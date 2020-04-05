Xauusd SentraCore 1 Strat

Phoenix — Gold Trading EA (MT5)


  • Trading pair: XAUUSD (gold)
  • Timeframe: Internal (fixed, optimized — not user-adjustable)
  • Lot size: Adjustable (default 0.04, can be lowered to 0.01)
  • Risk management: Pure stop-loss protection, trailing stop-loss (locks in profit and protects your deposit once a position moves into profit), and take-profit targets
  • Minimum recommended deposit: $1000 (can run on $500)

No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. One position at a time — simple, transparent risk you can always see.


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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Xauusd SentraCore
Sergiu Luzov
Experts
SentraCore — Precision Gold Trading Engine (MT5) Live signal-  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384390?source=Site +Profile+Seller SentraCore is a streamlined Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD, using an internal multi-timeframe model to identify stable continuation zones and filter out market noise. Position sizing is handled automatically with a default lot configuration, and the system is fully compatible with hedging mode, allowing multiple independent positions to operate withou
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