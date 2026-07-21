Kinetic Compression Index

KCI (Kinetic Compression Index)

Advanced Volatility-Distance Engine & Probability Dashboard.

The KCI Custom Oscillator is not your typical price tracking tool. It is a quantitative analytical engine that dissects the market using pure kinematics principles. Instead of simply tracking where the price moves, KCI measures how it moves—calculating velocity, energy dispersion, and trajectory efficiency using dynamic Z-Score normalization.

The result is a polarized oscillator that precisely detects when the price is building pressure (compression) and when that pressure is primed to detonate into a new trend.

Core Advantages of the KCI Oscillator

  • Pure Kinematics Engine: Calculates the ratio between the "net distance" traveled by the price against its actual "path length." This detects inefficient price movements—a hallmark of the compression phase preceding a volatility explosion.
  • Independent Probability Algorithm (Sigmoid Curve): The dashboard does not merely mirror the oscillator values. The Explosion Probability metric is powered by a logistic regression function (Sigmoid) that independently calculates the mathematical probability from 0% to 100% based on raw data anomalies, providing an advanced predictive edge.
  • Cognitive Validation System: Capable of distinguishing between false breakouts and genuine energy depletion. The system internally evaluates tick volume and kinetic energy decay to ensure signals are only formed when opposing momentum has truly exhausted its strength.
  • Dynamic Visual UI/UX: Equipped with a solid, layered dashboard (isolated Z-order) that delivers instant telemetry. The horizontal level bars and colors respond dynamically to compression intensity, freeing traders from second-guessing momentum strength.

Utilizing Visuals for Accurate Entries

KCI provides highly structured visual signals. To achieve maximum accuracy, traders must combine Zone readings, Dashboard Status, and Sigmoid Probability.

1. Reading Zones and Status (Phase Identification)

  • "WEAK COMPRESSION" Phase (Line in the 0 to ±39 area): The market is choppy or lacks a clear direction. Action: Standby or avoid execution.
  • "LEVEL CONTINUES..." Phase (Line in the ±40 to ±79 area): The market is moving swiftly and directionally. Price is moving efficiently without significant counter-pressure. Action: This is not a reversal area. Do not attempt to fade the move. If you are already in a directional position, let your profits run.
  • "EXPLOSION!" Phase (Line breaches Premium +80 or Discount -80 zones): The price has reached the extreme point of kinetic compression. The pent-up energy is massive and ready to rebound forcefully. Action: Prepare for a Reversal Entry setup.

2. Executing Accurate Entries (The Trigger)

A fatal mistake is entering immediately as the line touches the 80 level. Use the following 3-layer confirmation for high-precision accuracy:

BUY Setup (Opportunity from bottom to top):

  1. Oscillator Line: Must be in the Discount (≤ -80) zone.
  2. Dashboard Probability: Monitor the Explosion Probability metric. Wait until this number surges above 80.0% (Text changes to Bright Lime). This indicates the mathematical probability for an explosion is ripe.
  3. Visual Trigger: Do not enter while the line is still plunging sharply downward. Wait until the tip of the KCI line begins to hook upward (entering Cognitive Validation) or the Bearish compression bar on the dashboard starts to shrink.

SELL Setup (Opportunity from top to bottom):

  1. Oscillator Line: Must be in the Premium (≥ +80) zone.
  2. Dashboard Probability: The Explosion Probability number on the dashboard must show > 80.0% (Color changes to Bright Lime).
  3. Visual Trigger: Wait until the price exhausts its kinetic thrust—indicated by the KCI line beginning to hook downward, or the color intensity of the compression level on the dashboard starting to fade from its peak.

Pro Execution Tip:

KCI is most lethal when the Sigmoid probability is above 90%, combined with the tip of the oscillator line suddenly making a sharp turn away from the extreme level. That is the visual proof that the Cognitive Validation Engine has detected a drop in opposing energy, and a kinetic explosion in the opposite direction is underway.


