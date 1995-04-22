Enigma Gold 25K

ENIGMA GOLD 25K

MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | MT5 Marketplace Product Description

Decode the Market. Adapt to the Market.

ENIGMA GOLD 25K is a large-scale, multi-layered MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around an extensive algorithmic architecture of more than 25,000 lines of code. It is designed to analyze market behavior from multiple perspectives rather than depending on a single trading methodology.

A Multi-Methodology Trading Architecture

ENIGMA GOLD 25K combines concepts inspired by Market Structure, Fractals, ICT, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), CRT, and selected retail-oriented technical strategies. Its goal is to create a broader decision-making framework capable of adapting its analysis to changing market conditions.

Core Concept: Market-Adaptive Thinking

Markets continuously shift between trends, reversals, consolidations, liquidity events and volatility expansions. ENIGMA GOLD 25K follows a market-adaptive philosophy, evaluating multiple layers of market information before considering trade opportunities.

Key Features

• Extensive 25K+ line algorithmic architecture
• Multi-methodology market analysis
• Market Structure-based analysis
• Fractal-based market interpretation
• ICT-inspired analytical concepts
• SMC-inspired structure and liquidity concepts
• CRT-inspired market analysis
• Selected retail technical strategies
• Multi-layer trade qualification
• Adaptive market analysis philosophy
• Automated trade execution
• Automated trade management
• Configurable risk and trading parameters
• Systematic and disciplined execution

Built for Traders Who Think Beyond a Single Strategy

Instead of being limited to one conventional setup, ENIGMA GOLD 25K is designed as a broad algorithmic trading ecosystem. Its architecture brings different analytical ideas together into a unified framework, seeking to provide a comprehensive view of market behavior.

Why ENIGMA GOLD 25K?

The strength of ENIGMA GOLD 25K lies in its extensive architecture. With more than 25,000 lines of code and a wide range of analytical modules, it represents an ambitious approach to automated market analysis. The EA is designed for traders who value structured analysis, multiple perspectives, confirmation and adaptive decision-making.

Designed for Automated Trading

Once configured, ENIGMA GOLD 25K can analyze the market and execute trades according to its programmed rules, helping reduce emotional interference and maintain consistency in the execution process.

Suggested Use

Users should thoroughly test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before considering live deployment. Parameters should be evaluated for the selected symbol, timeframe, broker conditions and individual risk tolerance.

Important Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk. Past performance, backtest results and optimization results do not guarantee future performance. Always use appropriate risk management and test the EA thoroughly before live trading.

ENIGMA GOLD 25K

25,000+ Lines of Architecture.
Multiple Trading Perspectives.
One Adaptive Trading Engine.


