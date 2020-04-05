Donchian Reversal Momentum
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.3
- Активации: 20
Donchian Reversal Momentum EA
The Donchian Reversal Momentum EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify short-term market extensions and weakening directional pressure.
The EA continuously evaluates current price structure, the market’s position within its recent trading environment, and changes in underlying momentum. Potential opportunities arise when price reaches a statistically relevant extreme while the internal analysis indicates that the current move may be losing strength.
Rather than entering immediately, the EA uses a controlled limit-order execution model. This allows the strategy to wait for a predefined price zone instead of reacting to every temporary market fluctuation. Orders that are not filled within the selected time window are automatically removed.
Strategic approach
The system uses a multi-stage, fully rule-based decision process:
- Detection of exceptional price extensions
- Evaluation of current market dynamics
- Filtering of weak or conflicting setups
- Contrarian limit-order execution
- Predefined risk and profit objectives
- Time-limited validity of unfilled signals
The EA is not a conventional trend-following system. It is designed for situations in which price has moved significantly away from its recent trading environment and the probability of a technical retracement may be increasing.
Link to setting files (MQL5 Blog)
Features
- Fully automated long and short trading
- Multi-component price-structure and momentum analysis
- Independent strategy timeframe selection
- Supported analysis periods: M1, M5, M15, and H1
- Controlled limit-order execution
- Adjustable distance from the calculated entry zone
- Configurable stop loss and take profit
- Time-limited pending orders
- Long and short trading can be enabled separately
- Optional replacement of existing pending orders
- Optional cancellation of opposite pending orders
- Optional OCO logic after an order is filled
- Flexible pip and price-size configuration
- Automatic tick-size and volume normalization
- Dedicated magic number for strategy separation
- Detailed journal output for analysis and monitoring
Flexible risk management
Position sizing can be configured according to three different trading and risk-management models:
- Fixed lot size: Every trade is opened using a constant, user-defined volume.
- Percentage of available margin: The position size is calculated dynamically based on a selected percentage of the currently available margin.
- Percentage of available account balance: The position size is determined from a configurable percentage of the available account balance.
This allows the EA to operate either with a constant trade volume or with capital-based money management. The dynamic sizing modes automatically adjust the trading volume to the current account conditions and the specifications of the selected instrument.
Intended market conditions
The EA is primarily designed for markets and timeframes where short-term price extensions occur regularly and are frequently followed by partial or complete retracements.
Performance may therefore depend on:
- volatility
- liquidity
- spread
- price-feed characteristics
- selected timeframe
- traded instrument
- broker execution conditions
The EA should be tested and validated separately for every instrument and broker environment.
Risk disclaimer
The EA follows a deterministic and rule-based trading model.
Backtest results may differ from live-trading performance.
Historical performance does not guarantee future results.
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.