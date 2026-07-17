Xauusd SentraCore

SentraCore — Precision Gold Trading Engine (MT5)


Live signal- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384390?source=Site+Profile+Seller

SentraCore is a streamlined Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD, using an internal multi-timeframe model to identify stable continuation zones and filter out market noise. Position sizing is handled automatically with a default lot configuration, and the system is fully compatible with hedging mode, allowing multiple independent positions to operate without conflict.

Ready to use out of the box: attach it to an XAUUSD chart, enable trading, and it runs with sensible default lot sizing (fixed between 0.01 and 0.04 depending on the active module).


Tip for backtesting: Strategy 18 and Strategy 19 are the most computation-heavy modules. Disabling them via their individual Enable switches in the settings will noticeably speed up your backtests without affecting the other modules.

Trade Management

  • Precision entry framework
  • Layered profit-taking system
  • ATR-adaptive trailing stop
  • Automatic breakeven protection
  • Pure stop-loss and take-profit execution

Risk and Configuration

  • Fully customizable risk parameters
  • Internal timeframe processing
  • Hedging mode support

Design Philosophy

  • Built for long-term consistency, not rapid account growth
  • Execution logic is rule-based and independent of market noise

Requirements

  • Built for MetaTrader 5 (hedging mode)
  • Recommended minimum deposit: 5000 USD (for smaller deposits such as 500-1000 USD, please contact via chat for guidance