推荐产品
Minibull Logical Pro
Yusuf Levent Aksun
专家
# MiniBull Logical Pro: a trend-fade system, tested through real market stress ## What it is MiniBull Logical Pro is a multi-timeframe trend and false-breakout trading system, available as an MT5 Expert Advisor, a cTrader cBot, and a standalone cTrader indicator. The engine is the same across all three: - **Monthly + Weekly trend confluence** sets the directional bias. The system only trades in the direction both higher timeframes agree on — if they disagree, no trend, no trade. - **Daily fa
GoldenBreaker
Van Nhan Nguyen
专家
GoldenBreaker Premium XAUUSD breakout EA. Backtest it — the quality speaks for itself. A proprietary breakout engine built for one job: trading Gold well. No martingale, no grid, no averaging. Not a cheap set-and-pray robot — a focused tool, priced for its quality. Good things aren't cheap. Backtest it and see for yourself. ️ Honest by design No martingale · No grid · No hedge-locking Every trade has a hard   Stop Loss and Take Profit Fixed, known risk on every position ️ Plug-and-play
Ultimate Gold Breakout
Anthony Dewayne Wasome
专家
Ultimate Gold Breakout is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading breakout movements on XAUUSD using structured price levels and controlled risk management. It is built for traders who prefer rule-based execution and consistent trade logic, including use in ECN broker environments and proprietary trading accounts where risk control and execution discipline are important. The EA focuses on identifying breakout opportunities from predefined market levels and managing each trade through a
Painel V9 Light
Cleber Sousa Da Costa
专家
Turbo Panel LITE - Management and Agility on your MT5 Chart The Turbo Panel LITE is the essential tool for traders seeking agility, visual organization, and simplified discipline. Developed to facilitate your manual execution, it places vital account information directly on your screen, allowing for fast and secure control of your operations based on fixed lots. Main Features of the LITE Version (FREE): One-Click Trading: Optimized buttons for Buy, Sell, and quick Closures (partial or total
FREE
Gold Quantum Hunter
Dhanjeet Kumar
专家
GOLD QUANTUM HUNTER - BREAKOUT EA FOR MT5 Best Recommended Setup: Use strictly on M1 Timeframe Use Only  IC Markets (Raw Spread) Broker Account for Excellent performance and zero rejections. Gold Quantum Hunter – High-Frequency M1 Breakout Engine Quantum Hunter M5 is a professional-grade automated trading system developed for traders seeking to capitalize on explosive breakout opportunities in fast-moving markets. Built specifically for the M1 timeframe, the EA continuously monito
Intragold AI Pro MT5
Jinglong Liu
专家
+19% annualized return on $7,916 minimum capital. Per-trade Sharpe 6.54 — 5x the median gold EA. Across 17 months of real-tick M15 XAUUSD backtesting, IntraGold AI Pro MT5 fired only the highest-conviction intraday setups: 119 trades, 63.87% win rate, zero martingale, zero grid. A four-filter quality gate — momentum, session window, volatility regime, and structure alignment — screens every entry before execution. The result is a per-trade Sharpe of 6.54: the kind of selectivity that separates g
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
专家
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业 XAUUSD 网格、马丁格尔、对冲与篮子风险控制交易EA 产品概述 Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 是一款主要为 XAUUSD 交易开发的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统。该EA结合了网格交易、马丁格尔式手数递增、可选对冲、篮子利润管理、交易时段控制、新闻过滤、美联储事件过滤、回撤保护、点差控制以及基于规则的市场风险防御模块。 该EA采用篮子级别的交易管理方式。它不是将每一笔订单作为单独交易处理，而是可以将多个由EA管理的持仓作为一个完整交易周期进行统一管理。根据用户选择的设置，当价格朝不利方向移动时，EA可以开立额外订单，按照马丁格尔逻辑增加手数，使用分阶段网格距离，并通过对冲逻辑管理不利市场波动。 该EA的主要目标是为 XAUUSD 提供一个结构化的篮子交易管理框架，并配备可调节的风险控制工具。它并不是低风险交易系统。网格和马丁格尔策略可能会快速增加市场敞口，尤其是在市场出现强烈单边走势时。因此，该EA内置了多种防御工具，包括回撤限制、每日亏损保护、篮子总手数限制、最大单笔
Pro HassilEA
Benjamin Gabriel Nieves Ortiz
专家
