KCI (Kinetic Compression Index)



Advanced Volatility-Distance Engine & Probability Dashboard.

The KCI Custom Oscillator is not your typical price tracking tool. It is a quantitative analytical engine that dissects the market using pure kinematics principles. Instead of simply tracking where the price moves, KCI measures how it moves—calculating velocity, energy dispersion, and trajectory efficiency using dynamic Z-Score normalization.

The result is a polarized oscillator that precisely detects when the price is building pressure (compression) and when that pressure is primed to detonate into a new trend.

Core Advantages of the KCI Oscillator



Pure Kinematics Engine: Calculates the ratio between the "net distance" traveled by the price against its actual "path length." This detects inefficient price movements—a hallmark of the compression phase preceding a volatility explosion.



Calculates the ratio between the "net distance" traveled by the price against its actual "path length." This detects inefficient price movements—a hallmark of the compression phase preceding a volatility explosion. Independent Probability Algorithm (Sigmoid Curve): The dashboard does not merely mirror the oscillator values. The Explosion Probability metric is powered by a logistic regression function (Sigmoid) that independently calculates the mathematical probability from 0% to 100% based on raw data anomalies, providing an advanced predictive edge.



The dashboard does not merely mirror the oscillator values. The metric is powered by a logistic regression function (Sigmoid) that independently calculates the mathematical probability from 0% to 100% based on raw data anomalies, providing an advanced predictive edge. Cognitive Validation System: Capable of distinguishing between false breakouts and genuine energy depletion. The system internally evaluates tick volume and kinetic energy decay to ensure signals are only formed when opposing momentum has truly exhausted its strength.



Capable of distinguishing between false breakouts and genuine energy depletion. The system internally evaluates tick volume and kinetic energy decay to ensure signals are only formed when opposing momentum has truly exhausted its strength. Dynamic Visual UI/UX: Equipped with a solid, layered dashboard (isolated Z-order) that delivers instant telemetry. The horizontal level bars and colors respond dynamically to compression intensity, freeing traders from second-guessing momentum strength.

