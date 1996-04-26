Day Week Month Separator MT4

Zakir Market Structure (Free)

Professional trader utilities. Minimal design. Maximum clarity.

Short Description: 

Lightweight MT5 market structure indicator that automatically displays daily, weekly, and monthly separators with intelligent timeframe filtering, automatic cleanup, and optimized performance.


Details

Zakir Market Structure is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility indicator designed to improve chart readability by automatically displaying daily, weekly, and monthly market structure separators.

The indicator intelligently adapts to the active timeframe, showing only the most relevant separators while keeping higher timeframes clean and uncluttered.

Key Features

• Daily separators on M1, M5, M15, and M30
• Weekly separators on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4
• Monthly separators on H1, H4, D1, and W1
• User-configurable history range (months to display)
• Automatic cleanup when changing timeframes
• Automatic cleanup when removing the indicator
• Automatic refresh using a lightweight timer
• Optimized object management for improved performance
• No DLLs
• No external dependencies
• No trading functions
• No repainting

Designed For

• Price Action Traders
• Market Structure Traders
• ICT Concepts
• Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
• Liquidity-Based Analysis
• Forex Traders
• Gold (XAUUSD) Traders
• Index and CFD Traders

The indicator focuses exclusively on time-based market structure and is intentionally separated from support/resistance, session markers, and liquidity tools to maintain simplicity, speed, and chart clarity.

Default settings display only recent history to reduce chart clutter and improve platform performance.

This indicator is provided free of charge to the trading community.

Feedback, suggestions, and feature requests are welcome.


Version 3.1

Improvements

• Improved automatic Daily, Weekly, and Monthly structure refresh detection.

• The indicator now monitors higher-timeframe candle transitions directly, ensuring structure levels remain synchronized with market sessions.

• Improved reliability after terminal restarts and extended runtime sessions.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed an issue where new Daily, Weekly, or Monthly structure lines might not appear automatically after a new trading period began.

• Fixed refresh behavior that could require removing and reattaching the indicator before updated structure levels became visible.

• Improved timer-based redraw detection to ensure structure updates occur when a new Day, Week, or Month starts.

Compatibility

• Improved stability during long-running MT5 sessions.

• Improved behavior when the platform remains open across daily, weekly, and monthly rollovers.

No changes were made to visual appearance, user settings, object styling, or dashboard functionality.



Keywords - 

market structure
daily separator
weekly separator
monthly separator
chart separator
price action
ICT
SMC
liquidity
forex
xauusd
gold trading
market timing
trading utility
mt5 indicator
chart organization
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Индикаторы
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Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
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Genki Andou
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Davit Beridze
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Индикаторы
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ограниченное количество копий по стартовой цене ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 4 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы анализируете золото, ждёте вход и наконец открываете сделку. Цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, переносите Stop Loss или сомневаетесь несколько секунд. А затем рынок без вас достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали с самого начала. Проблема не всегд
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Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
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Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
All in One Trade
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4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (37)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
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Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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4 (4)
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Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
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