GOM Trade Manager Pro

GOM Trade Manager Pro gives you the ability to manage/execute trades without having to manually do every step yourself. It also provide stackable triggers and protection against spread widening.
Works on all instruments Forex, Commodities, & Crypto.

Has all the features of GOM Trade Manager (Free):

  • Partials.
  • Lot calculations based on risk you inputted.
  • Full detail readout of RR / Money you will lose or gain.
  • News panel — shows news for your chart's currencies. MT5 built-in calendar, no setup.
  • Ability to set Pending Orders.
  • Dark / Day Theme
  • Changeable fonts
  • Commission included risk calculations
  • Hotkeys Trading

------------------------------------------NOTABLE PRO FEATURES------------------------------------------

Notable features separated into 3 main functions:

1. Execution & Information

  • You set everything based on bid price, which is the price of the candles you see on the chart. So instead of having to keep worrying about how much spread you need to add on top of your SELL SL/TP, just input the bid level where you think price will touch.
    The EA will do the rest. The EA calculates the ask price for you based on average normal spread + average slight deviation. If you want actual level, you can change them in the trade management panel.

  • Calculate Minimum Amount needed to open your trade & Minimum amount to hold your trade until stop loss hits. Limiting your account balance to this amount helps cap your loss from events like weekend gaps or sudden news spikes, where you would lose more than your stop loss amount.

  • If your entry lots are above max lot, the TM will automatically divide your trades into max lots on execute. One button execution.

  • Built-in Stats tab reads your account history: net P&L, win rate, profit factor, expectancy, win/loss streaks, and per-symbol breakdown.

2. Opened Trade Management & Autonomous Planned Adjustments

  • Easily adjustable SL/TP per trade basket.

  • You can add trigger level. Once price hits this level, you can tell the EA to change the SL to either Breakeven/ Specified Price/ or Trailing (Fixed or Step).
    Once trigger level gets hit the EA will do it for you automaticallyThis require either Algo Trading ON with local terminal opened or a use of VPS.

  • You can stack triggers and you can also change from visible SL/TP to hidden in between triggers. Each trigger added is visible in the trade management panel. You can also add triggers to Pending Orders.

3. Safeguarding

  • Blocks execution up-front if your balance can't open the whole basket  so you never end up with a half-placed basket. 

  • Protects you from abnormal spread. EA detects abnormal spreads and moves your SL far away during that period. This is especially useful for SELLs, especially during rollover where your SL could get hit even when bid price is not at the level you planned.
    The EA will then bring back the SL when spread comes back to normal. You have the ability to choose what happens to your trades once spread comes back to normal. Favorable TP is not blocked here.

  • Hidden SL / TP and Entry are available. You can combine them or choose what you want.

  • Reconciliation against servers going down. Internal reconciliation for when there is downtime and the EA was not operating normally. It will replay back what it missed when it comes back online. This is especially important for trades with hidden levels.

-------------------------------------***Must Read Before Use***------------------------------------

  • Hedging account only. Does not support Netting Account yet. Netting Accounts are accounts that merge everything into one combined position per symbol.

  • Every price level you modify is based on bid level, you do not have to calculate ask price for your Sells TP/SL or your Buy Limit/Stop Entries. Just place your TP/SL on where you think price would touch.

  • Please make sure, when you attach the Trade Manager you click "Allow Algo Trading". Also your terminal's "Algo Trading" button needs to be green when you place a trade through the Trade Manager.

  • VPS is recommended here, but not necessary. You can actually just open your MT5 Terminal and allow algo trading for the duration your trade is opened, however this may not be suitable if your trades are opened overnight.

  • If you have any questions no matter what, please feel free to contact me, I will try my best to answer as soon as possible.

  • If you want any additional features, or if you found a bug. Please message me I will try my best on the features. As for the bugs, I personally use it too so I will fix it right away.

  • Feel free to try out the FREE version first.

Please use this mql5 blog for how to Install to EA, back test and using VPS server for running it 24/7

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161

What is VPS Server (For those who are new)?

Basically, VPS server allows your EA (in this case, the Trade Manager) to run without you having to turn on your computer 24/7. It uploads your MT5 terminal to the cloud so it can run 24/7 on its own. You can turn it on and off of course and you can also make adjustments to your EA settings and re-upload your terminal accordingly.

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Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
DR Trade and Risk Manager
Ryuta Tanaka
Utilities
DR Trade and Risk Manager: The Foundational Algorithmic Risk Console for MT5 For the discretionary trader, the greatest adversary is not the market; it is the undisciplined self. You have a solid strategy, but in moments of high pressure, do you follow your rules with perfect consistency? Do you cut losses without hesitation? Do you let winners run without cutting them short out of fear? For most, the answer is no. This gap between strategy and execution is where profits are lost. DR Trade and R
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Utilities
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Indicator Automation XT
Fatih Klavun
5 (1)
Utilities
Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Utilities
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilities
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Utilities
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
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GOM Trade Manager
Wannapach Chinnaprapa
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GOM Trade Manager helps you execute trades the way you want it. Works on all instruments Forex, Commodities, & Crypto. It helps you with lot calculations, spread addition and balance calculations so you can just focus on actual trading. For full automatic planned management, stackable triggers and spread widening protection >> check out GOM Trade Manager Pro . ------------------------------------------NOTABLE FEATURES------------------------------------------ You set everything based on bid
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GOM Custom EA
Wannapach Chinnaprapa
Experts
GOM Custom EA is a customizable EA strategy builder. You can design your own EA from this product. It works on all instrument (forex, gold, etc.).  The product is designed to have highly customizable option on entry criteria, TP, SL, grid trade systems and also a safety exit option. A demonstration setting given with the EA has a return of 11x within 20 months ($1,000 to $11,000) (Tested from Jan 2024 - Aug 2025 on EURUSD) ***Please feel free to message me if you have any issue or questions***
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