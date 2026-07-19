Ultimate Vesper

Ultimate Vesper

Ultimate Vesper is an automated multi-module Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It coordinates shorter-duration and longer-duration trading modules through one execution and portfolio-risk layer.

Developed by Ultimate Trading Solutions LLC.

Main features

• Eight separately controlled modules: Crownfire, Night, Atlas, Echo, Nova, Obsidian, Phanto and Meridian
• Seven modules enabled in the default release profile; Night is optional and disabled by default
• Combination of shorter and longer holding periods
• Percentage-based position sizing
• Risk presets from Very Low through High, plus Custom
• Maximum portfolio-position control
• Daily loss lock and peak-equity emergency lock
• Margin-level and spread protection
• Independent module magic numbers, trade comments and cooldowns
• Integrated on-chart canvas dashboard
• Live module state and floating P/L display
• Pause-new-entries and close-all controls
• Embedded visual resources
• No DLL calls or external services

Ultimate Vesper does not use martingale sizing, grid trading, recovery lot progression or averaging into losing positions.

Risk presets

Very Low: 0.35x
Low: 0.50x
Low-Medium: 0.75x
Medium: 1.00x
Medium-High: 1.25x
High: 1.50x
Custom: user-defined multiplier

Medium is the default release setting and was used for the historical test shown in the screenshots. Changing the preset changes position sizing; it does not change the internal entry calculations or protective-exit distances. New users should begin with Very Low or Low on a demo account.

Public inputs

The public Inputs page is organized into General, Portfolio Risk, module switches and Display. Each named module exposes only an Enable/Disable switch. Strategy calculations and tuning values are internal to the compiled product.

Installation

1. Attach Ultimate Vesper to the broker's XAUUSD symbol on an M5 chart.
2. Use a hedged account for full independent multi-module operation.
3. Enable Algo Trading.
4. Select a risk preset and confirm the maximum portfolio positions.
5. Keep the default module switches for the release profile.
6. Use a unique Base Magic value if more than one instance is running.
7. Test on a demo account with the intended broker before live use.

The EA reads M5, M15 and H1 data internally. Only one M5 host chart is required. Broker symbol suffixes are supported through the attached chart symbol.

Broker and account notes

Execution conditions differ between brokers. Server time, tick volume, spread, stop level, minimum lot and contract size can change trade frequency and results. The default profile was selected using Ox Securities XAUUSD.PRO real-tick history and was also checked against separate Coinexx XAUUSD history.

Historical Strategy Tester reference

Ox Securities XAUUSD.PRO
M5 host timeframe
17 July 2024 through 16 July 2026
Every tick based on real ticks
100% real ticks
194,402,539 ticks processed
36,000 USD initial deposit
Medium risk preset
638 total trades
12,473.94 USD total net result
1.47 profit factor
2.95% relative equity drawdown
37.45-minute average scalp-module holding time

These figures are historical MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester results. They are not live trading results, a profit promise or a forecast of future performance. Market conditions and execution can produce materially different results.

Default module state

Crownfire: Enabled
Night: Disabled
Atlas: Enabled
Echo: Enabled
Nova: Enabled
Obsidian: Enabled
Phanto: Enabled
Meridian: Enabled

Support and risk

For support, include the product version, symbol, broker, account type, chart timeframe and relevant Experts or Journal messages. Product support is provided through MQL5 product comments and MQL5 messaging.

Trading leveraged products involves risk. Historical tests do not guarantee future results. Test the EA under the intended broker conditions and choose a risk level appropriate for the account.
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Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Experts
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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
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5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
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4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Experts
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