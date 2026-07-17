Xauusd SentraCore

SentraCore — Precision Gold Trading Engine (MT5)





Live signal- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384390?source=Site+Profile+Seller





SentraCore is a streamlined Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD, using an internal multi-timeframe model to identify stable continuation zones and filter out market noise. Position sizing is handled automatically with a default lot configuration, and the system is fully compatible with hedging mode, allowing multiple independent positions to operate without conflict.

Ready to use out of the box: attach it to an XAUUSD chart, enable trading, and it runs with sensible default lot sizing (fixed between 0.01 and 0.04 depending on the active module).





Tip for backtesting: Strategy 18 and Strategy 19 are the most computation-heavy modules. Disabling them via their individual Enable switches in the settings will noticeably speed up your backtests without affecting the other modules.

Trade Management

Precision entry framework

Layered profit-taking system

ATR-adaptive trailing stop

Automatic breakeven protection

Pure stop-loss and take-profit execution

Risk and Configuration

Fully customizable risk parameters

Internal timeframe processing

Hedging mode support

Design Philosophy

Built for long-term consistency, not rapid account growth

Execution logic is rule-based and independent of market noise

Requirements