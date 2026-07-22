TXBeeBox Statistics Panel

Here is the English translation of the product description, formatted for clarity and easy reading:

The TXBeeBox Statistics Panel is an account and trading performance visualization and statistics tool designed for MetaTrader 5.

When an account simultaneously trades multiple symbols, runs multiple EAs, or uses a mix of automated and manual trading, simply viewing the MT5 order list often makes it difficult to quickly grasp the overall performance. This panel organizes scattered account and trading data into clear curves, statistical tables, and categorized views. It helps traders review their trading performance from multiple dimensions, including the account, timeframes, trading symbols, and Magic IDs.

The panel supports an account overview, real-time positions, multi-timeframe performance summaries, symbol statistics, Magic ID strategy statistics, and account information viewing. In a single interface, users can observe account fund status, historical profit and loss (P&L) changes, trading lot size changes, win rates, profit/loss ratios, holding times, and the results of different strategies.

Note: This product is positioned as a data statistics and visual analysis tool. It does not provide trading signals, nor does it guarantee any trading results.

Key Features

  • Key Account Data: Displays account balance, equity, used margin, free margin, margin level, leverage, and the trading server.

  • Real-Time Position Monitoring: Displays trading symbol, open price, buy/sell direction, lots, commission, floating P&L, used margin, margin level, and Magic ID.

  • Funds and Lots Curves: Plots fund or P&L changes against trading lot size changes on the same timeline, making it easy to compare trading volume with account performance.

  • Multi-Timeframe Statistics: Supports summarizing historical trading data by day, week, month, quarter, and year.

  • Symbol Statistics: Analyzes the contribution of different markets to account results based on the trading symbol.

  • Magic ID Statistics: Separately calculates the performance of different EAs, strategies, and manual trades.

  • Risk and Efficiency Indicators: Provides data such as return rate, maximum floating profit, maximum floating loss, win rate, profit/loss ratio, and holding times.

  • Dark and Light Themes: Allows users to switch display styles based on the chart background or personal preference.

  • Panel Controls: Supports moving, minimizing, closing, language selection, and table pagination.

  • Multi-Timezone Display: Simultaneously displays local time, server time, GMT time, and the current timezone.

Account Overview

The Account page centrally displays the primary fund data for the current account:

  • Account ID: Trading account number

  • Balance: Account balance

  • Equity: Account equity

  • Used margin: Used margin

  • Free margin: Free margin

  • Margin level: Margin level

  • Leverage: Account leverage

  • Server: Trading server

The account page also includes the funds/lots curve and a real-time position table. The TOTAL row at the bottom of the table summarizes the current number of positions, total lots, total commissions, floating P&L, and margin data.

Multi-Timeframe Performance Statistics

The Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, and Yearly pages share a consistent statistical structure, summarizing trading performance by trading day, calendar week, calendar month, quarter, and year, respectively.

For each period, you can view:

  • Cumulative trading lots

  • Minimum and maximum single-trade lot sizes

  • Number of trades

  • Period P&L

  • Period return rate

  • Deposits, withdrawals, or balance adjustments

  • End-of-period balance

  • Maximum floating loss and its percentage

  • Maximum floating profit and its percentage

  • Minimum, average, and maximum holding times

  • Win rate

  • Profit/Loss ratio

Users can first review the Yearly, Quarterly, or Monthly pages to understand long-term trends, and then use the Weekly and Daily pages to pinpoint specific changes.

Symbols and Magic ID Statistics

The Symbols page aggregates data by trading symbol, making it ideal for accounts trading multiple currency pairs, gold, indices, or other markets simultaneously. Users can compare trading volumes, P&L, win rates, profit/loss ratios, and holding times across different symbols.

The Magic IDs page categorizes statistical data based on order Magic IDs. Since different EAs typically use different Magic IDs, you can individually review each strategy's:

  • Cumulative lots

  • Minimum and maximum trading lots

  • Number of trades

  • P&L results

  • Minimum, average, and maximum holding times

  • Win rate

  • Profit/Loss ratio

The Manual category in the panel is used to separately group manual trades, making it easy to compare the performance of EA (automated) trading against manual trading.

How to Use

  1. Find the TXBeeBox Statistics Panel in the MT5 Navigator and attach it to any chart.

  2. Set your preferences, including the history start time, refresh interval, rows per page, panel position, and panel width.

  3. Open the Account page to view your account status, funds curve, and real-time positions.

  4. Use the Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, and Yearly pages to review your performance across multiple timeframes.

  5. Use the Symbols and Magic IDs pages to determine the contribution of specific trading symbols, EAs, or manual trades to your overall account results.

  6. Switch between light and dark themes to match your chart background.


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Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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TXBeeBox TradingPanel Pro
Feng Zhu Zhi
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TXBeeBox TradingPanel Pro TXBeeBox TradingPanel Pro is a multifunctional manual trading and position-management panel designed for MetaTrader 5. It provides fast order entry, centralized position controls, real-time account information and practical risk-management tools in a clean, compact interface. This product is a manual trading utility. It does not generate trading signals, predict market direction or open trades automatically. All entry and position-management commands are initiated by th
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