Donchian Reversal Momentum EA

The Donchian Reversal Momentum EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify short-term market extensions and weakening directional pressure.

The EA continuously evaluates current price structure, the market’s position within its recent trading environment, and changes in underlying momentum. Potential opportunities arise when price reaches a statistically relevant extreme while the internal analysis indicates that the current move may be losing strength.

Rather than entering immediately, the EA uses a controlled limit-order execution model. This allows the strategy to wait for a predefined price zone instead of reacting to every temporary market fluctuation. Orders that are not filled within the selected time window are automatically removed.

Strategic approach

The system uses a multi-stage, fully rule-based decision process:

Detection of exceptional price extensions

Evaluation of current market dynamics

Filtering of weak or conflicting setups

Contrarian limit-order execution

Predefined risk and profit objectives

Time-limited validity of unfilled signals

The EA is not a conventional trend-following system. It is designed for situations in which price has moved significantly away from its recent trading environment and the probability of a technical retracement may be increasing.

Link to setting files (MQL5 Blog)

Features

Fully automated long and short trading

Multi-component price-structure and momentum analysis

Independent strategy timeframe selection

Supported analysis periods: M1, M5, M15, and H1

Controlled limit-order execution

Adjustable distance from the calculated entry zone

Configurable stop loss and take profit

Time-limited pending orders

Long and short trading can be enabled separately

Optional replacement of existing pending orders

Optional cancellation of opposite pending orders

Optional OCO logic after an order is filled

Flexible pip and price-size configuration

Automatic tick-size and volume normalization

Dedicated magic number for strategy separation

Detailed journal output for analysis and monitoring

Flexible risk management

Position sizing can be configured according to three different trading and risk-management models:

Fixed lot size: Every trade is opened using a constant, user-defined volume.

Percentage of available margin: The position size is calculated dynamically based on a selected percentage of the currently available margin.

Percentage of available account balance: The position size is determined from a configurable percentage of the available account balance.

This allows the EA to operate either with a constant trade volume or with capital-based money management. The dynamic sizing modes automatically adjust the trading volume to the current account conditions and the specifications of the selected instrument.

Intended market conditions

The EA is primarily designed for markets and timeframes where short-term price extensions occur regularly and are frequently followed by partial or complete retracements.

Performance may therefore depend on:

volatility

liquidity

spread

price-feed characteristics

selected timeframe

traded instrument

broker execution conditions

The EA should be tested and validated separately for every instrument and broker environment.

Risk disclaimer

The EA follows a deterministic and rule-based trading model.

Backtest results may differ from live-trading performance.

Historical performance does not guarantee future results.

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.