Ultimate Vesper

Ultimate Vesper

Ultimate Vesper is an automated multi-module Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It coordinates shorter-duration and longer-duration trading modules through one execution and portfolio-risk layer.

Developed by Ultimate Trading Solutions LLC.

Main features

• Eight separately controlled modules: Crownfire, Night, Atlas, Echo, Nova, Obsidian, Phanto and Meridian
• Seven modules enabled in the default release profile; Night is optional and disabled by default
• Combination of shorter and longer holding periods
• Percentage-based position sizing
• Risk presets from Very Low through High, plus Custom
• Maximum portfolio-position control
• Daily loss lock and peak-equity emergency lock
• Margin-level and spread protection
• Independent module magic numbers, trade comments and cooldowns
• Integrated on-chart canvas dashboard
• Live module state and floating P/L display
• Pause-new-entries and close-all controls
• Embedded visual resources
• No DLL calls or external services

Ultimate Vesper does not use martingale sizing, grid trading, recovery lot progression or averaging into losing positions.

Risk presets

Very Low: 0.35x
Low: 0.50x
Low-Medium: 0.75x
Medium: 1.00x
Medium-High: 1.25x
High: 1.50x
Custom: user-defined multiplier

Medium is the default release setting and was used for the historical test shown in the screenshots. Changing the preset changes position sizing; it does not change the internal entry calculations or protective-exit distances. New users should begin with Very Low or Low on a demo account.

Public inputs

The public Inputs page is organized into General, Portfolio Risk, module switches and Display. Each named module exposes only an Enable/Disable switch. Strategy calculations and tuning values are internal to the compiled product.

Installation

1. Attach Ultimate Vesper to the broker's XAUUSD symbol on an M5 chart.
2. Use a hedged account for full independent multi-module operation.
3. Enable Algo Trading.
4. Select a risk preset and confirm the maximum portfolio positions.
5. Keep the default module switches for the release profile.
6. Use a unique Base Magic value if more than one instance is running.
7. Test on a demo account with the intended broker before live use.

The EA reads M5, M15 and H1 data internally. Only one M5 host chart is required. Broker symbol suffixes are supported through the attached chart symbol.

Broker and account notes

Execution conditions differ between brokers. Server time, tick volume, spread, stop level, minimum lot and contract size can change trade frequency and results. The default profile was selected using Ox Securities XAUUSD.PRO real-tick history and was also checked against separate Coinexx XAUUSD history.

Historical Strategy Tester reference

Ox Securities XAUUSD.PRO
M5 host timeframe
17 July 2024 through 16 July 2026
Every tick based on real ticks
100% real ticks
194,402,539 ticks processed
36,000 USD initial deposit
Medium risk preset
638 total trades
12,473.94 USD total net result
1.47 profit factor
2.95% relative equity drawdown
37.45-minute average scalp-module holding time

These figures are historical MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester results. They are not live trading results, a profit promise or a forecast of future performance. Market conditions and execution can produce materially different results.

Default module state

Crownfire: Enabled
Night: Disabled
Atlas: Enabled
Echo: Enabled
Nova: Enabled
Obsidian: Enabled
Phanto: Enabled
Meridian: Enabled

Support and risk

For support, include the product version, symbol, broker, account type, chart timeframe and relevant Experts or Journal messages. Product support is provided through MQL5 product comments and MQL5 messaging.