Description Hassila Pro is an expert advisor that looks for momentum exhaustion : those moments when price has stretched too far in one direction and tends to correct. Instead of chasing the trend, it waits for the move to run out of strength and trades the correction. This is not a high-frequency system. It waits, and when conditions are not right it does not trade. That behaviour is intentional. How it works Detection. A momentum oscillator measures when price has reached a statistically unusu
FREE
XAU Nine Palace Chi Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAU NINE PALACE CHI MATRIX  Ancient Martial Arts Spatial Geometry Applied to Gold Trading XAU Nine Palace Chi Matrix is an elite algorithmic trading system built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Based on the profound Nine-Palace Chi Mapping Theory, the EA divides the market into a dynamic 3x3 spatial grid. It reads the "Chi" (Volume & Momentum Flow) in real-time.  If the central palace faces a heavy onslaught, the AI instantly dodges the impact and ambushes the market from its blind spots (Bac
MultiGainRS
Marco Antonio Silva De Jesus
专家
Dear   Investor , We   are excited to introduce you to the "Day Trader   Professional - MultiGainRS , " a   state -of -the -art   Expert   Advisor   (EA ) specifically   designed to   operate   on   the   US 10 0_SP OT   (NASDAQ ) . This   automated   trading   system   is   the   result   of   years   of   research   and   development , incorporating   the   most   advanced   techniques   in   technical analysis   and   risk   management . Why   Choose   the   Day Trader   Professional ? Optim
AI Pro Trader EA
Lucas Salinas Lozano
专家
Introducing AI Pro Trader EA – The Ultimate Trading Companion Meet AI Pro Trader EA , an expertly crafted trading tool designed to automate your strategies with surgical precision. Built by blending advanced technical analysis with machine-like efficiency, this EA is not just another robot—it’s your personal trading assistant, engineered to deliver results. Why AI Pro Trader EA Stands Out The AI Pro Trader EA combines three powerful indicators— Exponential Moving Average (EMA) , Relative Strengt
QTS Gold Guardian AI
Benny Hidayat
专家
QTS Gold Guardian AI 机构级黄金短线交易系统，采用神经网络驱动。具备智能对冲、资金保护和波动率适应功能。无需使用危险的马丁格尔策略。 QTS Gold Guardian AI 是 XAUUSD（黄金）短线交易的终极解决方案，旨在应对波动剧烈的市场环境。与爆仓的传统短线交易系统不同，QTS 的首要目标是保本。 主要功能： 神经网络逻辑：运用先进的逻辑技术，在 M5/H1 时间框架内检测微趋势。 智能恢复：采用智能对冲系数，在不影响保证金的情况下，有效抵消亏损交易。 资金保护：内置硬止损机制。如果回撤达到临界水平，EA 将暂停交易以保护账户（这对自营交易公司至关重要！）。 新闻过滤：自动避免在重大新闻发布期间进行交易。 动态间隙：根据实时市场波动率（ATR）调整网格间距。 ️ 推荐： 交易品种：XAUUSD（黄金）。 时间周期：M15 或 H1。 最低入金：100 美元（美分）或 1000 美元（标准）。 账户类型：推荐低点差/ECN 账户。 VPS：强烈建议使用 VPS 以实现 24/7 全天候运行。 注意：此 EA 已通过严格的
Renko Phantom Breakout
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Renko Phantom Breakout EA - Master Edition  The Ultimate Pure Renko Ecosystem for Institutional Trading. Welcome to the Renko Phantom Breakout EA, a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders who demand precision, speed, and mathematical superiority. Unlike amateur robots that rely on lagging time-based indicators (like M1 or H1 candles), the Phantom operates inside a Pure Time-Independent Ecosystem.  It sees the market purely as distance and momentum, stri
Nexus Arbitrage Pro
Mallawa Arachchige Shanaka Sandaruwan
专家
Nexus Arbitrage Pro: High-Frequency Triangular Arbitrage Nexus Arbitrage Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor that capitalizes on price inefficiencies in the forex market through a triangular arbitrage strategy. It’s a high-frequency trading tool that simultaneously monitors three currency pairs to find and exploit profit opportunities. This EA focuses on one of the most liquid currency triangles: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and EUR/JPY . The Strategy Explained Simply The EA's logic is based o
Himiko Neural Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
