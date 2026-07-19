Redline Prop Firm Risk Manager MT5

Redline - Account/Prop Firm Risk Manager MT5 — Daily Loss, Max Drawdown & Equity Protection Watchdog

You're in the right place if you searched for: drawdown limiter, daily loss protection, equity guard, prop firm risk manager, account protector, FTMO drawdown tool, funded account protection.

Redline is a NON-TRADING safety layer. It opens no trades and has no signals. It sits on one chart and polices your ENTIRE account — manual trades, other EAs, copy trading — every single second. When one of YOUR limits is hit, it closes everything, deletes pending orders, and locks the account before a bad moment becomes a blown challenge.

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💔 WHY TRADERS FAIL CHALLENGES

Most traders don't fail prop firm challenges because of a bad strategy. They fail because nothing STOPPED them. You knew the daily limit. You watched the equity slide. You took one more revenge trade anyway — and the account was disqualified. Discipline is not information. Discipline is enforcement. Redline is enforcement.

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⭐ THE PERSONAL BUFFER — what no prop firm gives you

Prop firms enforce their limits at the cliff edge — the moment AFTER you've already failed. Redline lets you draw your own line a step INSIDE the firm's.

Example: the firm fails you at −5% daily. You set your Redline at −4%. Equity touches −4% → all positions closed, pending orders deleted, account locked, push notification sent to your phone — in about one second. The lock clears automatically at the next daily reset. Your challenge survives, you lost 4% instead of the account.

That buffer between your line and theirs is your margin of safety. No prop firm offers this. Redline exists for it.

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🔒 WHAT REDLINE ENFORCES — 7 independent rules, enable only what you need

✔ Daily Loss Limit — equity-based, so floating P/L counts (exactly how firms fail you). In % or currency. Breach = close-all + lock that self-clears at your daily reset.
✔ Maximum Drawdown — the hard floor. Static, Trailing, or Hybrid model to match your firm; trail updates end-of-day or intraday. Breach = close-all + FATAL lock that survives everything until you deliberately reset it.
✔ Profit Target — hit your goal, Redline closes all and HOLDS the win so you can't give it back.
✔ Consistency (Best-Day) — for payout-ratio firms: live projection of your safe daily ceiling, plus an optional force-close cap.
✔ Max Lot — oversized position? Trimmed back to your cap with a partial close. You stay in the trade, right-sized.
✔ Auto SL/TP — any position missing a stop gets one (points or % of entry) after a grace period. Never overwrites yours.
✔ Weekend Flatten — force-flat across your weekend window (crypto included). Nothing held over the gap, no pending orders left armed.

Every enforcement rule can also run in ALERT-ONLY mode first — watch how it behaves before you hand it the keys.

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♻ A LOCK THAT STAYS LOCKED

This is where most protection tools quietly fail: restart the terminal and the lock is gone, the drawdown anchor re-baselines, and the account silently reopens. Redline rebuilds its state from the broker's own data on every restart — a locked account comes back LOCKED, your peak-equity anchor stays put, through restart, reconnect, recompile, VPS reboot. While locked, it re-flattens every second, so trades opened by another EA die on arrival.

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🖥 THE COCKPIT

One clean panel: equity, daily loss headroom, drawdown floor, consistency ratio, profit progress bar, trading-days counter, countdown to daily reset, and a color status banner — green MONITORING, yellow WEEKEND, red LOCKED. One glance = full risk picture.

🔔 Alerts that matter: approach warnings BEFORE a trigger (default: at 85% of a limit), instant lock alerts, and a heads-up if it can't act (market closed). Push to your phone, terminal popup, Experts log — each on its own toggle.

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🏢 WORKS WITH EVERY PROP FIRM

Redline doesn't hardcode firm rules; you enter YOUR numbers (limits, reset time GMT offset, drawdown model), so it matches any firm, current or future, including your own private risk rules on a personal account.

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💡 TWO REAL SITUATIONS

The 3 AM runaway: your EA misfires overnight and stacks losing positions. You're asleep. Redline isn't — equity touches your buffer, everything is closed and locked, and your phone tells you what happened instead of your firm's dashboard telling you it's over.

The revenge spiral: two losses before lunch, and you're about to "win it back" with double size. The approach warning already pinged at 85% of your daily limit. The third trade pushes equity to your Redline — closed, locked until tomorrow's reset. The challenge is still alive.

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⚙ EVERY INPUT EXPLAINED — zero guesswork

ACCOUNT BASELINE
• InitialBalance — your challenge size. 0 = auto-detect from deposit history (verify on panel).

