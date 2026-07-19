Redline Prop Firm Risk Manager MT5

Redline - Account/Prop Firm Risk Manager MT5 — Daily Loss, Max Drawdown & Equity Protection Watchdog

You're in the right place if you searched for: drawdown limiter, daily loss protection, equity guard, prop firm risk manager, account protector, FTMO drawdown tool, funded account protection.

Redline is a NON-TRADING safety layer. It opens no trades and has no signals. It sits on one chart and polices your ENTIRE account — manual trades, other EAs, copy trading — every single second. When one of YOUR limits is hit, it closes everything, deletes pending orders, and locks the account before a bad moment becomes a blown challenge.

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💔 WHY TRADERS FAIL CHALLENGES

Most traders don't fail prop firm challenges because of a bad strategy. They fail because nothing STOPPED them. You knew the daily limit. You watched the equity slide. You took one more revenge trade anyway — and the account was disqualified. Discipline is not information. Discipline is enforcement. Redline is enforcement.

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⭐ THE PERSONAL BUFFER — what no prop firm gives you

Prop firms enforce their limits at the cliff edge — the moment AFTER you've already failed. Redline lets you draw your own line a step INSIDE the firm's.

Example: the firm fails you at −5% daily. You set your Redline at −4%. Equity touches −4% → all positions closed, pending orders deleted, account locked, push notification sent to your phone — in about one second. The lock clears automatically at the next daily reset. Your challenge survives, you lost 4% instead of the account.

That buffer between your line and theirs is your margin of safety. No prop firm offers this. Redline exists for it.

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🔒 WHAT REDLINE ENFORCES — 7 independent rules, enable only what you need

✔ Daily Loss Limit — equity-based, so floating P/L counts (exactly how firms fail you). In % or currency. Breach = close-all + lock that self-clears at your daily reset.

✔ Maximum Drawdown — the hard floor. Static, Trailing, or Hybrid model to match your firm; trail updates end-of-day or intraday. Breach = close-all + FATAL lock that survives everything until you deliberately reset it.

✔ Profit Target — hit your goal, Redline closes all and HOLDS the win so you can't give it back.

✔ Consistency (Best-Day) — for payout-ratio firms: live projection of your safe daily ceiling, plus an optional force-close cap.

✔ Max Lot — oversized position? Trimmed back to your cap with a partial close. You stay in the trade, right-sized.

✔ Auto SL/TP — any position missing a stop gets one (points or % of entry) after a grace period. Never overwrites yours.

✔ Weekend Flatten — force-flat across your weekend window (crypto included). Nothing held over the gap, no pending orders left armed.

Every enforcement rule can also run in ALERT-ONLY mode first — watch how it behaves before you hand it the keys.

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♻ A LOCK THAT STAYS LOCKED

This is where most protection tools quietly fail: restart the terminal and the lock is gone, the drawdown anchor re-baselines, and the account silently reopens. Redline rebuilds its state from the broker's own data on every restart — a locked account comes back LOCKED, your peak-equity anchor stays put, through restart, reconnect, recompile, VPS reboot. While locked, it re-flattens every second, so trades opened by another EA die on arrival.

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🖥 THE COCKPIT

One clean panel: equity, daily loss headroom, drawdown floor, consistency ratio, profit progress bar, trading-days counter, countdown to daily reset, and a color status banner — green MONITORING, yellow WEEKEND, red LOCKED. One glance = full risk picture.

🔔 Alerts that matter: approach warnings BEFORE a trigger (default: at 85% of a limit), instant lock alerts, and a heads-up if it can't act (market closed). Push to your phone, terminal popup, Experts log — each on its own toggle.

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🏢 WORKS WITH EVERY PROP FIRM

Redline doesn't hardcode firm rules; you enter YOUR numbers (limits, reset time GMT offset, drawdown model), so it matches any firm, current or future, including your own private risk rules on a personal account.

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💡 TWO REAL SITUATIONS

The 3 AM runaway: your EA misfires overnight and stacks losing positions. You're asleep. Redline isn't — equity touches your buffer, everything is closed and locked, and your phone tells you what happened instead of your firm's dashboard telling you it's over.

The revenge spiral: two losses before lunch, and you're about to "win it back" with double size. The approach warning already pinged at 85% of your daily limit. The third trade pushes equity to your Redline — closed, locked until tomorrow's reset. The challenge is still alive.