HIMIKO NEURAL MATRIX  The Ultimate Multi-Asset Neural Grid Engine Himiko Neural Matrix  is a top-tier, institutional-grade Expert Advisor that revolutionizes Grid Trading. Named after the ancient Japanese Shaman Queen, Himiko, this EA uses a simulated Artificial Neural Network (ANN) Perceptron algorithm to "forecast" market momentum before deploying its grid matrix.  Unlike basic grid bots that open trades blindly and blow accounts, Himiko requires the market to pass a strict Neural Threshold
Stocks v3
Mattia Antonio Antonacci
专家
正如我的个人资料中所提到的，这里是我的 Expert Advisor Stock v3。 熟悉我的人都知道，我不赞同将人工智能与交易世界混合，因为人眼识别模式的能力无可匹敌——否则 CAPTCHA 就不可能存在！ 我热衷于编程，终于决定通过编写我的第一个智能交易系统（EA）来挑战自己。 该策略旨在（当然）识别做市商可能开设的仓位，并顺势跟进。 此策略背后的原理不会公开，因为我非常珍视它（也是我个人使用的策略），并且担心该方法在自动化交易领域过度泛滥。 此策略 不 使用马丁格尔（Martingale），因此您的资金是安全的。认识我的人都知道我讨厌马丁格尔，也讨厌将交易当作赌博。 重要细节： 该策略需在 D1（每日）时间周期上运行。请预期较少的开仓机会，仓位可能会持有数月。 交易仅在交易品种当日交易时段结束前的某个时刻开仓。 在启动此 EA 前，请根据您使用此 EA 交易的品种数量设置 “Open instances of this EA” 参数。它会正确分配您的余额，让您在每笔交易中只承担必要的风险。 启动后，左侧会显示一些信息：请忽略，它们仅用于调试。 在发布策略前，我已移除了所有日志
Redistribution Energy
Vitalii Zakharuk
专家
The Redistribution Energy system for automatic forex trading is characterized by a high speed of execution of transactions (high-frequency trading) and uses complex algorithms. The expert system goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. High Frequency Trading or HFT (from English High Frequency Trading) is an algorithmic method of trading in financial markets, in which the execution of a huge number of transactions is carried out in a matter of milliseconds.
PythonX US100 Quantum
Abhinav Puri
专家
PythonX US100 Quantum H1 Breakout Precision Trading Engine Strategy Overview PythonX US100 Quantum is a high-precision breakout trading system designed specifically for the US100 (Nasdaq 100 Index) . Built around market structure and trend alignment , it focuses on capturing strong directional moves rather than noisy scalping setups. Unlike traditional indicator-heavy systems, this EA uses a clean price-action model combined with a trend filter to deliver structured and consistent entries. Core
Fox AI
Ruslan Nicolaev
3.67 (3)
专家
福克斯人工智能是一个完全自动化的系统，在夜间进行货币交易，使用机器学习和智能算法，在滚动期间打开交易并在12小时内关闭。它基于一个名为Kras的深度学习应用，该应用在Tens平台上运行。Kras被包括NASA、YouTube和CORN在内的组织广泛使用。自2003年以来，福克斯人工智能系统一直都很成功，并且不使用马丁格尔或网格策略等风险资金管理技术。在你购买后，你将收到算法的优化。您还将收到关于风险调整的建议，并能够开设风险较高或保守的交易账户，优化分配您的交易保证金。作为奖励，我们将建议与哪些经纪公司合作更有利可图。即使没有额外的知识，该交易系统也很容易运行；我们将就所有问题向您提供建议。在未来，这个顾问的价格将被提高，以保持其独占性并限制用户数量。 实时信号  https://ec5a.short.gy/ndjQXJ 一般设置： 多货币专家顾问，目前的工作对是M1时间框架： AUDCAD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, USDCHF，可以通过设置开关为false来禁用。
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
专家
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Mean Reversion for RSI SP500
Matthew Lewis Beedle
专家
Made for Educational purposes. Check the YouTube video for full details.  This is a simple RSI mean reversal strategy using the RSI 2 made popular by Larry Connors.  It's been updated using some machine learning.  How to use: Add to daily SP500 chart. IMPORTANT. Change name of subchart to the name of SP500 your broker uses.  What this strategy does It buys when price drops hard, but only if interest (volume) is picking up — then sells after a strong bounce. Entry (when it buys) 1. RSI(2) < 10 P
FREE
XAU Coin EA master
You-ru Lu
专家
EA 名稱：XAU Coin EA master v1.0 適用商品：XAUUSD 適用週期：H1 主週期（內置D1 佈局確認） 下載免費試用版本後請將參數中的Enable market validation mode (ensures EA passes MQL5 market re) 調整為flase 就能使用回測功能了，否則回測中不會開倉。 以及請把新聞前提前平倉時間（分鐘，0表示不啟用）調整為與新聞前禁止交易時間（分鐘）相同。 如果需要詳細的參數調整可以私訊我，我會提供專屬的調整手冊。 最後如果在實盤中起啟用經濟日曆新聞過濾，請將MT5主程式語言改為英文。 設計亮點： 動態資金管理（根據帳戶資金與ATR 自動調整手數） 經濟日曆即時過濾高影響新聞，避免重大事件風險 智慧夜間檢查與分層獲利保護，兼顧獲利與避險 Order Block 與Pullback 策略相互搭配，支援更多情境 === 中文參數設置指南=== 基本設定 Symbol：建議XAUUSD。 Timeframe：H1（EA 會自動引用D1 與其他週期資料）。 MagicNumber：若同帳戶有多個EA，請確保每個
Daily Ranger USTEC Ultimate
Prasad Fidelis Dsa
专家
