BigMove Anticipator Market Scanner is a multi-symbol analytical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor developing market conditions from one chart without manually checking every instrument.

The scanner evaluates the selected symbols on one timeframe and ranks the strongest current and recent conditions in an interactive dashboard.

The indicator does not open, modify or close trades. All trading decisions remain under the user’s control.

Scanner States

WATCH

A developing condition has been detected but has not yet satisfied the stronger readiness requirements.

READY COIL

Compression, market activity and directional evidence meet the configured setup requirements.

EXTREME COIL

A higher-intensity compression condition is present with a qualified directional bias.

BREAKOUT NOW

Price has closed beyond the monitored range and the configured confirmation conditions have been satisfied.

Dashboard Information

The dashboard displays:

Symbol and asset class

Current scanner state

Buy, sell or neutral bias

Setup score

Compression score

Activity energy

Directional pressure

Readiness ranking

Signal age

Current spread

Projection confidence

Target reference

Invalidation reference

Reward-to-risk estimate

Monitored price range

Multi-Asset Scanning

The indicator supports:

Foreign exchange

Metals

Indices

Cryptocurrency

Energy markets

Stocks

Other broker instruments

Symbols can be entered manually or loaded from Market Watch. Broker prefixes and suffixes can be resolved automatically.

Asset-class tabs make it possible to filter the dashboard without attaching separate scanners.

Interactive Chart Opening

Click any symbol in the dashboard to open its chart on the selected timeframe.

The indicator can draw finite entry-reference, projection and invalidation levels on the opened chart.

Chart opening uses a responsive queued system to prevent dashboard freezing. A personal chart template can optionally be applied, but no template is required for normal operation.

Alerts

Alerts can be enabled for:

Ready Coil

Extreme Coil

Breakout Now

Popup, push and email notifications are supported. The once-per-bar option prevents repeated alerts for the same condition.

Projection Modes

Three projection modes are available:

Conservative

Balanced

Aggressive

Projection and invalidation levels are analytical references for scenario planning. They are not guaranteed price objectives or trading instructions.

Key Features

Native MT5 chart-window indicator

Multi-symbol dashboard

Asset-class filtering

Ranked setup display

Closed-candle analysis by default

Recent-signal visibility

Interactive chart opening

Responsive dashboard controls

Configurable alerts

Optional projection levels

Automatic broker-symbol resolution

Tick-volume fallback

Optional currency-strength filter

Standalone operation

No external indicators

No iCustom dependency

Does not execute trades

Installation

Install the indicator in MetaTrader 5. Attach it to one chart. Select the scanning timeframe. Enter the required symbols or enable Market Watch scanning. Configure the dashboard, alerts and thresholds if required.

Only one chart attachment is needed to monitor the selected symbol universe.

Version 1.10

Converted into a native chart-window indicator.

Improved symbol-click responsiveness.

Removed blocking delays during chart opening.

Reduced repeated calculation workload.

Added queued chart and projection processing.

Improved multi-asset price-point handling.

Made external template use optional.

Added broader input validation.

Improved Strategy Tester compatibility.

Retained completely standalone operation.

Important Information

The indicator uses price and volume information supplied by the connected broker. Symbol availability, historical data, trading sessions and spreads can vary between brokers.

The displayed states and projection levels are analytical information only. No indicator can guarantee future market movement or trading results.