Redline Prop Firm Risk Manager MT5

Redline - Account/Prop Firm Risk Manager MT5 — Daily Loss, Max Drawdown & Equity Protection Watchdog

You're in the right place if you searched for: drawdown limiter, daily loss protection, equity guard, prop firm risk manager, account protector, FTMO drawdown tool, funded account protection.

Redline is a NON-TRADING safety layer. It opens no trades and has no signals. It sits on one chart and polices your ENTIRE account — manual trades, other EAs, copy trading — every single second. When one of YOUR limits is hit, it closes everything, deletes pending orders, and locks the account before a bad moment becomes a blown challenge.

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💔 WHY TRADERS FAIL CHALLENGES

Most traders don't fail prop firm challenges because of a bad strategy. They fail because nothing STOPPED them. You knew the daily limit. You watched the equity slide. You took one more revenge trade anyway — and the account was disqualified. Discipline is not information. Discipline is enforcement. Redline is enforcement.

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⭐ THE PERSONAL BUFFER — what no prop firm gives you

Prop firms enforce their limits at the cliff edge — the moment AFTER you've already failed. Redline lets you draw your own line a step INSIDE the firm's.

Example: the firm fails you at −5% daily. You set your Redline at −4%. Equity touches −4% → all positions closed, pending orders deleted, account locked, push notification sent to your phone — in about one second. The lock clears automatically at the next daily reset. Your challenge survives, you lost 4% instead of the account.

That buffer between your line and theirs is your margin of safety. No prop firm offers this. Redline exists for it.

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🔒 WHAT REDLINE ENFORCES — 7 independent rules, enable only what you need

✔ Daily Loss Limit — equity-based, so floating P/L counts (exactly how firms fail you). In % or currency. Breach = close-all + lock that self-clears at your daily reset.
✔ Maximum Drawdown — the hard floor. Static, Trailing, or Hybrid model to match your firm; trail updates end-of-day or intraday. Breach = close-all + FATAL lock that survives everything until you deliberately reset it.
✔ Profit Target — hit your goal, Redline closes all and HOLDS the win so you can't give it back.
✔ Consistency (Best-Day) — for payout-ratio firms: live projection of your safe daily ceiling, plus an optional force-close cap.
✔ Max Lot — oversized position? Trimmed back to your cap with a partial close. You stay in the trade, right-sized.
✔ Auto SL/TP — any position missing a stop gets one (points or % of entry) after a grace period. Never overwrites yours.
✔ Weekend Flatten — force-flat across your weekend window (crypto included). Nothing held over the gap, no pending orders left armed.

Every enforcement rule can also run in ALERT-ONLY mode first — watch how it behaves before you hand it the keys.

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♻ A LOCK THAT STAYS LOCKED

This is where most protection tools quietly fail: restart the terminal and the lock is gone, the drawdown anchor re-baselines, and the account silently reopens. Redline rebuilds its state from the broker's own data on every restart — a locked account comes back LOCKED, your peak-equity anchor stays put, through restart, reconnect, recompile, VPS reboot. While locked, it re-flattens every second, so trades opened by another EA die on arrival.

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🖥 THE COCKPIT

One clean panel: equity, daily loss headroom, drawdown floor, consistency ratio, profit progress bar, trading-days counter, countdown to daily reset, and a color status banner — green MONITORING, yellow WEEKEND, red LOCKED. One glance = full risk picture.

🔔 Alerts that matter: approach warnings BEFORE a trigger (default: at 85% of a limit), instant lock alerts, and a heads-up if it can't act (market closed). Push to your phone, terminal popup, Experts log — each on its own toggle.

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🏢 WORKS WITH EVERY PROP FIRM

Redline doesn't hardcode firm rules; you enter YOUR numbers (limits, reset time GMT offset, drawdown model), so it matches any firm, current or future, including your own private risk rules on a personal account.

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💡 TWO REAL SITUATIONS

The 3 AM runaway: your EA misfires overnight and stacks losing positions. You're asleep. Redline isn't — equity touches your buffer, everything is closed and locked, and your phone tells you what happened instead of your firm's dashboard telling you it's over.

The revenge spiral: two losses before lunch, and you're about to "win it back" with double size. The approach warning already pinged at 85% of your daily limit. The third trade pushes equity to your Redline — closed, locked until tomorrow's reset. The challenge is still alive.

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⚙ EVERY INPUT EXPLAINED — zero guesswork

ACCOUNT BASELINE
• InitialBalance — your challenge size. 0 = auto-detect from deposit history (verify on panel).

DAILY RESET CLOCK — set these to match your firm
• ResetGmtOffset — GMT offset of your firm's reset zone (FTMO ≈ 2; adjust for DST by hand).
• ResetHour — hour (0–23, in that offset) your trading day rolls.

EXECUTION
• TimerSeconds — how often Redline checks (default 1 second). DebugHeartbeat — verbose log, testing only.