Trading leveraged products involves risk. Historical tests do not guarantee future results. Test the EA under the intended broker conditions and choose a risk level appropriate for the account.
Рекомендуем также
PatternSense Pro
Carlos Andre Lopes Spinola
5 (1)
Эксперты
PatternSense Pro - Where Institutional Trading Meets Intelligent Recovery The EA That's Redefining Automated Trading Launch Special 299- First 10 buyers Only Let me introduce you to  PatternSense Pro  — the Expert Advisor that combines institutional-grade analysis with next-generation recovery technology. After 5 years of development and testing with professional traders, I've created a system that: Live Signal Sets https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ Analyzes markets like a hedge fund with 6 adapti
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
Эксперты
BoBot Scalper — новая эра тренд-скальпинга уже здесь. Если вы торгуете XAUUSD , индексами или быстрыми валютными парами — этот EA создан именно для вас. BoBot Scalper использует улучшенный движок MACD/LWMA , который определяет настоящие сигналы продолжения тренда раньше толпы. Он реагирует мгновенно, аккуратно управляет риском и фиксирует прибыль с помощью ступенчатого трейлинг-стопа в валюте — одного из самых умных методов сопровождения позиции среди скальперских EA. Он НЕ использует мартингейл
Multi Harmonic
Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
Эксперты
The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10) Next price: 600$ KAPITAL SECURE EA    : I s a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts. LIVE Signals: Capital #1  50K € Cap
Gold Blue Dragon PRO
Jose Miguel De Sousa Castro
Эксперты
Gold Blue Dragon PRO Professional XAUUSD Grid & Basket Management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Gold Blue Dragon is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD traders who want a structured, disciplined and fully automated approach to the market. Built around a refined combination of trend detection, controlled grid entries, basket-based risk management and dynamic profit protection, this EA is designed to help traders capture strong gold movements while keeping the strateg
MunnaeaGOLD
Md Ettiza
Эксперты
MUNNA EA GOLD Professional Institutional XAUUSD Trading Robot MUNNA EA GOLD is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M5 timeframe . Unlike traditional indicator-based robots, this EA combines institutional trading concepts with advanced risk management to identify high-probability market opportunities while protecting trading capital. The strategy focuses on liquidity sweeps, value-area reclaims, trend confirmation, Fair Value Gap (FVG), Break of Str
BreakTheCage EA
Gerold Roy Baisie
Эксперты
Минимальные требования Тип счета: ECN / RAW / Низкий спред Рекомендуемые брокеры: IC Markets, IC Trading или аналогичные ECN-брокеры Минимальный депозит: $500 (кредитное плечо 1:500) Рекомендуемый депозит: $1000 (кредитное плечо 1:500) Минимальное кредитное плечо: 1:100 (рекомендуется 1:500) VPS: Требуется для круглосуточной работы Основные функции Автоматизированная стратегия прорыва диапазона с настраиваемым временем действия диапазона Динамический размер позиции: фиксированный, фиксир
Harmony Pro EA
Ralph Joem Ubaldo
Эксперты
Harmony EA — Trend-Following Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Overview Harmony is a disciplined trend-following Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. It was built on a single principle: quality over quantity. Rather than forcing trades every day, Harmony waits for strong, confirmed breakouts and lets each position run to a fixed target. This is not a martingale, grid, or hedging system. There is no averaging down, no recovery multiplier, and no hidden risk. Every trade uses a fixed sto
Ex Gold MT5 EA
Richard Kofi Anim Darko
Эксперты
After You download the EA kindly join our telegram group below..... https://t.me/aFXeas EX GOLD MT5 EA is a unique fully automated Expert Advisor which uses a combination of price action and indicators to find profitable entries on the market. It uses an average of standard deviation to follow the trend for additional entries hence taking advantage of the trend. Its unique but simple parameter makes it suitable for beginners and experienced traders. The EA was designed to trade Gold on the M1,
ValhallaXAUUSD
Yaroslav Boiko
Эксперты
VALHALLA — XAUUSD M1 Scalping Expert Advisor ## Turn $100 into $478,802 — Verified by Strategy Tester at 100% History Quality **Broker:** ECN/Raw Spread (ICMarkets, Pepperstone, FP Markets recommended) Valhalla is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor designed exclusively for **XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe**. Built for ICMarkets Raw Spread accounts, it combines three precision entry methods with a robust multi-layer risk management system — engineered to deliver consistent profits
