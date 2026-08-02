Adaptive Regime Scalper

Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383840


Adaptive Regime Scalper is an Expert Advisor for gold on the M1 timeframe. It reads whether the market is ranging, trending or strongly trending, and adapts its entry zones and trend filter to match instead of using one fixed rule set. Every position carries a broker-side stop loss and take profit. It does not use grid, martingale or averaging into losing positions.


How it works

On every closed bar the EA scores the market regime from an ATR volatility ratio and Wilder ADX, then classifies it as sideway, trending or strong. Each regime uses its own overbought and oversold entry levels and its own minimum ADX, so the same Stochastic signal is accepted in a trend and rejected in a quiet range.

Entry and exit

Entry is a Stochastic crossover read from closed bars only, so it does not repaint, filtered by a fast EMA, an EMA 200 trend filter and the ADX gate of the current regime. A position is closed by its stop loss or take profit, by an opposite signal, by a sideway volatility exit, or by an optional profit harvest that banks a winner when Stochastic reaches an extreme.

Two position sizing modes

Fixed lot is the default and the recommended mode. The EA trades a constant lot per signal, so drawdown stays in fixed dollars and is easy to control and to understand.

Risk percent is optional. Each trade is sized to risk a chosen percent of the balance at its stop loss, so the lot grows as the account grows. Returns compound and become much larger, but the real drawdown grows with them. In the same test, fixed lot showed about one to two percent drawdown, while risk one percent showed roughly fifteen to twenty five percent. Use it only if you understand compounding risk. See the two balance charts in the screenshots: the flat, steady line is fixed lot, the accelerating line is risk one percent.

Test results, fixed lot, default preset

Symbol: gold, micro contract of one ounce per lot. Timeframe M1. Model: every tick based on real ticks. Period: February 2025 to July 2026. Deposit ten thousand USD, fixed 0.20 lot. Net profit 946 USD, profit factor 1.38, 1239 trades, 41 percent profitable, maximum drawdown 145 USD.

These figures come from the Strategy Tester and are not results of real trading. This product does not have a live trading record yet.

Contract size, read before setting the lot

All figures above use a micro gold symbol of one ounce per lot. A standard XAUUSD contract is one hundred ounces per lot, so the same lot value gives one hundred times the exposure. On a standard contract divide the lot input by one hundred. Even the standard minimum of 0.01 lot equals one ounce, which is still five times the tested size, so size the deposit for it. The contract size is shown in MetaTrader 5 under Specification in the symbol context menu.

Requirements

A hedging account is recommended, because the EA opens separate positions for consecutive signals. On a netting account it limits itself to a single position and writes a note in the journal. Suggested deposit is from one thousand USD on a micro contract, or from five thousand USD on a standard contract. The default inputs are prepared for gold on M1, so a different instrument needs the point based inputs recalculated and tested again. A low spread, a stable connection and a VPS are recommended, and the EA should be tested on your own broker data before it is used live.

One market condition the tested settings handle poorly is a slow upward drift with ADX around thirty to forty and compressed volatility, where the result is close to break even. Reducing the lot or pausing the EA during such a phase is advisable.

If you have a question before buying, please send me a message.
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Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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