DAILY LOSS
• DailyLoss_Value — your trigger, 0 = off. DailyLoss_Unit — percent or currency. DailyLoss_Basis — % measured vs initial / current / day-start balance. DailyLoss_Action — close+lock, or alert-only. DailyLoss_FirmPct — the firm's real % (shown on panel for reference, never enforced).

MAX DRAWDOWN
• MaxDD_Value / MaxDD_Unit / MaxDD_Action / MaxDD_FirmPct — same pattern as Daily Loss.
• MaxDD_Mode — Static (floor fixed at initial balance) / Trailing (floor rises with your best equity) / Hybrid (trails, then freezes).
• MaxDD_Recalc — trailing updates at end-of-day or intraday. MaxDD_HybridLock + MaxDD_LockLevel — when the hybrid floor freezes.

CONSISTENCY (BEST DAY)
• Consistency_ThresholdPct — max % one day may be of total profit, 0 = off. Consistency_Basis — vs positive days or net. Consistency_Mode — advisory projection, or profit-cap force-close (cap = threshold% × profit target).

AUTO SL / TP
• AutoSL_Mode / AutoSL_Value and AutoTP_Mode / AutoTP_Value — off / points / % of entry + the distance. AutoSLTP_GraceSeconds — wait before applying so you can set your own first.

MAX LOT
• MaxLot — max lots per position, 0 = off. Excess is partial-closed back to the cap.

PROFIT TARGET & TRADING DAYS
• ProfitTarget_Value / ProfitTarget_Unit — your lock-the-win goal vs initial balance, 0 = off.
• MinDays_Mode / MinDays_Target / MinDays_ProfitPct — trading-days counter on the panel (informational only).

WEEKEND
• Weekend_Enable + StartDay / StartHour / EndDay / EndHour — the force-flat window, in your reset-clock time.

NOTIFICATIONS
• Notify_Master — master switch. Notify_Push / Notify_Alert / Notify_Print — phone push / popup+sound / Experts log.
• ApproachWarnPct — warn when you reach this % of any trigger (default 85, 0 = off).

LOCKDOWN CONTROL
• ResetLockdown — set true ONCE to clear any active lock (the only way to clear a fatal max-DD lock). Then set back to false.

PANEL
• ShowPanel / PanelCorner — cockpit on/off and which chart corner.

Setup is 4 steps: attach to any chart → set your reset clock → set your triggers inside the firm's limits → AutoTrading on. Done — Redline validates every input on start and refuses to run on a broken value rather than mis-protect you.

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❓ FAQ

Does Redline open trades? Never. It only closes, trims, locks, and warns. It is protection, not a strategy — it does not generate profit.
Does it need to run 24/7? Yes — it can only protect while running (terminal open, AutoTrading enabled). Use a VPS for full coverage.
How fast does it react? Within its check interval — default 1 second. It is not sub-tick.
What if the market is closed at breach? It alerts you immediately and closes the moment the market reopens — and keeps the account locked meanwhile.
Does a restart clear a lock? No. Locks, anchors, and progress survive restart, reconnect, and recompile.
Will it fight my other EAs? It doesn't touch them — until a rule is breached. Then it closes their positions too. That's the point.
Strategy Tester? It loads and the panel works, but real value shows on a live/demo account — timer-based, account-wide logic doesn't fully exercise in the tester. Test-drive it on demo first.

⚠️ Redline is a risk-management utility. Firms may compute metrics slightly differently — always mirror YOUR firm's current rules in the inputs and verify against their official dashboard. Correct configuration is your responsibility.

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Your strategy gets you through the challenge. Redline makes sure one bad hour doesn't take it away. Attach it before your next session — the line you draw today is the account you still have tomorrow.

Keywords: prop firm risk manager MT5, drawdown limiter, daily loss limit EA, equity protection utility, FTMO drawdown protection, funded account guard, max drawdown EA, account protector MT5, prop firm challenge tool, close all positions EA, equity guardian, risk management utility MetaTrader 5
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实用工具
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Sirikorn Rungsang
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实用工具
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实用工具
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Stephen J Martret
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实用工具
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
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Vector Local Copier
Sotirios Apostolos Adaloglou
实用工具
This is the FREE DEMO version of Vector Local Copier. It's the complete copier — real-time local copying, symbol mapping, multipliers, SL/TP sync, the safety guards, the live dashboard — with one limitation: slave trades are capped to 0.01 lots. That's enough to prove it works perfectly on your exact terminals, brokers, and symbols before you buy the full-size version. GET THE FULL VERSION (no lot cap) HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187169 Vector Local Copier mirrors trades
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Vector Local Copier MT5
Sotirios Apostolos Adaloglou
实用工具
Most trade copiers give you forty features and a forty-page manual. Vector Local Copier gives you the copying that actually matters — done reliably, set up in a minute, and protected by safety logic most copiers simply don't have. It mirrors trades from one master MT5 terminal to any number of slave terminals on the SAME Windows PC or VPS. No cloud, no DLLs, no external servers, no account passwords leaving your machine. Just fast, faithful local copying. WHO IT'S FOR Traders running mult
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