UsdJpy Morning Breakout
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Эксперты
Introducing the USDJPY Morning Breakout EA. This Expert Advisor only trades during the morning (European time). This EA uses proven strategies and doesn't use high risk Grid, Hedge or Martingale recovery strategies. This EA shows that safe and reliable automated trading systems don't need to cost that much. This carefully crafted Expert Advisor opens one position every day after a range has been set on the USDJPY currency pair. Because it only opens one position with a stop loss and closes autom
Funded Gold
Ian Plakushko
5 (1)
Эксперты
Funded Gold — король золота, который долго выстраивал и совершенствовал свою торговую стратегию, прежде чем прийти в этот мир и показать её другим трейдерам. Сигнал Funded Gold https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381971?source=Site +Profile+Seller  Этот советник создан специально для XAUUSD — одного из самых динамичных и требовательных торговых инструментов. Золото способно быстро менять направление, резко реагировать на ликвидность и создавать сильные движения внутри одного торгового дня. Поэтому
Zenova
Rex Velos
Эксперты
Zenova – Futuristic Zen Trading for EURUSD H1 (Introductory Release) Discover the calm power of disciplined, patient trading. Slowly but surely. Zenova is a premium Expert Advisor meticulously crafted and extensively tested exclusively for the EURUSD pair on the H1 timeframe . It combines precise trend detection (ADX strength + RSI divergence filters) with intelligent price action confirmation to enter only high-probability, slow-moving trends—delivering a proven win rate of ~89% and a solid pro
Phantom Exit Guard
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Phantom Exit Guard Intelligent Trade Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 You open the trade. This EA handles everything after that. Phantom Exit Guard is not a trading robot. It does not open positions. Instead, it monitors every trade on your chart (manual or from another EA) and applies professional-grade exit management that most retail traders simply cannot execute by hand.  Key Features  1. Automatic Breakeven Once your trade reaches a configurable profit threshold (default: 200 Poin
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA (MT5) - SET FILE FOR XAUUSD is attached in Comment for Live Trading/Back testing-Must Use it Price will be increased to $199 after 1st 10 Copies-Hurryup now!! Harness the power of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Machine Learning for precision Gold trading. This advanced Expert Advisor is engineered to scalp XAUUSD (Gold) with cutting-edge AI algorithms that dynamically adapt to changing market conditions. The system utilizes machine learning–based pattern r
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
Эксперты
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
3.58 (24)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Straddle Scalper
Remi Passanello
Эксперты
Обзор: Стрэддл-скальпер — это советник, открывающий стрэддлы в определенные часы и/или дни. Тейк-профит генерируется динамически с использованием коэффициента ATR. Требования: Для открытия стрэддлов необходим хеджинговый счет. Строгая оптимизация (в ценах открытия) обязательна. Что такое стрэдл? Стрэддл — это действие, открывающее покупку и продажу одновременно. Как работает этот советник? После успешной оптимизации советник будет открывать стрэдл на каждом новом баре (таймфрейм H1), ука
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Эксперты
GapRider EA - Динамический экспертный советник для торговли гэпами на стороне покупки Обзор GapRider EA — это сложный и адаптивный экспертный советник (EA), разработанный для MetaTrader 5, специализирующийся на торговле гэпами на стороне покупки. Этот EA выявляет значительные рыночные гэпы и размещает стратегические ордера на покупку, используя динамическую настройку размеров на основе волатильности рынка для оптимизации входов и выходов из сделок. Благодаря надежному набору функций, GapRider пр
Iron Gold Generator
