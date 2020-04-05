Xauusd SentraCore 1 Strat

How This System Actually Thinks About the Market A mean reversion system built on more than price Price drifts away from its average, the system waits for that drift to go far enough, buys, then holds until price comes back to a target. That's how a traditional mean reversion system works - the whole decision made on price, and nothing else. Ours is a mean reversion system too. It just refuses to make that decision on price alone. What It Actually Watches Instead of tracking price on its own, th