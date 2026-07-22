SmartTrader Portfolio Risk Manager

SmartTrader Portfolio Risk Manager

How Much Risk Is Your Entire Portfolio Really Carrying?

Many traders analyze risk one position at a time.

But five separate trades do not always mean five separate risks.

If multiple positions are exposed to similar market movements, your portfolio may be carrying significantly more concentrated risk than it appears.

SmartTrader Portfolio Risk Manager gives you a portfolio-level view of your open trading exposure directly inside MetaTrader 5.

Understand Your Total Exposure

Instead of looking at each position separately, analyze the combined risk of your open portfolio.

The tool helps you monitor:

  • Portfolio drawdown
  • Total open risk
  • Risk by symbol
  • Risk by direction
  • Portfolio concentration
  • Position correlation
  • Positions without Stop Loss protection

The objective is simple:

Understand the risk you are already carrying before adding more.

Portfolio-Level Risk Analysis

Total Portfolio Exposure

View the combined exposure of your open positions rather than evaluating every trade in isolation.

This can help answer questions such as:

  • How much risk is currently open?
  • How much of my account is exposed?
  • Am I already heavily positioned in one market direction?
  • Would opening another trade significantly increase my total exposure?

Position Risk Analysis

Review individual positions and their contribution to the overall portfolio.

Depending on the available broker and position data, the analysis can include:

  • Symbol
  • Direction
  • Volume
  • Entry price
  • Current price
  • Stop Loss information
  • Estimated monetary risk

Correlation Monitoring

Markets can move together.

Two apparently different trades may create similar exposure if their price movements are strongly related.

SmartTrader Portfolio Risk Manager analyzes the relationship between selected open positions and highlights potentially significant correlation.

This helps you identify situations where multiple trades may be contributing to the same underlying portfolio risk.

Concentration Analysis

Portfolio risk can become concentrated through:

  • Multiple positions in the same symbol
  • Multiple positions in the same direction
  • Highly correlated instruments
  • Large exposure in a small number of positions

The concentration analysis helps you identify when your portfolio may be relying too heavily on a limited number of market exposures.

Portfolio Drawdown

Monitor the decline of your account or portfolio from a previous equity peak.

Drawdown is an important risk metric because the impact of losses is measured at the portfolio level, not only trade by trade.

No Stop Loss Detection

Positions without a Stop Loss can carry undefined or potentially significantly larger downside exposure than planned.

The tool can identify positions that do not have Stop Loss protection so they can be reviewed as part of your risk-management process.

How to Use the Risk Manager

  1. Open your trading positions in MetaTrader 5.
  2. Open SmartTrader Portfolio Risk Manager.
  3. Review total portfolio exposure.
  4. Check concentration and directional risk.
  5. Review correlation warnings.
  6. Identify positions without Stop Loss protection.
  7. Review your total risk before opening additional positions.

Before opening another trade, understand what you are already carrying.

What This Product Is — and Is Not

It is:

  • A portfolio-level risk analysis tool
  • An exposure monitoring tool
  • A correlation analysis assistant
  • A concentration-risk monitor
  • A drawdown monitoring tool
  • A position-risk review tool

It is not:

  • A trading signal generator
  • An automated trading Expert Advisor
  • A guarantee against losses
  • A prediction system
  • A replacement for professional risk management

The tool provides information to help you evaluate your portfolio. The final decision to open, close, or modify a position remains yours.

Portfolio Risk Is Different From Trade Risk

A single trade may appear to have a controlled risk level.

However, the combined exposure of multiple positions can be significantly different from the risk of each individual position.

For example, several trades across related markets may all be affected by similar economic events or market movements.

Managing each position individually does not always provide a complete picture of portfolio risk.

This tool is designed to help provide that broader view.

Correlation Analysis

Correlation values can change over time and are not permanent characteristics of a market.

Historical correlation does not guarantee future correlation.

Correlation should therefore be treated as an analytical risk-management reference rather than a prediction of future price movement.

Risk Calculations

Risk calculations depend on the information available from your MetaTrader 5 account and broker.

Results may be affected by:

  • Symbol contract specifications
  • Tick value
  • Tick size
  • Position volume
  • Stop Loss distance
  • Account currency
  • Broker execution conditions
  • Market volatility

Always verify important risk information against your broker's specifications and your own account records.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5
  • Open positions or account history for analysis
  • Broker-provided market data

Transparency First

Portfolio risk analysis cannot eliminate trading risk.

Correlation can change. Markets can gap. Execution conditions can vary. Historical relationships do not guarantee future behavior.

SmartTrader Portfolio Risk Manager is designed to help you understand your existing exposure more clearly.

Know your individual trade risk. Understand your combined portfolio risk. Make your trading decisions with a more complete view of your exposure.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
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Индикаторы
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
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5 (5)
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AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
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