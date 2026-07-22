Aurum Session Planner MT5

  • Indicators
  • Ze Yu Zhang
    Ze Yu Zhang

    Ze Yu Zhang

    • MQL5 Indicator Developer at  Independent Quantitative Research
    • China
    • 168
    Independent quantitative researcher and MQL5 developer focused on transparent, closed-bar analytical tools for discretionary traders. My work emphasizes documented signal logic, reference risk levels, repeatable testing, and clear limitations. Product support is provided through MQL5 messages.
  • Version: 2.1
  • Activations: 5
Aurum Session Planner MT5

From signal to plan, using completed candles only.

Aurum Session Planner MT5 turns a valid XAUUSD M15 closed-bar signal into a structured reference plan: direction, reference entry, stop-loss, two targets, signal engine, maximum holding window and reference position size.

It is built for discretionary gold traders who want to keep the final trading decision while reducing guesswork around entry and risk levels. The indicator does not execute trades or make decisions for the user.

What appears on the chart

• Bullish or bearish closed-bar signals
• Reference entry, stop-loss, first target and final target
• The signal engine and maximum holding window
• A reference position size based on account equity and the selected risk percentage
• Optional popup and push notifications

More than an arrow

A basic arrow provides direction only. Aurum Session Planner MT5 also provides a risk boundary, two objectives and a time window, so each setup can be reviewed with the same structure.

Three signal engines

1. Asia Reclaim Long
2. Trend Reclaim
3. London Breakout Long

The engines are designed for different sessions and market conditions. They use completed candles, session ranges, ATR-normalized filters and completed EMA information.

Closed-bar design

• Buffer index 0 is not used for signal decisions
• A plan is published only after the signal candle closes
• Historical entry, stop and target buffers do not reference future candles
• The buffers can be read by an Expert Advisor for the user's own Strategy Tester research

Getting started

1. Load the indicator on an XAUUSD M15 chart
2. Select the server-time model matching the broker
3. Set the reference risk percentage; 0.50% is the suggested starting value
4. Wait for a completed candle to publish a full reference plan
5. Review the indicator in Strategy Tester visual mode and on a demo account before considering live use

Main inputs

• Enable Asia Reclaim Long: enable or disable the Asia session engine
• Enable Trend Reclaim: enable or disable the trend reclaim engine
• Enable London Breakout Long: enable or disable the London breakout engine
• Server Time Model: match the broker server time
• Reference Risk Percent: risk percentage used for the reference size
• Maximum Spread Points: optional spread filter
• History Bars: number of historical bars processed
• Show Dashboard / Last Trade Plan: control chart information
• Popup Alert / Push Notification: control notification methods

Suggested starting setup

• Symbol: XAUUSD, including broker suffixes
• Timeframe: M15
• Reference risk: 0.50%
• Test the free demo and Strategy Tester visual mode before use

Historical research reference

The three-engine rules were researched on XAUUSD M15 from July 2021 through June 2026 using HistData M1 bid data, a modeled USD 0.30 spread and 0.50% risk per modeled position. The historical simulation included 1,001 modeled positions, a 388.71% total return, a 1.491 profit factor and a 12.80% maximum closed-equity drawdown. Forty-five one-step parameter-neighborhood variants and an independent broker-feed comparison were also examined.

These figures are historical simulation research, not live-account results, a forecast or a profit promise. Broker quotes, spread, execution, contract specifications and server time can materially change the outcome.

Support

Use the free demo before purchase to review the interface and signal presentation. Product questions and usage support are handled through MQL5 messages.

Aurum Session Planner MT5 is an analytical tool and does not constitute investment advice. All trading decisions and risks remain with the user.
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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