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Iron Gold Generator — XAU/USD | M5 Iron Gold Generator is a grid Expert Advisor with pending orders designed specifically for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the M5 timeframe. It combines an RSI-based momentum filter with an Exponential Moving Average (Fast/Slow EMA) crossover to identify entry points aligned with the short-term trend direction, avoiding trading in markets without a clear direction. Signal Engine The system places Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders when the Fast EMA crosses (or remains with
STfusionPRO
Alejandro Bordes De Santa Ana
Эксперты
STFusionPro — Multi-Strategy Fusion Engine for Stock CFDs Engineering before promises. STFusionPro is a fully automated Expert Advisor that fuses 15 independent trading strategies into one risk-governed engine, built for stock CFDs (flagship preset: META, H4, long-only) and hardened through 4 external audit rounds — 94 findings resolved, 0 critical issues open.   WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT Most EAs are one idea with cosmetics. STFusionPro is an execution framework: 15 strategies (gap fade, breako
Currency Trailing Gold MT5
Antonio Franco
Эксперты
Currency Trailing Gold это бесплатная, ограниченная версия Currency Trailing , умного советника для фиксации прибыли, который сопровождает сделки на основе реальной денежной стоимости , а не пунктов или поинтов. Эта бесплатная версия работает исключительно с XAUUSD (Gold) и предоставляет полный опыт трейлинга на одном из самых популярных торговых инструментов в мире, бесплатно. Хотите использовать Currency Trailing на всех символах? Полная версия поддерживает все валютные пары Forex, металлы,
FREE
Pafpaf BTCUSD
裕介 石野
Эксперты
１．自動売買ソフトウェア（ＥＡ）の特徴 当自動売買ソフトウェア（ＥＡ）の特徴を詳しくお伝え致します。 FX 証券会社：CryptoGT、FXGT etc... プラットフォーム：MT5 専用 取引通貨：ビットコインドル (BTCUSD) 取引スタイル：スキャルピング～中期 取引時間軸：15 分足 (M15) まず、チャート上では、インジケーターなどは必要ありません。 当 EA へ全て組み込まれています。 推進はビットコインドル (BTCUSD) 15 分足用です。 ビットコインはご存じの通り、値動きが激しいです。 ほとんどがレンジですが、ブレイクするととんでもないほど動きます。 保有ポジション損失リスクを抑えたハーフ＆ハーフのトラップ＆リピートタイプ EA 利益はあっても保有ポジションによる損失（ロスカット）を減らす工夫として 値幅設定レンジ中央値より上では売りのトラップ＆リピート、 中央値より下では買いのトラップ＆リピートを行います。 パラメーター設定では、注文範囲の調整・フィルターによる発注抑制・トレーリングストップ の機能を備えています。 トラップ＆リピートタイプの取引では、弱点
Quantum Pips AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (2)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в Quantum Pips AI, советник нового поколения! По этой цене будет продано только 2/5 копий. После этого цена будет автоматически повышаться, чтобы убедиться, что производительность робота адекватна для реальных счетов. Свяжитесь со мной после покупки и   получите бесплатный индикатор   (стоимостью более 65$) Quantum Pips AI - это передовой советник, тщательно разработанный для получения прибыли на рынке Форекс. Эта интеллектуальная система использует тщательный анализ нескольких
USD Scalper MT5
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Эксперты
ПОЛУЧИТЕ ДРУГИЕ EA БЕСПЛАТНО!!! ПОЛУЧИТЕ ДРУГИЕ EA БЕСПЛАТНО!!! ПОЛУЧИТЕ ДРУГИЕ EA БЕСПЛАТНО!!! ПОЛУЧИТЕ ДРУГИЕ EA БЕСПЛАТНО!!! ПОЛУЧИТЕ ДРУГИЕ EA БЕСПЛАТНО!!! USD Scalper MT5 — это нейронный советник для пар с долларом США. Этот продукт сделан для GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD. В будущем могут быть добавлены новые ПАРЫ. ТЕКУЩИЕ ПАРЫ: GBPUSD EURUSD AUDUSD NZDUSD - БУДЕТ ДОБАВЛЕНА В СЛЕДУЮЩЕЙ ВЕРСИИ ВХОДЫ: РИСК ПРОЦЕНТ РИСКА НА ОСНОВЕ СТОП-ЛОСС (если выбрано 1, максимальный риск на
Gold Scalper Ultimate
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Эксперты
Gold Scalper Ultimate – Automated Scalping Expert Advisor for MT5 Gold Scalper Ultimate is an automated Expert Advisor developed for short-term trading and scalping strategies in the Forex market. The EA uses ATR-based trade management and optional Heikin Ashi analysis to identify trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. It is designed for fast market environments and supports flexible configuration for different trading styles and risk preferences. Trading Logic The EA analyze
Soteria Gurad
Muhammad Farooq Ahmed
Эксперты
# SOTERIA GUARD PRO V4.6: The Ultimate Analyst & Trading Command Center SOTERIA GUARD PRO is not just an Expert Advisor; it is a professional-grade trading suite designed for elite traders who demand institutional-level analysis, multi-layered protection, and the ability to generate professional market reports. ### UNIQUE FEATURE: PUBLISH & EARN Become a professional market analyst. SOTERIA GUARD PRO generates high-impact, professional-grade reports including the Daily Trade Analysis and th
YaY
Sergey Shevchenko
Эксперты
Революционный Советник для Торговли на Рынке Форекс Представляем вашему вниманию новейшего советника для торговли на рынке Форекс, который перевернет ваши представления о возможностях автоматической торговли! Этот уникальный инструмент разработан с использованием самых передовых технологий и многолетнего опыта профессиональных трейдеров. Ключевые особенности нашего советника: Высокая прибыльность : Наш советник способен генерировать значительную прибыль даже в самых сложных рыночных условиях. Бл
