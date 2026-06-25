Trade Manager Pro FX MT5

  • Utilities
  • Mykola Fomin
    Mykola Fomin

    Mykola Fomin

    Hi, my name is Nicholas. I am an intraday trader and software developer creating practical tools for MetaTrader 5. I have been involved in trading for a sufficient amount of time, and during this period I have especially focused on risk management, position management, and making everyday trading
  • Version: 1.17
  • Updated: 13 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

Trade Manager Pro FX MT5 is a convenient trading panel for MetaTrader 5 with automatic lot calculation, manual position management, Telegram notifications, daily and monthly statistics, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, and Daily Risk protection.
The tool is especially useful for intraday traders, scalpers, prop firm traders, and anyone who needs strict daily risk control.

Also check out our other products

View the full catalog of Trade Manager tools for MetaTrader 5

Trade Manager Pro FX MT5 is designed for traders who need a simple, clear, and fast trade management panel directly on the chart.

This is not an Expert Advisor that searches for entry points instead of you. The panel does not replace your trading strategy and does not open random trades on its own. It is a professional assistant for manual trading: you make the trading decision, while the panel helps you quickly open a position, calculate lot size, set SL/TP, control risk, and receive performance reports in Telegram.

The main idea of Trade Manager Pro FX MT5 is fewer unnecessary actions and more convenience in trading. All key tools are always at hand: trade execution, lot calculation, SL/TP management, open position control, statistics, risk management, and reports.

Trade Manager Pro FX MT5 Panel Interface

The panel is designed in a minimalist style: no overloaded menus, unnecessary windows, or confusing parameters. The most important information is visible directly on the chart.

The panel includes:

• dark and light theme;
• theme switching directly from the panel;
• saved theme preference for the current asset;
• compact panel collapse mode;
• automatic scaling adaptation to the screen;
• scaling modes for Windows, Mac / Retina, Compact, and Custom;
• manual panel and font scaling;
• panel clock with custom UTC offset;
• display of balance, Opening Balance, Monthly Target, Total Win, Daily Risk, and current statistics.

Trading Modes

Market Mode:

In this mode, the Buy and Sell buttons open market trades with the selected lot size, stop loss, and take profit.

Pending Order Mode:

The panel creates an entry line on the chart. Move the line to the desired price and click Buy or Sell. The panel will automatically determine the pending order type:

Buy Limit
Buy Stop
Sell Limit
Sell Stop

Interactive Lines

The panel creates visual SL and TP lines on the chart. You can move them manually, and the panel will recalculate the stop loss and take profit distance, potential risk, potential profit, and RR. This makes trade planning faster and more visual.

Auto Lot Calculation

Auto Lot calculates position size based on:

• account balance;
• selected risk percentage;
• stop loss distance;
• symbol tick value;
• instrument volume step.

You can also disable automatic calculation and use a fixed lot size.

Risk Management

Trade Manager Pro FX MT5 includes a daily drawdown protection system. The user can set the maximum allowed daily drawdown as a percentage. When the limit is reached, the panel can close positions and block trading buttons to help prevent emotional trading and exceeding the daily loss limit.

This feature is especially useful for prop firm traders, funded accounts, and anyone who follows strict daily risk rules.

Open Positions Window

Trade Manager Pro FX MT5 includes a convenient Open Positions window that helps you quickly control current trades directly from the chart. In this window, the trader can see the number of open positions across all assets, current account Equity, total floating P/L for open trades, and a list of positions with symbol, direction, lot size, and current result.

Each position can be closed separately using the Close button without switching to the standard terminal window. The Close All Positions button is also available, allowing you to quickly close all displayed open positions.

This is especially useful during active trading, when you need to quickly evaluate current account exposure, see the total result of open trades, and instantly reduce risk if necessary.

Monthly Progress Tracker

Trade Manager Pro FX MT5 includes a monthly progress tracker that helps traders monitor the current month’s result relative to a selected target. The user can set a monthly target as a percentage, and the panel will display current progress, monthly P/L, and movement toward the target result.

The tracker can calculate results for the current symbol or for all symbols, depending on the selected settings. This allows the panel to be used both for trading a single instrument and for monitoring the overall account result.

This feature is especially useful for traders who work with monthly targets, pass prop firm challenges, or want to see not only the result of a single trade but also the overall performance dynamics of the trading month.

Telegram Reports and Notifications

Daily and Monthly Report

The panel can send daily and monthly reports. Reports can be called manually using the Day Report and Month Report buttons directly on the panel.

The daily report shows:

• current balance and Equity;
• balance at the start of the day;
• closed result for the day;
• total daily result including open P/L;
• number of positions, win rate, and W/L;
• Daily Risk;
• result breakdown by assets.

