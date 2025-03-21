API BullBearPower mtf MT5

Designed for traders who rely on BullBearPower, this tool provides a multi-timeframe (MTF) view of BullBearPower, helping you identify possible dominant trends.

Key Features:

✅ Multi-Timeframe Analysis – Analyze BullBearPower across different timeframes in real time.

✅ Dynamic Color Changes – Identify possible BullBearPower per individual timeframe with color changes.

✅ Volume Integration – Get a picture of possible trend strength with BullBearPower volume of each timeframe.

✅ Compatibility – Works on MT5 and all timeframes.

Why Use API BullBearPower mtf?

🔹 Enhanced Decision-Making – Make informed trade entries and exits with a confirmation of BullBearPower.

🔹 Versatile Trading Tool – Suitable for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders alike.

🔹 Trend Identification – Distinguish possible bullish and bearish market conditions for all timeframes at a glance.


Video API BullBearPower mtf MT5
API TicksVolume mtf
Idowu Peter Afuye
Indicators
API TicksVolume mtf -  Volume Analysis for Trading The API TicksVolume mtf indicator is a tool for traders who want tick volume analysis to make trading decisions. Designed for MetaTrader 4 , this multi-timeframe (MTF) indicator provides  tick volume data with color-coded visual cues , helping traders assess volume strength and possible volume direction across different timeframes. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Monitor tick volume from different timeframes in real time for a broader
API Digital Multi Indicator Scalper
Idowu Peter Afuye
Indicators
API Digital Multi Indicator Scalper – Clear Digital Display API Digital Multi Indicator Scalper , a tool that integrates RSI, MFI, CCI, Bulls and Bears  into a digital display for  market analysis . This indicator is designed for scalpers and short-term traders who demand  clear data . Key Features: Digital Display – Monitor RSI, MFI, CCI, Bulls and Bears values in an easy-to-read digital format. Color Changes – Visual cues help identify possible  trend changes  at a glance. Adjustable
API BullBearPower mtf
Idowu Peter Afuye
Indicators
API BullBearPower mtf Designed for traders who rely on BullBearPower, this tool provides a multi-timeframe (MTF) view of BullBearPower, helping you identify possible dominant trends. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis – Analyze BullBearPower across different timeframes in real time. Dynamic Color Changes – Identify possible BullBearPower per individual timeframe with color changes. Volume Integration – Get a picture of possible trend strength with BullBearPower volume of each timefra
API Tz Strength
Idowu Peter Afuye
Indicators
API Tz Strength Indicator MT4 – All-in-One Strength Dashboard for 28 Symbols and 9 Timeframes Take your Strength analysis to the next level with one powerful dashboard. The API Tz Strength Indicator MT4 is designed for traders who want to track market strength and reversals across multiple symbols and timeframes – all from a single chart. With advanced clickable controls, customizable watchlists, and smart alerts, this tool simplifies multi-symbol, multi-timeframe analysis like never before. ___
API Tz Strength MT5
Idowu Peter Afuye
Indicators
API Tz Strength Indicator MT5   – All-in-One Strength Dashboard for 28 Symbols and 9 Timeframes Take your Strength analysis to the next level with one powerful dashboard. The API Tz Strength Indicator MT5 is designed for traders who want to track market strength and reversals across multiple symbols and timeframes – all from a single chart. With advanced clickable controls, customizable watchlists, and smart alerts, this tool simplifies multi-symbol, multi-timeframe analysis like never before. _
