Metal Dragon

Metal Dragon is a professional Expert Advisor built for precision entries and disciplined risk control on MT5. Rather than reacting to every price wiggle, its core engine continuously reads market momentum in the background and "waits for the right moment" — entries are only triggered once conditions genuinely align, never forced. Metal Dragon does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques.

All trades opened by the EA are protected by a fully configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit system, with a live performance dashboard tracking every trade in real time.

Key Features

  • Patient Entry Engine – Monitors market conditions continuously and only acts when its internal confirmation logic lines up, filtering out premature or low-quality entries
  • Universal Symbol Compatibility – Works on Gold, Silver, Forex majors, indices, and more — timeframe and sensitivity are fully configurable, not hardcoded to one market
  • Flexible Stop Loss & Take Profit – Choose between structure-based (previous candle), fixed-point, or dynamic momentum-based exits — mix and match to fit your style
  • Universal Error Prevention System – Pre-flight margin, spread, and market-hours checks run before every order, with automatic retry if a broker momentarily rejects a trade
  • Market Hours Protection – Automatically detects trading sessions and avoids attempting trades during closed or restricted market windows
  • Spread Filter – Built-in protection against unfavorable, widened-spread conditions
  • Universal Risk Management – Choose fixed lot sizing or automatic risk-percentage-based position sizing
  • Retry System – Automatic, throttled order retries with intelligent error handling so a valid signal is never silently lost
  • Live Performance Dashboard – Animated on-chart panel tracking balance, equity, floating P/L, open positions, total trades, win rate, profit factor, and separate "today" statistics
  • Broker Friendly – Works across brokers and symbol digit configurations, with automatic stop-distance and lot-step normalization

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: Any (Gold, Silver, Forex majors, indices)
  • Timeframe: H1 recommended, fully configurable
  • Leverage: Minimum 1:30
  • Deposit: Minimum $200
  • Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, VT Markets

Lot Size Recommendations

- $200 – $500 Balance: 0.01 lots
- $501 – $1,000 Balance: 0.01 – 0.02 lots
- $1,000+ Balance: 0.01 – 0.02 lots for every $1,000 in your account
- For Prop Firms: Use 0.01 lots for every $5,000 balance

VPS and Continuous Operation (Important)

For optimal performance, Metal Dragon should run with uninterrupted 24/7 operation. The entry engine tracks evolving market conditions bar by bar — restarting MT5 or the EA resets this internal state and can cause it to miss a signal that was already forming. Running on a reliable VPS is strongly recommended.

Advanced Features

1. Universal Error Prevention System

Metal Dragon runs a full pre-flight check before every order:

- Account margin availability
- Lot size normalization
- Broker stop-level and spread requirements
- Market open/closed status
- Existing position and trade-direction spacing rules

If any check fails, the EA automatically adjusts, queues for retry, or skips the trade — never forcing an order through.

2. Live Performance Dashboard

An animated, professional on-chart dashboard shows real-time account and strategy performance: total trades, wins, losses, win rate, profit factor, average win/loss, and a dedicated "today" breakdown — all updating live as trades close.

Why Choose Metal Dragon?

Metal Dragon isn't built to trade constantly — it's built to trade *correctly*. The entry engine is intentionally patient, holding back until its internal conditions genuinely confirm, rather than chasing every price move. Combined with the Universal Error Prevention System and a fully transparent live dashboard, it's designed to deliver a steady, rule-based approach to trading without emotional decision-making.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use appropriate risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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