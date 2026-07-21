Aegis BTC Balanced EA
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 10
Aegis BTC Balanced EA
Introduction
Aegis BTC Balanced EA is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for BTCUSD on the H4 timeframe.
This EA focuses on a balanced approach between profit potential and risk control, aiming to provide a stable trading experience for users who prefer a moderate risk profile.
The Aegis BTC Series offers three different risk styles:
-
Stable — Lower risk approach
-
Balanced — Balanced performance and risk
-
Aggressive — Higher growth potential with higher risk
Strategy
Aegis BTC Balanced EA uses a combination of technical indicators:
-
EMA Trend Detection
-
Pullback Entry Logic
-
ADX Trend Strength Filter
-
ATR Volatility Filter
-
RSI Momentum Confirmation
The strategy is designed to participate in strong BTCUSD trends while avoiding low-quality market conditions.
Key Features
-
Designed for BTCUSD H4
-
Fully automated trend-following system
-
Balanced risk/reward profile
-
Multiple optimization periods tested
-
Adjustable lot size according to account size and risk preference
-
Suitable for traders who prefer a balanced trading style
Performance Overview
7 Years Forward Test
|Initial Deposit
|PF
|DD
|Trades
|Profit
|$1,000
|2.29
|34.89%
|128
|$3,896.59
|$2,000
|2.29
|25.04%
|128
|$3,896.59
|$3,000 ⭐ Recommended
|2.29
|19.52%
|128
|$3,896.59
|$5,000
|2.29
|13.55%
|128
|$3,896.59
Recommended Risk Levels
|Profile
|Lot Size
|🟢 Conservative
|0.01
|🟡 Recommended ⭐
|0.05
|🔵 Growth
|0.08
|🟠 Dynamic
|0.12
|🔴 Aggressive
|0.17
The recommended setting is 0.05 lots with an initial deposit of USD 3,000 or higher.
Important Notes
-
This EA is optimized for BTCUSD on the H4 timeframe.
-
Using other symbols or timeframes is not recommended.
-
A minimum initial deposit of USD 3,000 is recommended when using the default lot size (0.05).
-
Please select your lot size according to your account balance and risk tolerance.
-
A stable VPS is recommended for reliable 24/7 operation.
-
Use a broker with stable execution and competitive trading conditions.
-
Always test the EA on a demo account before trading on a live account.
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Thank You
If you find this EA useful, please consider leaving a rating and review.
Your feedback is greatly appreciated and helps improve future updates of the Aegis EA Series.
Thank you for your support, and we wish you successful trading!
|Launch Promotion
| This EA starts with a special introductory price.
As the number of downloads increases, the price will gradually increase.