Gold Breakout PRO H1 MT4

  • Experts
  • Daophet Seng Athit
    Daophet Seng Athit

    Daophet Seng Athit

    3.1 (12)
    I'm Dao. Is a creator of trading robots and develop strategies for trading gold and crypto in the Forex market. I use both Machine Learning and MQL5 to create flexibility and stability.
    - Accepting custom EA writing.
    - Selling finished work
    5 products 1 signal
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 20 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

Chanel to Talk: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/goldbreakoutpro
Live Result: 
Pair: XAUUSD
TF: H1
Balance: 500-1000USD
Broker: IC Markets

Gold Breakout EA

Gold Breakout EA is a fully automated quantitative trading system for XAUUSD based on the Highest–Lowest Breakout concept. The strategy is developed using quantitative research and validated with Real Tick data to simulate realistic market conditions.

The EA has successfully passed Robust Walk Forward Optimization and advanced performance metrics analysis to reduce overfitting and improve long-term stability.

Validation Process with (Realtick Data)

  • Monte Carlo Trades Manipulation 
  • Higher Backtest Precision 
  • Walk Forward Matrix 
  • Monte Carlo Retest Methods
  • Real Tick Data Testing(OOS)
  • Robust Walk Forward Analysis
  • 2-Step Challenge Analyzer
  • Edge Decay & Max Loss Analyzer
  • RobustnessScorecard
  • 10 Walk Forward Runs
  • 30% Out-of-Sample Validation
  • Optimization Window: 1,214 Days
  • Reoptimization Cycle: Every 121 Days (approximately every 3 months)

Key Features

  • Quantitative Breakout Strategy
  • Highest & Lowest Breakout Logic
  • No Grid
  • No Martingale
  • Risk Per Trade Management
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit Protection
  • Cut Loss System
  • Fully Automated Trading 24/7

The strategy parameters are periodically updated every three months according to the Walk Forward schedule, helping the EA adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining robustness and statistical reliability.

Recommended for traders seeking a disciplined, data-driven breakout system with realistic testing and controlled risk management.


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Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
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