The Daily Ranger USTEC Ultimate EA is an intraday trading system designed to capture the full potential of the Nasdaq index's (also known as USTEC, US100, NAS100, NQ100) distinctive intraday volatility. The EA trades during the New York trading sesssion taking maximum 2 high quality intraday trades with SL and TP all the time. NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE, NO ADDING TO LOSERS The EA is tested with real tick data, the most accurate way to test an EA. Choose your preferred Risk Per Trade, and watch our
CS PatternAIfy recognition
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
专家
PatternAIfy 是一款先进的算法交易系统，旨在将传统技术分析与现代机器学习相结合。它受 Fred K. H. Tam 所著权威书籍《日本蜡烛图的力量》中的基本原理启发，该智能交易系统（EA）能够识别高概率的蜡烛图形态，并通过复杂的人工智能引擎对其进行验证。 通过将经典的图表分析与深度量化分析相结合，PatternAIfy 旨在精准驾驭复杂的市场环境。 优势与功能 神经网络核心：采用原生感知器架构，并结合 Adam 优化器，动态适应不断变化的市场条件并对形态置信度进行评分。 机构级入场模式：利用挂单（pending stop orders）避免波动性回撤，实现机构级别的执行确认。 精英矩阵多时间框架对齐：在允许局部入场前，分析宏观时间框架（H4 和 D1）上的结构分形对齐。 成交量价差分析（VSA）：将价格行为与成交量峰值相关联，以验证突破和蜡烛图形态的有效性。 动态供需区域：原生映射机构订单块，防止直接交易进入主要的阻力或支撑区域。 投资组合对冲矩阵：自动计算交易品种之间的皮尔逊相关系数，并实施多层级篮子利润管理系统以控制风险敞口。 严格的风险管理：包含高级部分止盈、盈亏
Dual Regime Switch Trend and Mean Reversion
Takashi Natori
专家
双模式切换——趋势 & 均值回归（建议 USDJPY M15） 概述 本 EA 通过 H4 移动平均评估趋势与偏离程度，并自动切换交易模式。 常规：趋势模式。M15 回调/反弹入场。 偏离大：回归模式。检测到过度延伸后，在 M15 确认反转再入场（均值回归/逆势）。 建议同时仅持有 1 个仓位。 无加仓、无马丁、无网格。 * 支持对冲账户与净值结算（Netting）账户。 自动识别震荡区间并暂停交易，降低回撤连锁；趋势恢复后自动解除暂停。 手数 按账户余额风险百分比与止损距离计算，并在您设定的 Lot_Min–Lot_Max 范围内自动调整。 SL、TP、BE（保本）根据波动率自适应，两种模式分别设计。 BE 采用两阶段方案，以应对未到 TP 即反转的情况。 * 注意（净值结算账户） 在 MT5 净值结算账户中， 同一品种仅能持有 1 个仓位 。 因此，若在同一品种上同时运行多个 EA， 仓位/SL-TP/BE 等将被共享 ，EA 之间会互相干扰（净值结算下 MagicNumber 无法隔离）。 不建议在同一品种上并行运行其他 EA。 如需同时运行多个 EA，请考虑使用 不同账户
NAS100 Compression Cross
Max Brown
专家
NAS100 Compression Cross. H1 MACD with Regime and Volatility Filters A systematic trend-following Expert Advisor for NAS100 and US_TECH100 CFD. Entries are triggered by MACD histogram zero-line crossovers on the H1 timeframe. Three structural filters determine whether each signal is taken. All results presented in this listing are simulated. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures represent walk-forward optimisation out-of-sample periods on historical data, not real money t
Gold Rebound EMA Pyramid
Desmond Saah Tchoffo
专家
Gold Rebound EMA Pyramid is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. The strategy rests on one simple idea: trade only in the direction of an established trend, enter on pullbacks, and let a disciplined exit engine manage the position. There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging against the trend and no hidden logic. Every position is opened with a hard stop loss. How it works 1. The trend must be established. The EA trades only when th
Xau Zenith Grid Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAU ZENITH GRID PROTOCOL  Institutional Averaging Engine & Basket Recovery Protocol Xau Zenith Grid Protocol  represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade automated trading software. Fusing the concept of dynamic grid-based averaging- (inspired by AnE Gold Grid) with our proprietary Basket Take-Profit Engine- and Aegis Drawdown Armor, this robot is built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).  By tracking extreme overbought and oversold market conditions on the M15 timeframe, the EA scales into th
Real AI Live Engine
Antoine Melhem
专家
Real AI Live Engine Real AI Live Engine 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统，围绕实时 Real AI 代理概念、智能市场监控、自适应执行以及受控引擎行为而构建。 Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372095 Real AI Live Engine 专为希望使用现代自动化交易系统的交易者设计，重点在于实时 AI 驱动的市场解读、实时引擎决策、自适应执行流程，以及对风险和交易手数的清晰控制。 EA 直接在图表上运行，并使用其实时 AI 引擎状态来监控市场条件、评估价格活动，并根据用户选择的参数作出反应。它将自动化、AI 风格市场解读、灵活手数控制以及实用保护设置整合在一个智能交易系统中。 Main Features Live Real AI Agent EA 围绕实时 Real AI 代理概念构建，可实时监控市场行为并控制引擎状态。 AI-Driven Market Monitoring Real AI Live Engine 通过智能引擎结构跟踪实时市场波动，该结构专为不
Stratagic flow stream
Muhammad Farooq Ahmed
专家
