Enigma Gold 25K

ENIGMA GOLD 25K

MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | MT5 Marketplace Product Description

Decode the Market. Adapt to the Market.

ENIGMA GOLD 25K is a large-scale, multi-layered MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around an extensive algorithmic architecture of more than 25,000 lines of code. It is designed to analyze market behavior from multiple perspectives rather than depending on a single trading methodology.

A Multi-Methodology Trading Architecture

ENIGMA GOLD 25K combines concepts inspired by Market Structure, Fractals, ICT, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), CRT, and selected retail-oriented technical strategies. Its goal is to create a broader decision-making framework capable of adapting its analysis to changing market conditions.

Core Concept: Market-Adaptive Thinking

Markets continuously shift between trends, reversals, consolidations, liquidity events and volatility expansions. ENIGMA GOLD 25K follows a market-adaptive philosophy, evaluating multiple layers of market information before considering trade opportunities.

Key Features

• Extensive 25K+ line algorithmic architecture
• Multi-methodology market analysis
• Market Structure-based analysis
• Fractal-based market interpretation
• ICT-inspired analytical concepts
• SMC-inspired structure and liquidity concepts
• CRT-inspired market analysis
• Selected retail technical strategies
• Multi-layer trade qualification
• Adaptive market analysis philosophy
• Automated trade execution
• Automated trade management
• Configurable risk and trading parameters
• Systematic and disciplined execution

Built for Traders Who Think Beyond a Single Strategy

Instead of being limited to one conventional setup, ENIGMA GOLD 25K is designed as a broad algorithmic trading ecosystem. Its architecture brings different analytical ideas together into a unified framework, seeking to provide a comprehensive view of market behavior.

Why ENIGMA GOLD 25K?

The strength of ENIGMA GOLD 25K lies in its extensive architecture. With more than 25,000 lines of code and a wide range of analytical modules, it represents an ambitious approach to automated market analysis. The EA is designed for traders who value structured analysis, multiple perspectives, confirmation and adaptive decision-making.

Designed for Automated Trading

Once configured, ENIGMA GOLD 25K can analyze the market and execute trades according to its programmed rules, helping reduce emotional interference and maintain consistency in the execution process.

Suggested Use

Users should thoroughly test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before considering live deployment. Parameters should be evaluated for the selected symbol, timeframe, broker conditions and individual risk tolerance.

Important Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk. Past performance, backtest results and optimization results do not guarantee future performance. Always use appropriate risk management and test the EA thoroughly before live trading.

ENIGMA GOLD 25K

25,000+ Lines of Architecture.
Multiple Trading Perspectives.
One Adaptive Trading Engine.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (7)
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HFT Spike EA
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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3 (2)
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