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5 (4)
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Индикаторы
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Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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3 (1)
Утилиты
Ritz Conspiracy 16 – Многоуровневая Система Рыночной Интеллигенции Ritz Conspiracy 16 — это многоуровневый аналитический индикатор, который объединяет 16 ключевых технических индикаторов в единую визуальную панель. Разработанный на основе концепции market intelligence , он функционирует как командный центр, читающий поведение рынка с разных сторон: тренд, волатильность, моментум, объёмы и структура цены. Используя «конспиративный» подход, индикатор связывает мелкие сигналы от 16 алгоритмов в еди
FREE
PIVOT eXtreme
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Pivot eXtreme Pivot adalah level referensi penting yang digunakan trader untuk memetakan potensi support & resistance intraday maupun jangka lebih panjang. Dalam sistem ini, level pivot dikembangkan menjadi P (Pivot Point utama) , R1–R13 (Resistance) , serta S1–S13 (Support) . Pivot Point (P) Titik pusat utama, dihitung dari rata-rata harga (High + Low + Close) / 3 . Berfungsi sebagai acuan keseimbangan harga : Jika harga di atas P → tren cenderung bullish. Jika harga di bawah P → tren cenderung
FREE
Smart Trend Adaptif Finder
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
RITZ SMART TREND ADAPTIVE FINDER Precision Trend Intelligence. Adaptive. Insightful. Real-Time. Ritz Smart Trend Adaptive Finder is an advanced market intelligence indicator engineered to detect and adapt to evolving market structures with dynamic precision. It automatically calibrates its analytical period based on real-time volatility, price momentum, and correlation strength — delivering true adaptive trend detection rather than static or lagging signals. By combining Pearson correlation , sl
FREE
Moving Average sentiment
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Moving Average Sentiment "Transform Raw Market Data into Clear Sentiment Vision" Moving Average Sentiment is a next-generation adaptive trend sentiment indicator that visualizes the true bias of the market — bullish, bearish, or neutral — in real time. It combines Moving Average dynamics with ATR-based volatility zones , creating a fluid, self-adjusting sentiment curve that reacts instantly to price structure and volatility shifts. This tool goes beyond a simple MA — it reads the behavior of th
FREE
Trend Adaptif Finder Smart
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Ritz Smart Trend Adaptive Finder – Auto-Detect Dynamic Trend Channels A powerful trend detection indicator that adaptively analyzes price structure using dynamic ATR and statistical filters to discover the most significant trend channels on any timeframe and symbol. This tool automatically finds the most relevant period and slope for price movement and draws upper/lower channel zones, midline (mean), and trend support/resistance. Suitable for trend-following, breakout, and mean-reversion strateg
FREE
Manual Trading Helper
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Утилиты
Manual Trade Helper is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed as an automated assistant for managing manually opened trades. This EA does not open trades on its own, but instead enhances manual trading by automatically managing risk and position settings. Remote Management via VPS + Mobile Devices When deployed on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), the RitzEAneha Manual Trade Helper allows traders to seamlessly manage their trades from anywhere using just a smartphone or tablet. Since the EA runs 24/7 on t
FREE
Push Notif BUY and SELL for Mobile Trading
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Push Notif for Mobile Trading (Now you can trade perfectly through notifications to your Mobile Gadget, with Signals that you can adjust to your trading style, Use VPS to activate real time trading) Description Push Notif for Mobile Trading is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to send mobile push notifications to traders when certain price or indicator-based conditions are met. This allows traders to monitor markets remotely and act quickly, even when not at their trading terminal.
FREE
BUY and SELL Mobile Notification V2
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Утилиты
Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection The Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that detects BUY and SELL trading signals based on trend detection and ATR-based volatility filtering. It provides visual arrows , entry alerts , and mobile push notifications , making it suitable for traders using a VPS setup for 24/7 signal monitoring. How to Use the Indicator Install on MT5 : Place the .mq5 file in the MQL5/Indicators folder. Compile it in MetaEditor, then apply it to any chart. A
FREE
Info Feed Multitimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Утилиты
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) Indicator Description: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions. Key features include: Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation Signal direction detection (BUY / SELL) Price action pattern re
FREE
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Эксперты
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
RUHM Reborn
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Эксперты
RUHM REBORN for Micro Account / Cent Account XAUUSD - GOLD (Note: The grid-based system carries high risk during long trends without retrace. Use appropriate capital and understand the risks involved.) RUHM REBORN is a Grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) with ATR Entry developed to provide consistent, stable, and adaptive trading results on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. This EA is specifically designed for USD Cent accounts, allowing it to run with relatively affordable capital while maintaining stability
Support Resistance Sensitifity
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Support & Resistance Zone Indicator This indicator dynamically identifies and draws support and resistance zones based on recent price action and fractal patterns. By analyzing ZigZag pivot points and tracking price reactions (touches, bounces, and breaks), the indicator determines the strength and validity of each zone. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: Can work across different timeframes. Fractal-Based Detection: Utilizes both fast and slow fractal detection to find significant swing po
Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
indikator Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe : English Description Visual Panel Strength MultiTimeframe is a real-time trend strength indicator panel that displays the buy/sell pressure across multiple selected timeframes—such as M1, M3, and M5. The indicator utilizes ATR-based volatility analysis and a smoothed trend algorithm to calculate trend signals. Visually presented as a horizontal bar chart at the corner of your main chart, this tool helps traders instantly identify the prevailing
Smart Swing HL Fast Detection
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Smart Swing HH - LL Indikator ini dirancang untuk mendeteksi Swing High (HH) dan Swing Low (LL) secara cepat dan akurat pada grafik harga. Deteksi dilakukan berdasarkan analisa range ATR adaptif, konfirmasi pola candlestick (seperti pin bar dan engulfing), serta opsi tambahan menggunakan Fractal untuk validasi. Fitur utama: Deteksi otomatis titik Swing High dan Swing Low menggunakan ATR dan price action. Penyesuaian sensitivitas deteksi berdasarkan ATR multiplier dan range bar . Notifikasi real-
Support and Resistance Price Structure
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Ritz Smart Support & Resistance Zones Market Structure Based S/RT his advanced indicator detects and displays high-probability support and resistance zones based on actual market structure (swing highs and lows). Using intelligent zone merging and ATR-based fuzz buffers, it ensures the zone blocks are aligned with real price extremes without gaps. Zones are classified by strength (Proven, Verified, Untested, Turncoat, Weak) and visually rendered using colored rectangles. Ideal for traders seeki
ScalpReactor X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
ScalpReactor X A Tactical Indicator for Precision Traders The Ritz Scalping Habbit is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders execute disciplined, high-probability trades through clear visual cues and multi-strategy confirmations. Whether you’re an intraday scalper or a swing trader , this tool integrates advanced market analysis into a single, easy-to-use interface. Key Strengths: Smart Buy & Sell Arrows — Based on multi-layer signals from RSI, ATR, EMA, ADX, and price momentum. Colo
Quantum RefleX
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Quantum Reflex Kuantum Reflex is a momentum-based oscillator indicator designed to deliver fast, accurate, and adaptive market insights. Built for real-time trading environments, it enables traders to spot rapid trend reversals, identify overbought/oversold levels, and combine short-term cross signals with higher-timeframe trend confirmation. Key Features Visual Cross Detection → Detects BUY/SELL signals from %K/%D crossover with instant updates for fast reversals. Dynamic Zone Highlight → Autom
Scalping Flash X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
SCALPFLASH-X Where Fibonacci Precision Meets RSI Intelligence. Next-gen trading system combining Adaptive Fibonacci Pivots, RSI Heat Mapping, and Smart Candle Analytics. Detect market dominance, momentum shifts, and reversal zones in real time across multiple timeframes. Institutional accuracy, retail simplicity — built for speed, clarity, and precision. Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci & RSI-Driven Market Intelligence System ScalpFlash-X — A next-generation trading system combining Fibonacc
BUYER or SELLER
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
BUY or SELL FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator The FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator is a next-generation trading tool engineered for precision scalpers, intraday strategists, and professional analysts who demand both speed and clarity in market visualization. It seamlessly integrates smart candle-based analytics, adaptive ATR logic, and real-time economic event awareness — giving you a fully synchronized view of market volatility and momentum. Through an elegant and optimized interface, FlashSc
Buy Sell Smart
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
BUY and SELL smart The BUY and SELL Smart Indicator is a next-generation trading tool engineered for precision scalpers, intraday strategists, and professional analysts who demand both speed and clarity in market visualization. It seamlessly integrates smart candle-based analytics, adaptive ATR logic, and real-time economic event awareness — giving you a fully synchronized view of market volatility and momentum. Through an elegant and optimized interface, FlashScalp delivers   instant signal fee
Resonance Eco1
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
RESONANCE SIGNAL (MULTI-FACTOR CONFIRMATION) Resonance Signal Detection is a multi-layer confirmation engine that identifies high-quality trading signals when multiple technical factors align within a short price window. This module combines: RSI overbought / oversold interaction Volume behavior relative to its moving average ATR expansion and compression analysis Wick rejection strength (price rejection power) Breakout candle validation (body ratio & ATR multiplier) Stochastic fast crossing for
Fibo Price Action
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
FIBO PRICE ACTION This indicator is a Smart OHLC–based Market Analysis and Fibonacci Zone system designed to combine visual clarity, adaptive market structure analysis, and volatility-aware strength detection into a single professional trading tool. Key Features Advanced Visual Themes Supports multiple candle and UI themes (Classic, Ocean, Forest, Gold, Neon, etc.) to adapt the chart appearance to different trading styles and preferences. Smart Fibonacci Zones Fibonacci zones can be calculate
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traderspeed
539
traderspeed 2026.07.26 10:46 
 

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Syamsurizal Dimjati
25550
Ответ разработчика Syamsurizal Dimjati 2026.07.26 15:44
Olá Traderspeed,
De nada, espero que isso seja útil.
Findolin
2670
Findolin 2026.07.24 10:27 
 

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Syamsurizal Dimjati
25550
Ответ разработчика Syamsurizal Dimjati 2026.07.24 16:53
hi findolin,
It's a good idea to place it on the left, but... it's feared that the eyes will get tired of going back and forth to see the simultaneous responsiveness of the KCI Line with the compression percentage BAR.
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