Gold Scalping EA Dynamic Risk
Chun Wei Zhou
Эксперты
Gold Scalper Pro - Dynamic Risk Gold Trading EA   Overview Gold Scalper Pro is a fully automated scalping trading system designed for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It uses a 3-engine parallel architecture combining trend continuation, mean reversion, and momentum bounce strategies to capture high-frequency trading opportunities in the gold market. It supports both fixed lot and equity-based risk management, with daily balance drawdown protection to compound profits while locking in daily risk.
ScriptBot
Fabio Luis Pretti
4.86 (7)
Эксперты
ScriptBot é um robô multi estratégia desenvolvido para ser prático e robusto, com o ScriptBot você é capaz de criar diferentes estratégias próprias, instale até 51 indicadores do seu gosto e monte o seu próprio gatilho utilizando uma expressões lógica simples. WARN:  Este Expert esta desatualizado , um novo ScriptBot esta sendo reescrito do zero. Abaixo contaremos um pouco sobre a estrutura: Indicadores: ScriptBot não possui indicadores na sua codificação, isso significa que você tem total co
FREE
Tradescloser
Beyignin Derrick N Tcha M Po
Эксперты
TRADE CLOSER — это советник, который управляет вашими сделками вручную. Один клик, и все ваши сделки вручную обработаны, советник не торгует. Эксперт-консультант может: ЗАКРЫТЬ ВСЕ СДЕЛКИ ЗАКРЫТЬ ОЖИДАЕМЫЕ ЗАКАЗЫ  ЗАКРЫВАЙТЕ ТОЛЬКО ВЫГОДНЫЕ СДЕЛКИ  ЗАКРЫВАЙТЕ ТОЛЬКО УБЫТОЧНЫЕ СДЕЛКИ ЗАКРЫВАЙТЕ САМЫЕ ВЫГОДНЫЕ, УБЫТОЧНЫЕ СДЕЛКИ  ЗАКРЫТЬ ПАРУ ПО ПРИБЫЛИ, вы указываете сумму и целевая пара закроет прибыль ЗАКРЫТЬ СЧЕТ ПО ПРИБЫЛИ, вы указываете сумму всех пар по прибыли и счет закроется с прибыль
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
Другие продукты этого автора
Ultimate Forge UTS
Clifton Creath
2.75 (4)
Эксперты
live signal  https://www.ultimateextractor.com/trader/trader-yjmqz9ue Launch price only available for a limited time $250. Price will increase soon.  Ask me about about your chance for free Ultimate Extractor.  Ultimate Forge UTS — Smart XAUUSD Expert Advisor Hello, I am Ultimate Forge UTS, a fully automated Expert Advisor built for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. My approach combines disciplined entry timing with intelligent position management that adapts automatically to gold's evolv
Ultimate Oil UTS
Clifton Creath
Эксперты
Live Signal  https://ultimateextractor.com/trader/trader-k3lelagr Ultimate Oil UTS I am Ultimate Oil UTS, a smart Expert Advisor built for crude oil. I trade WTI and Brent and adapt my entries to current market conditions. Setup Attach me to any of these oil symbols on any chart timeframe: USOUSD or XTIUSD (WTI) UKOUSD, XBRUSD, or BRENT (Brent) The chart timeframe does not change my behavior. I use my own internal timeframes for direction, entry timing, and exits. How I Trade I look for mea
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
Ultimate EA manager
Clifton Creath
Утилиты
*** available for free for cloud pro users and above****  Ultimate EA Manager is a utility for traders running multiple Expert Advisors on a single MT5 terminal. It does not place trades itself — it coordinates the EAs you already use.     Features:   - Auto-detect every EA attached to charts in your terminal, grouped by EA name   - Slot management: cap how many EAs may hold open positions concurrently (waiting EAs pause until a slot frees up)   - Account-level drawdown circuit breake
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
3.25 (16)
Эксперты
Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse live signal https://ultimateextractor.com/trader/trader-f82a6qnx Ultimate Pulse 3.0 Ultimate Pulse is a smart position management EA that extracts profit from natural price movement. It identifies trend direction, enters with the trend, and manages positions with individual take-profit targets that lock in gains as price moves. How It Works The EA detects the current trend using multi-timeframe EMA analysis. It opens a position in t
Ultimate Grid UTS
Clifton Creath
Утилиты
Ultimate Grid v1.1   — A manual + auto grid trading EA for MT5. Open buy/sell grids with one click, auto-scale lots, set grid-wide TP with optional trailing SL, and full grid SL protection. Features auto mode with session scheduling, EMA direction detection, cooldown timers, and real-time chart visuals. if you have any questions please reach out to me. use caution. ****This is a test release****
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв