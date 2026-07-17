Xauusd SentraCore
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
SentraCore — Precision Gold Trading Engine (MT5)
Live signal- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384390?source=Site+Profile+Seller
SentraCore is a streamlined Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD, using an internal multi-timeframe model to identify stable continuation zones and filter out market noise. Position sizing is handled automatically with a default lot configuration, and the system is fully compatible with hedging mode, allowing multiple independent positions to operate without conflict.
Ready to use out of the box: attach it to an XAUUSD chart, enable trading, and it runs with sensible default lot sizing (fixed between 0.01 and 0.04 depending on the active module).
Tip for backtesting: Strategy 18 and Strategy 19 are the most computation-heavy modules. Disabling them via their individual Enable switches in the settings will noticeably speed up your backtests without affecting the other modules.
Trade Management
- Precision entry framework
- Layered profit-taking system
- ATR-adaptive trailing stop
- Automatic breakeven protection
- Pure stop-loss and take-profit execution
Risk and Configuration
- Fully customizable risk parameters
- Internal timeframe processing
- Hedging mode support
Design Philosophy
- Built for long-term consistency, not rapid account growth
- Execution logic is rule-based and independent of market noise
Requirements
- Built for MetaTrader 5 (hedging mode)
- Recommended minimum deposit: 5000 USD (for smaller deposits such as 500-1000 USD, please contact via chat for guidance