Propfirm SLTP trackers (also RiskLines PropFirm) is a lightweight visual tool designed for traders who manage risk in fixed dollar amounts rather than pips — a common requirement in prop firm challenges. Instead of calculating your Stop Loss and Take Profit distance manually for every trade, this indicator draws them directly on the chart based on your lot size.

The tool tracks the current Bid price with a live horizontal line, and displays two Stop Loss levels and two Take Profit levels in USD, positioned automatically above or below the price depending on the direction you select. All values recalculate instantly whenever you change your lot size or switch between Buy and Sell.

This is a visualization tool only. It does not place, modify, or close trades, and does not repaint.

Key features

Live price line synced to the current Bid

Two configurable Stop Loss levels and two Take Profit levels, calculated in USD using the symbol's tick value

Editable lot size directly on the chart, no need to open the indicator settings

One-click Buy / Sell toggle that repositions all levels automatically

Clear labels displayed above each line for fast reading, even on busy charts

Compact control panel anchored to the bottom-right corner, out of the way of price action

How it works

The indicator reads the symbol's tick value and tick size to convert your target dollar amounts into a price distance for the lot size entered. This means the levels shown are specific to your position size and the instrument you're trading, not a fixed number of pips.

Recommended for

Traders working under prop firm rules with a fixed dollar risk per trade, manual discretionary traders who want instant visual feedback without doing mental math, and anyone trading multiple lot sizes who needs their risk lines to adjust automatically.

Input parameters

SL Level 1 / SL Level 2 (USD) — default 12.5 / 25

TP Level 1 / TP Level 2 (USD) — default 25 / 50

Line and text colors

Panel position (pixels from bottom-right corner)

Text margin from the right edge of the chart

Notes

Tick value is provided by your broker and may vary slightly by symbol; results are most accurate on Forex majors such as EURUSD. This tool works on any timeframe and any symbol supported by your broker.