Strategic Flow Stream is a professional-grade interactive Expert Advisor designed to provide a high-performance preview of our elite trading technology. This version features our proprietary Multi-Panel UI and Price Projection Engine , offering traders a deep look into institutional market dynamics in real-time. ### Core Analytical Features: - Interactive Multi-Panel UI : A sleek, data-rich dashboard with five distinct analytical views (Dashboard, Analytics, Projection, Algo Trade, and Stra
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.15 (41)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
Enigma MTF EA
Anshuman Thakur
专家
ENIGMA MTF – Algorithmic Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5 Decode the Market ENIGMA MTF is a professional Multi-Timeframe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to identify high-probability trading opportunities through intelligent market analysis and disciplined trade execution. Unlike conventional Expert Advisors that rely on simple indicator signals or continuous trading, ENIGMA MTF follows a structured decision-making process. The EA continuously evaluates market conditions across multip
Multi Timeframe Bias Indicator
Anshuman Thakur
指标
ENIGMA MTB Multi-Timeframe Bias & Premium/Discount Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview ENIGMA MTB   is a professional Multi-Timeframe Bias Indicator designed to help traders understand the true directional context of the market before making trading decisions. The indicator combines higher-timeframe market structure analysis with Premium and Discount price filtering to identify whether price is trading in favorable value areas. Instead of relying on lagging indicators or simple moving a
Enigma Fractals
Anshuman Thakur
指标
ENIGMA FRACTALS – Professional Fractal Turn Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Precision. Simplicity. Confidence. ENIGMA FRACTALS is a professional fractal-based trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify high-probability market turning points with exceptional clarity. Unlike conventional fractal indicators that display both bullish and bearish fractals simultaneously, ENIGMA FRACTALS introduces an intelligent One-Side Fractal Display. Only one active fractal direction is shown at a time,
Enigma 5
Anshuman Thakur
专家
ENIGMA 5 – Intelligent Multi-Filter Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5 Precision. Structure. Confidence. ENIGMA 5 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 engineered around a refined multi-layer trading architecture. It combines Higher Timeframe Premium & Discount analysis, a Precision Support & Resistance Operating System, and RSI momentum filtering to qualify trading opportunities before execution. Instead of relying on a single indicator, ENIGMA 5 evaluates multiple technical condit
Enigma Liquidity Machine
Anshuman Thakur
专家
ENIGMA LIQUIDITY MACHINE – Intelligent Internal Liquidity Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5 Trade with the Market's Hidden Liquidity ENIGMA LIQUIDITY MACHINE is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 engineered to identify high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing internal market liquidity and structured price behavior. Unlike conventional Expert Advisors that rely primarily on indicator crossovers or simple trend-following techniques, ENIGMA LIQUIDITY MACHINE focuses on liquidi
Enigma Sniper
Anshuman Thakur
专家
ENIGMA SNIPER - MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor Precision Entries. Disciplined Execution. ENIGMA SNIPER is a professional MT5 Expert Advisor designed to identify precise trade entries using a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) inspired market structure methodology combined with a multi-timeframe thinking approach. The EA focuses on disciplined trade selection and systematic execution rather than frequent trading. Key Features SMC-inspired Market Structure Analysis Multi-Timeframe Confirmation Precision Entr
筛选:
无评论
回复评论