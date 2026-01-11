Gold Guard Pro

⚜️ GoldGuard Pro: Precision Gold Trading for MT5

Dominate XAUUSD with Disciplined Automation & Absolute Transparency

GoldGuard Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered specifically for the unique volatility of the Gold market (XAUUSD). Unlike "black box" systems that hide their logic, GoldGuard Pro is built for the disciplined trader who values risk consistency, structural clarity, and real-time control.

In a market where many EAs fail due to over-leveraging and chaotic execution, GoldGuard Pro excels by adhering to a strict, rule-based framework designed to protect your capital while capturing high-probability trend movements.

🚀 Why Choose GoldGuard Pro?

🛡️ Institutional-Grade Risk Management: No Martingale. No Grids. No "Recovery" madness. GoldGuard Pro operates with fixed lot sizes and single-position logic to ensure your drawdown remains predictable and your growth remains sustainable.

📊 Pro-Visual Dashboard: Get full situational awareness. The integrated on-chart HUD displays market state, trend direction, trade signals, and daily performance metrics at a glance.

⚡ Rapid Manual Overrides: Stay in total control. With one-touch hotkeys ( 'C' to Close All ), you can exit the market instantly during high-impact news or unexpected volatility.

📉 Smart Execution Filters: Integrated Spread Filters and Cooldown Timers ensure you only enter the market under optimal conditions, avoiding high-cost slippage and "revenge trading" loops.

💎 Advanced Feature Suite

Triple-EMA Trend Engine: Uses a sophisticated multi-timeframe trend filter (Fast, Slow, and Anchor MAs) to ensure you are always trading with the momentum, never against it.

RSI Volatility Guard: An optional RSI filter ensures entries occur only when the price is not overextended, adding an extra layer of mathematical confirmation.

Safety Daily Limits: Set a maximum number of trades per day. Once the limit is hit, the EA rests, preventing overtrading and preserving your gains.

MQL5 VPS Ready: Lightweight, optimized code designed for 24/7 low-latency execution on any VPS.

🛠️ Strategic Parameters

Customizable to your trading style:

Trade Settings: Fixed Lot (0.01), Hard TP/SL in USD terms, and Max Daily Trades.

Trend Logic: Fully adjustable Fast, Slow, and Trend EMA periods.

Entry Filters: Toggleable RSI filter with adjustable Overbought/Oversold thresholds.

System Protection: Max Spread filter and Cooldown timers (in seconds).

📈 Recommendation & Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15 (Optimized), but adaptable to your strategy.

Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts recommended.

Initial Step: Always test on a Demo account to align the EA with your specific broker's spreads and conditions.