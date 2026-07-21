Aegis BTC Balanced EA

Introduction

Aegis BTC Balanced EA is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for BTCUSD on the H4 timeframe.

This EA focuses on a balanced approach between profit potential and risk control, aiming to provide a stable trading experience for users who prefer a moderate risk profile.

The Aegis BTC Series offers three different risk styles:

Stable — Lower risk approach

Balanced — Balanced performance and risk

Aggressive — Higher growth potential with higher risk

Strategy

Aegis BTC Balanced EA uses a combination of technical indicators:

EMA Trend Detection

Pullback Entry Logic

ADX Trend Strength Filter

ATR Volatility Filter

RSI Momentum Confirmation

The strategy is designed to participate in strong BTCUSD trends while avoiding low-quality market conditions.

Key Features

Designed for BTCUSD H4

Fully automated trend-following system

Balanced risk/reward profile

Multiple optimization periods tested

Adjustable lot size according to account size and risk preference

Suitable for traders who prefer a balanced trading style

Performance Overview

7 Years Forward Test

Initial Deposit PF DD Trades Profit $1,000 2.29 34.89% 128 $3,896.59 $2,000 2.29 25.04% 128 $3,896.59 $3,000 ⭐ Recommended 2.29 19.52% 128 $3,896.59 $5,000 2.29 13.55% 128 $3,896.59

Recommended Risk Levels

Profile Lot Size 🟢 Conservative 0.01 🟡 Recommended ⭐ 0.05 🔵 Growth 0.08 🟠 Dynamic 0.12 🔴 Aggressive 0.17

The recommended setting is 0.05 lots with an initial deposit of USD 3,000 or higher.

Important Notes

This EA is optimized for BTCUSD on the H4 timeframe .

Using other symbols or timeframes is not recommended .

A minimum initial deposit of USD 3,000 is recommended when using the default lot size ( 0.05 ).

Please select your lot size according to your account balance and risk tolerance.

A stable VPS is recommended for reliable 24/7 operation.

Use a broker with stable execution and competitive trading conditions.

Always test the EA on a demo account before trading on a live account.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Thank You

If you find this EA useful, please consider leaving a rating and review.

Your feedback is greatly appreciated and helps improve future updates of the Aegis EA Series.

Thank you for your support, and we wish you successful trading!



