired. Closed-bar confirmation means arrows never repaint.

▪ ALERTS EVERYWHERE
Popup, push-to-mobile, e-mail and sound alerts — with separate switches for structure breaks, zone retests, breaker/inversion flips, liquidity sweeps and confluence signals. Close the chart and let your phone tell you when a setup forms.

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WHO IT IS FOR
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Scalpers, intraday and swing traders who trade Smart Money Concepts / ICT price action. Works on any symbol and any timeframe — Forex, indices, metals, crypto and stocks. Suggested presets are included for each style in the guide.

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HOW TO USE IT (QUICK START)
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1. Direction — check the dashboard: trade with the higher-timeframe bias.
2. Location — wait for price to reach Discount (for longs) or Premium (for shorts).
3. Point of interest — a fresh order block or FVG in that zone, ideally inside OTE.
4. Trigger — best case, a liquidity sweep followed by a confluence arrow.
5. Manage — target the opposite liquidity (EQH/EQL, PDH/PDL). You keep full control of entries, stops and risk.

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WHY TRADERS CHOOSE IT
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✔ 100% non-repainting — closed-bar logic throughout
✔ One indicator replaces an entire SMC toolset
✔ Automatic dark/light theme, every color configurable
✔ Tooltips on every zone, symbol watermark, adjustable history depth
✔ Lightweight incremental calculation — no DLLs, no external files
✔ Works on every symbol and timeframe (2/3/4/5-digit supported)
✔ Includes 10 activations

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IMPORTANT
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This is an analysis and decision-support tool. It does not place trades and makes no profit promises. It highlights the same context a Smart Money trader looks for — direction, location, zones, liquidity, timing and triggers — and leaves the final decision and risk management to you. Please test it on your symbols using the free demo before purchasing.

Questions or feature requests? Leave a comment — every message is answered.
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Trend Indicator  This indicator is about long buy and long sell using a simple visualization of trend.  The green candle after a long sell period means a good moment to buy. A red candle after a long sequence of buyers means a good moment for sell. After all, you can use all time-frames on this indicator. * * If you prefer a better visualization, use long period on chart. Ex: 1H and 4H.   
Neuro Quant US30
Tiago Oliveira Silva
专家
NEURON US30 NEURON US30 是一款专门针对 US30 / 道琼斯指数 开发的自动交易程序，结合多周期市场分析、动量过滤和系统化资金管理。 该 EA 根据 US30 的市场特征进行设计，包括较强的日内波动、波动率扩张以及明显的方向性行情。在允许交易之前，实时策略会分析多个市场条件。 BUY 买入策略结合 H1 ATR 波动率、H1 Stochastic 动量、M15 EMA 斜率以及 M5 EMA 斜率。SELL 卖出策略结合 H1 方向运动、M15 K线结构、M5 EMA 200 斜率以及 M5 方向运动。所有实时交易信号仅使用开仓之前已经可获得的市场数据。 NEURON US30 还包含一个与 MetaTrader 5 策略测试器集成的 Neural Network 研究环境。历史分析环境与真实交易逻辑相互独立。真实账户中的交易决策由实时策略根据入场之前的市场信息生成。 EA 提供可选的 Ryan Jones 风格资金管理。典型设置可以从 0.01 手开始，并根据账户余额增长逐步提高交易手数。最大手数和资金管理进阶参数均可配置。 推荐参考设置：US30、M5、初
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5 (7)
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指标
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介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。   该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep
Khayotkhon Akhmedova
指标
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep is a smart liquidity analysis tool designed to identify Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL), Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL), liquidity sweeps, and potential reversal setups. The indicator detects important swing highs and lows, combines nearby liquidity levels, and waits for price rejection and confirmation after a liquidity grab. It also supports Order Block (OB), Fair Value Gap (FVG), and Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) confluence to help filter potential setups. Entry signals, Stop
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
指标
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
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