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⚙ EVERY INPUT EXPLAINED — zero guesswork

ACCOUNT BASELINE

• InitialBalance — your challenge size. 0 = auto-detect from deposit history (verify on panel).

DAILY RESET CLOCK — set these to match your firm

• ResetGmtOffset — GMT offset of your firm's reset zone (FTMO ≈ 2; adjust for DST by hand).

• ResetHour — hour (0–23, in that offset) your trading day rolls.

EXECUTION

• TimerSeconds — how often Redline checks (default 1 second). DebugHeartbeat — verbose log, testing only.

DAILY LOSS

• DailyLoss_Value — your trigger, 0 = off. DailyLoss_Unit — percent or currency. DailyLoss_Basis — % measured vs initial / current / day-start balance. DailyLoss_Action — close+lock, or alert-only. DailyLoss_FirmPct — the firm's real % (shown on panel for reference, never enforced).

MAX DRAWDOWN

• MaxDD_Value / MaxDD_Unit / MaxDD_Action / MaxDD_FirmPct — same pattern as Daily Loss.

• MaxDD_Mode — Static (floor fixed at initial balance) / Trailing (floor rises with your best equity) / Hybrid (trails, then freezes).

• MaxDD_Recalc — trailing updates at end-of-day or intraday. MaxDD_HybridLock + MaxDD_LockLevel — when the hybrid floor freezes.

CONSISTENCY (BEST DAY)

• Consistency_ThresholdPct — max % one day may be of total profit, 0 = off. Consistency_Basis — vs positive days or net. Consistency_Mode — advisory projection, or profit-cap force-close (cap = threshold% × profit target).

AUTO SL / TP

• AutoSL_Mode / AutoSL_Value and AutoTP_Mode / AutoTP_Value — off / points / % of entry + the distance. AutoSLTP_GraceSeconds — wait before applying so you can set your own first.

MAX LOT

• MaxLot — max lots per position, 0 = off. Excess is partial-closed back to the cap.

PROFIT TARGET & TRADING DAYS

• ProfitTarget_Value / ProfitTarget_Unit — your lock-the-win goal vs initial balance, 0 = off.

• MinDays_Mode / MinDays_Target / MinDays_ProfitPct — trading-days counter on the panel (informational only).

WEEKEND

• Weekend_Enable + StartDay / StartHour / EndDay / EndHour — the force-flat window, in your reset-clock time.

NOTIFICATIONS

• Notify_Master — master switch. Notify_Push / Notify_Alert / Notify_Print — phone push / popup+sound / Experts log.

• ApproachWarnPct — warn when you reach this % of any trigger (default 85, 0 = off).

LOCKDOWN CONTROL

• ResetLockdown — set true ONCE to clear any active lock (the only way to clear a fatal max-DD lock). Then set back to false.

PANEL

• ShowPanel / PanelCorner — cockpit on/off and which chart corner.

Setup is 4 steps: attach to any chart → set your reset clock → set your triggers inside the firm's limits → AutoTrading on. Done — Redline validates every input on start and refuses to run on a broken value rather than mis-protect you.

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❓ FAQ

Does Redline open trades? Never. It only closes, trims, locks, and warns. It is protection, not a strategy — it does not generate profit.

Does it need to run 24/7? Yes — it can only protect while running (terminal open, AutoTrading enabled). Use a VPS for full coverage.

How fast does it react? Within its check interval — default 1 second. It is not sub-tick.

What if the market is closed at breach? It alerts you immediately and closes the moment the market reopens — and keeps the account locked meanwhile.

Does a restart clear a lock? No. Locks, anchors, and progress survive restart, reconnect, and recompile.

Will it fight my other EAs? It doesn't touch them — until a rule is breached. Then it closes their positions too. That's the point.

Strategy Tester? It loads and the panel works, but real value shows on a live/demo account — timer-based, account-wide logic doesn't fully exercise in the tester. Test-drive it on demo first.

⚠️ Redline is a risk-management utility. Firms may compute metrics slightly differently — always mirror YOUR firm's current rules in the inputs and verify against their official dashboard. Correct configuration is your responsibility.

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Your strategy gets you through the challenge. Redline makes sure one bad hour doesn't take it away. Attach it before your next session — the line you draw today is the account you still have tomorrow.