Recommended products
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
GoldPowerV2
Armel Tacdol Del Rosario
Experts
Gold PowerV2  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold and any forex pairs. It is very Conservative strategy and you may start with the minimum of $1000 capital. The operation is based on opening orders using the RSI indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Follow Trend" strategy, which means following the trend. It is also opening buy/sell limit strategy which is very effective in trading Gold (optional). There is also Percentage of profit strategy which you can set fro
GoldTrend Retriever
Brighton Kukasira
Experts
Welcome to the Future of Trading: Your Ultimate AI Assistant!   Unleash the Power of AI Trading Welcome to a revolutionary trading experience with our cutting-edge EA (Expert Advisor). Designed with the latest advancements in AI technology, this tool is your gateway to smarter, more efficient trading. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting out, our EA is tailored to meet your needs and elevate your trading game. Key Features ·        Advanced Algorithms: Leverage the pow
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Btc Dinamic
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
BTC DINAMIC v3.0 — Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 by Worldinversor 2026 What is BTC DINAMIC? BTC DINAMIC is an Expert Advisor (trading bot) developed in MQL5 to trade Bitcoin (BTCUSD) fully automatically on the 5-minute (M5) timeframe. It combines classic technical analysis with Smart Money patterns and institutional session detection, all integrated into a multi-confirmation system before executing any trade. How does it work? The EA analyzes the market on each new M5 candle and only ente
Karat Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
3.76 (33)
Experts
Pure Gold Intelligence. Validated to the Core. Karat Killer   is not another gold EA with recycled indicators and inflated backtests — it is a   next-generation machine learning system   built exclusively for XAUUSD, validated with institutional-grade methodology, and designed for traders who value substance over spectacle. LAUNCH PROMOTION - LIMITED TIME OFFER   Price increases every 24 hours at 10:30 AM Cyprus time.   Secure the lowest price today before the next increase. Detailed Manual, Bac
Quasar Gold Machine
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Quasar Gold Predictor Machine Learning Premium Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) Quasar Gold Predictor is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system that combines high-precision Price Action with a powerful Machine Learning model based on Random Forest. Designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe, this EA seeks to capture high-probability moves by detecting classic patterns (Engulfing, Pin Bar, and Inside Bar) reinforced by intelligent predictions generated by a random
CornGrid
Mohamad Akram Bin Mohd Jamil
Experts
CornGrid EA for MetaTrader 5 Website: https://corngrid.netlify.app/ Smart Reverse Grid Recovery System with Dynamic Basket Profit CornGrid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed with an intelligent Reverse Entry + Smart Grid Recovery strategy. Instead of following market momentum, the EA identifies potential short-term reversals by opening the first trade against the previous candle direction, then intelligently manages recovery positions using an adjustab
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Simplify Trader VX MT5 Automated Gold EA
Rabi Oudani
Experts
SIMPLIFY TRADER VX Automated Gold Trading EA for XAUUSD Simplify Trader VX is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to trade with discipline, structure, and strict risk control. The EA operates on the H1 timeframe and uses a multi-filter decision engine to avoid low-quality trades and unstable market conditions. It is built for long-term use, not aggressive or high-risk trading styles. PRICING INFORMATION Current Price: $299 Note: The price may increase to $49
Gold Soverient H4
Arockia Dinesh Babu
Experts
Trading Specifications: Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: H4 (Required for optimal performance) Strategy: Swing Trading / Trend Following Minimum Deposit: $1000 (Recommended for proper risk management) Lot Size : 0.01 ·         Within a year, your entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. ·         The current price of $599 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Razgon X
Mikhail Atarskii
Experts
Razgon XAUUSD EA is a high-performance automated trading robot specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The advisor uses a multi-level signal filtering system, including ALMA, trend filter based on EMA and MACD, allowing only high-quality trading decisions. Supports trading on multiple currency pairs and includes a built-in control panel with a transparent glass interface. Key Features ALMA indicator entry filter (fast and slow) Trend filter using three EMA (96) and EMA 200 MACD filter
GER40 Nova AI
Yusuke Matsuya
Experts
GER40 NovaAI — The Trading AI Beyond Human Emotion "Doubt", "Fear", and "Greed" are eliminated. A new era ruled by pure logic and precision begins. GER40 NovaAI is a fully autonomous trading AI built exclusively for the DAX40 (GER40). After thousands of hours of optimization, it filters out market noise and targets only the core of profitability. Let AI make the decisions and grow your capital with reason, not emotion. Why NovaAI Outperforms Other EAs Autonomous Decision-Making × Adaptive
LL Smart Recovery Grid EA
Leopoldo Licari
5 (1)
Experts
LL Smart Recovery Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines adaptive grid trading, intelligent hedging, and dynamic basket recovery to manage market volatility and optimize trade recovery. The EA is built to manage market fluctuations efficiently while maintaining control over drawdown and optimizing basket recovery. Instead of relying on simple grid or martingale logic, this system introduces smart hedge activation, and ATR-based grid spacing , allowing the
ReversiLot
Kostiantyn Lytvyn
Experts
ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
The Ghost Protocol EA
Anton Vizzhachii
5 (2)
Experts
THE GHOST PROTOCOL EA: ADVANCED PHASE ALIGNMENT ENGINE System ID: XAU-H1-PROT-GP Classification: Professional Quantitative Trading System V. EMPIRICAL VALIDATION: PRACTICAL PERFORMANCE VERIFICATION To substantiate the algorithm’s operational stability under genuine market conditions, the live trading signal is provided below. This monitoring serves as an empirical demonstration of the robustness inherent in our phase-alignment model. Analytical Note: It is advised to evaluate the system through
Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
Experts
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Experts
The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 — Universal Trading Expert Advisor for Custom Indicators Turn almost any custom indicator into a fully automated trading workflow. The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 is a universal Expert Advisor designed to read signals from your custom indicators and execute trades based on the logic you define. You only need to specify the indicator name, signal buffers, and core parameters. The EA then uses this data to automate execution, trade management, and signal handling. It
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.29 (7)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
SonaAU
Dhruv Sharma
Experts
SonaAU – Unlocking the Major Moves in Gold After years of manually trading gold and observing its biggest market swings, I wanted to develop a system that could automatically capture these opportunities. Countless hours of backtesting and refining my strategy led me to create SonaAU —a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) built to exploit major gold movements with full automation. From 2023 to the present , backtests show that SonaAU has delivered impressive results, turning a $100,000 account into $30
ProTrade EA
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
Experts
Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
Wazaby
HEGUI Morad
Experts
Wazaby – Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Wazaby is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor designed to trade AUDCAD, AUDNZD and NZDCAD using a triangular market relationship between these three correlated currency pairs. The strategy is NOT based on grid , NOT based on martingale , and does not rely on recovery techniques. All trades are opened with controlled risk and predefined logic. Supported symbols AUDCAD AUDNZD NZDCAD Only these symbols are supported. If your broker uses symbol suffixes or prefixes
Nebula Quantum Trader
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Nebula Quantum Trader v5.00 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 | XAU/USD (Gold) | M5 Copyright Worldinversor 2026 Overview Nebula Quantum Trader is a highly complex Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD (Spot Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. It combines eight independent analytical engines—ranging from adaptive artificial intelligence to institutional methodologies—in a weighted voting system that only executes when a majority confluence is reached among all active modules. T
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Experts
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for GBP/USD traders operating on the H1 timeframe. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and a robust set of protections to deliver consistent, efficient, and secure trading experiences. Suitable for both seasoned traders and newcomers, Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 empowers users to achieve their trading objectives with precision and confidence. Key Features : Optimized for GBP/USD : Fine-tuned to identi
Buyers of this product also purchase
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Experts
***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Experts
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Experts
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Experts
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Experts
Launch offer. The price rises step by step as the number of sales grows. Every purchase includes all future updates through MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive grid trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5, developed by practicing traders for all experience levels. Overview Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) and other CFD instruments. Unlike standard grid robots with fixed parameters, it automatically adjusts the number of levels, the lot size, and
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Experts
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Experts
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Experts
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
More from author
Xauusd SentraCore 1 Strat
Sergiu Luzov
Experts
Phoenix — Gold Trading EA (MT5) Trading pair : XAUUSD (gold) Timeframe : Internal (fixed, optimized — not user-adjustable) Lot size : Adjustable (default 0.04, can be lowered to 0.01) Risk management : Pure stop-loss protection, trailing stop-loss (locks in profit and protects your deposit once a position moves into profit), and take-profit targets Minimum recommended deposit : $1000 (can run on $500) No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. One position at a time — simple, transparent risk y
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review