The monthly report shows:

• balance at the start of the month;
• current balance and Equity;
• monthly target in money and percentage;
• progress toward the target;
• closed P/L for the month;
• total monthly result;
• best and worst asset;
• result breakdown by assets.

This is convenient when you need to quickly send results to yourself in Telegram or save the daily/monthly picture without manual calculations.

The panel can send important events and reports through:

Telegram;
MetaTrader Alerts;
• mobile Push notifications.

Available notifications and reports:

• trade opening notification;
• trade closing notification;
• daily risk limit warning;
• trading day report;
• monthly report.

To use Telegram, add the URL in MetaTrader.

Path:

Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequest for listed URL

Main Features

• Panel scaling for different screens: Auto, Windows, Mac / Retina, Compact, and Custom.
• Dark and light panel theme.
• One-click Buy and Sell execution.
• Market order mode and pending order mode.
• Automatic selection of Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, or Sell Stop in Pending Order Mode.
• Interactive SL, TP, and Pending Entry lines on the chart with risk amount, potential profit, and RR calculation.
• Ability to drag lines directly on the chart.
• Auto lot calculation based on balance, stop loss, and selected risk percentage.
• Ability to use a fixed lot size.
• Button to close all positions for the current asset.
• Close only profitable positions for the current asset.
• Close only losing positions for the current asset.
• Separate Open Positions window for viewing and closing positions across all assets.
Close All Positions button in the Open Positions window for quickly closing all displayed positions.
Open Positions window with symbol, direction, lot size, and current P/L.
• Account Equity display in the open positions window.
• Total floating P/L display for open positions.
Trailing Stop module with activation distance and trailing distance.
Breakeven module with activation trigger and profit lock distance.
Trailing Stop and Breakeven are disabled by default for a safer first launch.
Daily Risk protection based on maximum daily drawdown.
• Automatic position closing when the daily risk limit is reached.
• Trading buttons are blocked after the daily risk limit is exceeded.
• Daily risk scale.
• Monthly progress tracker.
• Custom monthly target percentage.
• Monthly P/L, progress, and target display.
• Daily report button.
• Monthly report button.
• Trading statistics: win rate, winning trades, losing trades, daily P/L, total closed P/L.
• Balance, Equity, and account information display.
• Panel clock with custom UTC offset.
• Spread information.
• Notifications via MetaTrader Alerts.
Push notifications to the mobile terminal.
Telegram notifications and reports.
Telegram can be fully disabled in the settings.
TP and SL line thickness can be configured separately for each asset.
• Compact panel collapse mode.

Important

Trade Manager Pro FX MT5 is a trading panel and risk management tool. It does not guarantee profit and does not replace a trading strategy. Before using it on a real account, it is recommended to test the panel on a demo account.


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Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
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Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Enver Asanov
20
Enver Asanov 2026.07.14 07:31 
 

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Mykola Fomin
666
Reply from developer Mykola Fomin 2026.07.14 08:53
Спасибо большое за отзыв, приятно слышать, рад что вы остались довольны, надеюсь она вас будет радовать и дальше!
будут какие то вопросы пишите в лс.)
Mika FX
17
Mika FX 2026.07.13 19:29 
 

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Mykola Fomin
666
Reply from developer Mykola Fomin 2026.07.13 21:17
Thank you very much for your feedback. I’m glad you enjoyed Trade Manager Pro FX MT5.
Potsdamann
14
Potsdamann 2026.07.12 16:45 
 

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Mykola Fomin
666
Reply from developer Mykola Fomin 2026.07.12 18:43
Thank you for your feedback. I'm glad you liked Trade Manager Pro FX MT5.
Hlynskyi Andrii
18
Hlynskyi Andrii 2026.07.08 12:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mykola Fomin
666
Reply from developer Mykola Fomin 2026.07.08 22:11
Thank you for your feedback. I'm glad you liked Trade Manager Pro FX MT5.
billionairetrader111
14
billionairetrader111 2026.07.07 10:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mykola Fomin
666
Reply from developer Mykola Fomin 2026.07.07 21:42
Thank you for your feedback. I'm glad you liked Trade Manager Pro FX MT5.
modrafx
14
modrafx 2026.07.01 11:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mykola Fomin
666
Reply from developer Mykola Fomin 2026.07.01 22:02
Thank you very much for your feedback! really happy to hear that you like the Trade Manager Pro FX MT5 and are already using it for live trading, your suggestions also helped improve the panel the light theme really made it more complete and suitable for different chart styles. I truly appreciate your support!
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