DAILY RESET CLOCK — set these to match your firm
• ResetGmtOffset — GMT offset of your firm's reset zone (FTMO ≈ 2; adjust for DST by hand).
• ResetHour — hour (0–23, in that offset) your trading day rolls.

EXECUTION
• TimerSeconds — how often Redline checks (default 1 second). DebugHeartbeat — verbose log, testing only.

DAILY LOSS
• DailyLoss_Value — your trigger, 0 = off. DailyLoss_Unit — percent or currency. DailyLoss_Basis — % measured vs initial / current / day-start balance. DailyLoss_Action — close+lock, or alert-only. DailyLoss_FirmPct — the firm's real % (shown on panel for reference, never enforced).

MAX DRAWDOWN
• MaxDD_Value / MaxDD_Unit / MaxDD_Action / MaxDD_FirmPct — same pattern as Daily Loss.
• MaxDD_Mode — Static (floor fixed at initial balance) / Trailing (floor rises with your best equity) / Hybrid (trails, then freezes).
• MaxDD_Recalc — trailing updates at end-of-day or intraday. MaxDD_HybridLock + MaxDD_LockLevel — when the hybrid floor freezes.

CONSISTENCY (BEST DAY)
• Consistency_ThresholdPct — max % one day may be of total profit, 0 = off. Consistency_Basis — vs positive days or net. Consistency_Mode — advisory projection, or profit-cap force-close (cap = threshold% × profit target).

AUTO SL / TP
• AutoSL_Mode / AutoSL_Value and AutoTP_Mode / AutoTP_Value — off / points / % of entry + the distance. AutoSLTP_GraceSeconds — wait before applying so you can set your own first.

MAX LOT
• MaxLot — max lots per position, 0 = off. Excess is partial-closed back to the cap.

PROFIT TARGET & TRADING DAYS
• ProfitTarget_Value / ProfitTarget_Unit — your lock-the-win goal vs initial balance, 0 = off.
• MinDays_Mode / MinDays_Target / MinDays_ProfitPct — trading-days counter on the panel (informational only).

WEEKEND
• Weekend_Enable + StartDay / StartHour / EndDay / EndHour — the force-flat window, in your reset-clock time.

NOTIFICATIONS
• Notify_Master — master switch. Notify_Push / Notify_Alert / Notify_Print — phone push / popup+sound / Experts log.
• ApproachWarnPct — warn when you reach this % of any trigger (default 85, 0 = off).

LOCKDOWN CONTROL
• ResetLockdown — set true ONCE to clear any active lock (the only way to clear a fatal max-DD lock). Then set back to false.

PANEL
• ShowPanel / PanelCorner — cockpit on/off and which chart corner.

Setup is 4 steps: attach to any chart → set your reset clock → set your triggers inside the firm's limits → AutoTrading on. Done — Redline validates every input on start and refuses to run on a broken value rather than mis-protect you.

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❓ FAQ

Does Redline open trades? Never. It only closes, trims, locks, and warns. It is protection, not a strategy — it does not generate profit.
Does it need to run 24/7? Yes — it can only protect while running (terminal open, AutoTrading enabled). Use a VPS for full coverage.
How fast does it react? Within its check interval — default 1 second. It is not sub-tick.
What if the market is closed at breach? It alerts you immediately and closes the moment the market reopens — and keeps the account locked meanwhile.
Does a restart clear a lock? No. Locks, anchors, and progress survive restart, reconnect, and recompile.
Will it fight my other EAs? It doesn't touch them — until a rule is breached. Then it closes their positions too. That's the point.
Strategy Tester? It loads and the panel works, but real value shows on a live/demo account — timer-based, account-wide logic doesn't fully exercise in the tester. Test-drive it on demo first.

⚠️ Redline is a risk-management utility. Firms may compute metrics slightly differently — always mirror YOUR firm's current rules in the inputs and verify against their official dashboard. Correct configuration is your responsibility.

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Your strategy gets you through the challenge. Redline makes sure one bad hour doesn't take it away. Attach it before your next session — the line you draw today is the account you still have tomorrow.

Keywords: prop firm risk manager MT5, drawdown limiter, daily loss limit EA, equity protection utility, FTMO drawdown protection, funded account guard, max drawdown EA, account protector MT5, prop firm challenge tool, close all positions EA, equity guardian, risk management utility MetaTrader 5
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Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
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Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
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Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
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Lukas Roth
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Утилиты
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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
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3.97 (35)
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
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Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
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Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
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Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Daniel Stein
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Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
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4.83 (6)
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
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4.59 (74)
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Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
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Stephen J Martret
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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
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Seconds Chart - уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
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Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Утилиты
Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
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