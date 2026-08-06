Gold Breakout PRO H1 MT5

Chanel to Talk: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/goldbreakoutpro

Live Result:

Pair: XAUUSD

TF: H1

Balance: 500-1000USD

Broker: IC Markets

Gold Breakout EA

Gold Breakout EA is a fully automated quantitative trading system for XAUUSD based on the Highest–Lowest Breakout concept. The strategy is developed using quantitative research and validated with Real Tick data to simulate realistic market conditions.

The EA has successfully passed Robust Walk Forward Optimization and advanced performance metrics analysis to reduce overfitting and improve long-term stability.

Validation Process with (Realtick Data)

Monte Carlo Trades Manipulation

Higher Backtest Precision

Walk Forward Matrix

Monte Carlo Retest Methods

Real Tick Data Testing(OOS)

Robust Walk Forward Analysis

2-Step Challenge Analyzer

Edge Decay & Max Loss Analyzer

RobustnessScorecard

10 Walk Forward Runs

30% Out-of-Sample Validation

Optimization Window: 1,214 Days

Reoptimization Cycle: Every 121 Days (approximately every 3 months)

Key Features

Quantitative Breakout Strategy

Highest & Lowest Breakout Logic

No Grid

No Martingale

Risk Per Trade Management

Stop Loss and Take Profit Protection

Cut Loss System

Fully Automated Trading 24/7

The strategy parameters are periodically updated every three months according to the Walk Forward schedule, helping the EA adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining robustness and statistical reliability.

Recommended for traders seeking a disciplined, data-driven breakout system with realistic testing and controlled risk management.