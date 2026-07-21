Propfirm SLTP trackers

Propfirm SLTP trackers (also RiskLines PropFirm) is a lightweight visual tool designed for traders who manage risk in fixed dollar amounts rather than pips — a common requirement in prop firm challenges. Instead of calculating your Stop Loss and Take Profit distance manually for every trade, this indicator draws them directly on the chart based on your lot size.

The tool tracks the current Bid price with a live horizontal line, and displays two Stop Loss levels and two Take Profit levels in USD, positioned automatically above or below the price depending on the direction you select. All values recalculate instantly whenever you change your lot size or switch between Buy and Sell.

This is a visualization tool only. It does not place, modify, or close trades, and does not repaint.

Key features

  • Live price line synced to the current Bid
  • Two configurable Stop Loss levels and two Take Profit levels, calculated in USD using the symbol's tick value
  • Editable lot size directly on the chart, no need to open the indicator settings
  • One-click Buy / Sell toggle that repositions all levels automatically
  • Clear labels displayed above each line for fast reading, even on busy charts
  • Compact control panel anchored to the bottom-right corner, out of the way of price action

How it works
The indicator reads the symbol's tick value and tick size to convert your target dollar amounts into a price distance for the lot size entered. This means the levels shown are specific to your position size and the instrument you're trading, not a fixed number of pips.

Recommended for
Traders working under prop firm rules with a fixed dollar risk per trade, manual discretionary traders who want instant visual feedback without doing mental math, and anyone trading multiple lot sizes who needs their risk lines to adjust automatically.

Input parameters

  • SL Level 1 / SL Level 2 (USD) — default 12.5 / 25
  • TP Level 1 / TP Level 2 (USD) — default 25 / 50
  • Line and text colors
  • Panel position (pixels from bottom-right corner)
  • Text margin from the right edge of the chart

Notes
Tick value is provided by your broker and may vary slightly by symbol; results are most accurate on Forex majors such as EURUSD. This tool works on any timeframe and any symbol supported by your broker.


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
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Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Economicnews
Nantena Ina Mickael Nambinintsoaniony
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Description: Stay ahead of the market with a clean, professional, and highly optimized Economic News Indicator directly on your MT5 chart. Designed specifically for traders who need real-time news visibility without the chart clutter. Key Features: Customizable Currency Selection: Easy dropdown menu to select up to two currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF, CNY) to match your trading pairs perfectly. Impact Filters: Display only what matters to you by toggling High, Medium, or Low i
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