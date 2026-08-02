Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383840

Adaptive Regime Scalper is an Expert Advisor for gold on the M1 timeframe. It reads whether the market is ranging, trending or strongly trending, and adapts its entry zones and trend filter to match instead of using one fixed rule set. Every position carries a broker-side stop loss and take profit. It does not use grid, martingale or averaging into losing positions.

How it works

On every closed bar the EA scores the market regime from an ATR volatility ratio and Wilder ADX, then classifies it as sideway, trending or strong. Each regime uses its own overbought and oversold entry levels and its own minimum ADX, so the same Stochastic signal is accepted in a trend and rejected in a quiet range.

Entry and exit

Entry is a Stochastic crossover read from closed bars only, so it does not repaint, filtered by a fast EMA, an EMA 200 trend filter and the ADX gate of the current regime. A position is closed by its stop loss or take profit, by an opposite signal, by a sideway volatility exit, or by an optional profit harvest that banks a winner when Stochastic reaches an extreme.

Two position sizing modes

Fixed lot is the default and the recommended mode. The EA trades a constant lot per signal, so drawdown stays in fixed dollars and is easy to control and to understand.

Risk percent is optional. Each trade is sized to risk a chosen percent of the balance at its stop loss, so the lot grows as the account grows. Returns compound and become much larger, but the real drawdown grows with them. In the same test, fixed lot showed about one to two percent drawdown, while risk one percent showed roughly fifteen to twenty five percent. Use it only if you understand compounding risk. See the two balance charts in the screenshots: the flat, steady line is fixed lot, the accelerating line is risk one percent.

Test results, fixed lot, default preset

Symbol: gold, micro contract of one ounce per lot. Timeframe M1. Model: every tick based on real ticks. Period: February 2025 to July 2026. Deposit ten thousand USD, fixed 0.20 lot. Net profit 946 USD, profit factor 1.38, 1239 trades, 41 percent profitable, maximum drawdown 145 USD.

These figures come from the Strategy Tester and are not results of real trading. This product does not have a live trading record yet.

Contract size, read before setting the lot

All figures above use a micro gold symbol of one ounce per lot. A standard XAUUSD contract is one hundred ounces per lot, so the same lot value gives one hundred times the exposure. On a standard contract divide the lot input by one hundred. Even the standard minimum of 0.01 lot equals one ounce, which is still five times the tested size, so size the deposit for it. The contract size is shown in MetaTrader 5 under Specification in the symbol context menu.

Requirements

A hedging account is recommended, because the EA opens separate positions for consecutive signals. On a netting account it limits itself to a single position and writes a note in the journal. Suggested deposit is from one thousand USD on a micro contract, or from five thousand USD on a standard contract. The default inputs are prepared for gold on M1, so a different instrument needs the point based inputs recalculated and tested again. A low spread, a stable connection and a VPS are recommended, and the EA should be tested on your own broker data before it is used live.

One market condition the tested settings handle poorly is a slow upward drift with ADX around thirty to forty and compressed volatility, where the result is close to break even. Reducing the lot or pausing the EA during such a phase is advisable.