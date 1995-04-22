Momentum Session Trader

GBPUSD Trend Rider EA

A rule-based trend-following expert advisor for GBPUSD (H1), combining EMA(8/21) crossover trend direction, 2-candle confirmation, and RSI filtering to avoid overbought/oversold entries.

the boot only work in GBPUSd.

Features:

Session filters — trade only during Asia / London / New York (fully configurable)

Risk-based position sizing (% of balance per trade)

Fixed 2:1 reward-to-risk (200 SL / 400 TP points, adjustable)

Max 1 trade at a time — no overexposure

Full trade logging in terminal (every scan, every decision logged)

Recommended:

GBPUSD only

H1 timeframe

Min deposit $200+, 1% risk default

⚠️ Past performance shown in signal does not guarantee future results. Trade at your own risk.





How this EA enters trades

This EA does not open trades immediately or on every tick. It waits for a confirmed setup: a clear trend direction (EMA crossover), two consecutive candles agreeing with that trend, and RSI confirming the move isn't overbought/oversold. Only when all three conditions align does it enter — this filters out weak or random price movement.

By default, it manages one trade at a time to avoid overexposure (adjustable via the Max_Trades input). It also only trades during the session hours you enable (Asia/London/New York), so it stays inactive outside those windows rather than forcing trades around the clock.

and risk management it depends in your ballence .

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"Free while in testing phase. Please share your feedback and results in the comments — this helps improve future versions."