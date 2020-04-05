Momentum Session Trader

GBPUSD Trend Rider EA

A rule-based trend-following expert advisor for GBPUSD (H1), combining EMA(8/21) crossover trend direction, 2-candle confirmation, and RSI filtering to avoid overbought/oversold entries.

the boot only work in GBPUSd.

Features:

  • Session filters — trade only during Asia / London / New York (fully configurable)
  • Risk-based position sizing (% of balance per trade)
  • Fixed 2:1 reward-to-risk (200 SL / 400 TP points, adjustable)
  • Max 1 trade at a time — no overexposure
  • Full trade logging in terminal (every scan, every decision logged)

Recommended:

  • GBPUSD only
  • H1 timeframe
  • Min deposit $200+, 1% risk default

⚠️ Past performance shown in signal does not guarantee future results. Trade at your own risk.


How this EA enters trades

This EA does not open trades immediately or on every tick. It waits for a confirmed setup: a clear trend direction (EMA crossover), two consecutive candles agreeing with that trend, and RSI confirming the move isn't overbought/oversold. Only when all three conditions align does it enter — this filters out weak or random price movement.

By default, it manages one trade at a time to avoid overexposure (adjustable via the Max_Trades input). It also only trades during the session hours you enable (Asia/London/New York), so it stays inactive outside those windows rather than forcing trades around the clock.

and risk management it depends in your ballence .

add line/

"Free while in testing phase. Please share your feedback and results in the comments — this helps improve future versions."
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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