Fisher Dual Signal Scalping EA

SCALPING EA 369 is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4. It provides two selectable signal modes:

EMA crossover with RSI filtering 369 Fisher signal strategy

Traders can select the signal mode that best matches their preferred trading approach, symbol characteristics and market conditions.

The EA confirms signals using completed candles to reduce unstable entries caused by unfinished price bars. It also includes risk-based position sizing, fixed lot trading, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop management.

SCALPING EA 369 does not promise fixed returns. Its purpose is to provide structured trading logic, automated execution and practical trade-safety controls.

Main Features

Two selectable trading strategies

Fast and slow EMA crossover signals

RSI overbought and oversold filtering

369 Fisher reversal or continuation signals

Completed-candle signal confirmation

One trade decision per candle

Maximum open-trade control

Risk-percentage position sizing

Fixed lot trading mode

Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

Break Even protection

Trailing Stop management

Maximum spread filter

Trading-hour filter

Independent Magic Number

Free-margin validation before order submission

Minimum lot, maximum lot and lot-step validation

Stop Level and Freeze Level validation

Protection against repeated order attempts from the same signal

Existing positions remain managed even when new entries are blocked

Trading Logic

Mode 1: EMA and RSI

A buy signal may be generated when the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA while RSI remains below the configured overbought level.

A sell signal may be generated when the fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA while RSI remains above the configured oversold level.

The EMA crossover identifies momentum direction, while RSI helps reduce entries in extreme market areas.

Mode 2: 369 Fisher

The 369 Fisher mode calculates market momentum using a configurable price range, smoothing period and signal threshold.

Two signal styles are available:

Extreme-zone reversal

Continuation-style signal

The EA evaluates Fisher threshold crossings and generates buy or sell signals according to the selected signal style.

Risk and Trade Management

The EA supports two position-sizing methods:

Automatic risk-percentage sizing

Fixed lot size

When risk-percentage sizing is enabled, lot size is calculated using account funds, Stop Loss distance and the trading specifications of the current symbol.

Before submitting an order, the EA checks:

Minimum trading volume

Maximum trading volume

Volume step

Available free margin

Correct Stop Loss and Take Profit direction

Stop Level

Freeze Level

Trading permissions

Current spread

Maximum open-trade limit

When a parameter or trading condition is invalid, the EA skips the order instead of continuously submitting an invalid trade request.

Profit Protection

Break Even

After a position reaches the configured profit distance, the EA can move the Stop Loss close to the entry price to reduce the risk of a profitable trade becoming a loss.

Trailing Stop

After the configured trailing activation level is reached, the EA can progressively move the Stop Loss to protect accumulated floating profit.

Break Even and Trailing Stop functions manage only positions opened on the current symbol with the EA's Magic Number. Other Expert Advisors and manually opened trades are not managed.

Input Parameters

General Settings

EnableTrading — Enables or disables new trade entries

MagicNumber — Unique identifier for EA orders

Slippage — Maximum permitted slippage

OneTradePerBar — Allows only one trade decision per candle

MaxOpenTrades — Maximum number of simultaneous open trades

Signal Mode

SignalMode — Selects the trading signal 1 = EMA and RSI 2 = 369 Fisher



EMA and RSI Settings

FastMA_Period — Fast EMA period

SlowMA_Period — Slow EMA period

RSI_Period — RSI calculation period

RSI_Overbought — RSI overbought level

RSI_Oversold — RSI oversold level

369 Fisher Settings

Nbars — Historical range used for the Fisher calculation

MA_Period_Fish — Fisher smoothing period

MA_Method_Fish — Moving-average method 0 = SMA 1 = EMA 2 = SMMA 3 = LWMA

Fish_Threshold — Fisher signal threshold

FisherSignalStyle — Fisher signal method 1 = Extreme-zone reversal 2 = Continuation-style signal



Money and Risk Settings

UseRiskPercent — Enables risk-percentage position sizing

RiskPercent — Percentage of account funds risked per trade

FixedLots — Fixed volume used when risk sizing is disabled

StopLossPips — Stop Loss distance

TakeProfitPips — Take Profit distance; use 0 to disable fixed Take Profit

Profit Protection Settings

UseBreakEven — Enables Break Even protection

BreakEvenPips — Profit distance required to activate Break Even

UseTrailingStop — Enables Trailing Stop management

TrailStartPips — Profit distance required to activate trailing

TrailStepPips — Trailing Stop distance

Entry Filters

UseSpreadFilter — Enables maximum spread filtering

MaxSpreadPoints — Maximum permitted spread in points

UseTimeFilter — Enables trading-hour filtering

StartHour — Trading start hour in broker server time

EndHour — Trading end hour in broker server time

Installation and Use

Install the EA in MetaTrader 4. Attach it to the chart of the symbol you want to trade. Enable AutoTrading. Select the preferred signal mode. Configure risk, Stop Loss, Take Profit and entry filters. Run a Strategy Tester backtest. Perform forward testing on a demo account. Review the trading behavior and risk before considering live-account use.

Different symbols, timeframes, spreads and broker conditions may require separate testing and parameter optimization.

Important Risk Notice

Forex, CFD and other leveraged trading instruments involve substantial risk and may result in the loss of part or all invested funds.

Historical backtests, demo results and previous trading performance do not guarantee future results. The EA cannot eliminate market risk and does not guarantee profitability.

Users are responsible for selecting suitable parameters based on account size, risk tolerance, broker specifications and current market conditions. Thorough testing is strongly recommended before using real funds.