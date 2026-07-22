



From signal to plan, using completed candles only.





Aurum Session Planner MT5 turns a valid XAUUSD M15 closed-bar signal into a structured reference plan: direction, reference entry, stop-loss, two targets, signal engine, maximum holding window and reference position size.





It is built for discretionary gold traders who want to keep the final trading decision while reducing guesswork around entry and risk levels. The indicator does not execute trades or make decisions for the user.





What appears on the chart





• Bullish or bearish closed-bar signals

• Reference entry, stop-loss, first target and final target

• The signal engine and maximum holding window

• A reference position size based on account equity and the selected risk percentage

• Optional popup and push notifications





More than an arrow





A basic arrow provides direction only. Aurum Session Planner MT5 also provides a risk boundary, two objectives and a time window, so each setup can be reviewed with the same structure.





Three signal engines





1. Asia Reclaim Long

2. Trend Reclaim

3. London Breakout Long





The engines are designed for different sessions and market conditions. They use completed candles, session ranges, ATR-normalized filters and completed EMA information.





Closed-bar design





• Buffer index 0 is not used for signal decisions

• A plan is published only after the signal candle closes

• Historical entry, stop and target buffers do not reference future candles

• The buffers can be read by an Expert Advisor for the user's own Strategy Tester research





Getting started





1. Load the indicator on an XAUUSD M15 chart

2. Select the server-time model matching the broker

3. Set the reference risk percentage; 0.50% is the suggested starting value

4. Wait for a completed candle to publish a full reference plan

5. Review the indicator in Strategy Tester visual mode and on a demo account before considering live use





Main inputs





• Enable Asia Reclaim Long: enable or disable the Asia session engine

• Enable Trend Reclaim: enable or disable the trend reclaim engine

• Enable London Breakout Long: enable or disable the London breakout engine

• Server Time Model: match the broker server time

• Reference Risk Percent: risk percentage used for the reference size

• Maximum Spread Points: optional spread filter

• History Bars: number of historical bars processed

• Show Dashboard / Last Trade Plan: control chart information

• Popup Alert / Push Notification: control notification methods





Suggested starting setup





• Symbol: XAUUSD, including broker suffixes

• Timeframe: M15

• Reference risk: 0.50%

• Test the free demo and Strategy Tester visual mode before use





Historical research reference





The three-engine rules were researched on XAUUSD M15 from July 2021 through June 2026 using HistData M1 bid data, a modeled USD 0.30 spread and 0.50% risk per modeled position. The historical simulation included 1,001 modeled positions, a 388.71% total return, a 1.491 profit factor and a 12.80% maximum closed-equity drawdown. Forty-five one-step parameter-neighborhood variants and an independent broker-feed comparison were also examined.





These figures are historical simulation research, not live-account results, a forecast or a profit promise. Broker quotes, spread, execution, contract specifications and server time can materially change the outcome.





Support





Use the free demo before purchase to review the interface and signal presentation. Product questions and usage support are handled through MQL5 messages.





Aurum Session Planner MT5 is an analytical tool and does not constitute investment advice. All trading decisions and risks remain with the user.

Aurum Session Planner MT5