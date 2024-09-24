Gold One

2.79

Gold One MT5

Hello to all gold trading enthusiasts in Forex,

Welcome to our robot, where you join the ranks of the top gold traders. With over two decades of precise experience in the Forex market, we proudly introduce the latest generation of trading robots.


Features: 

Ideal for prop firm challenges.

Suitable for all account  sizes, including low capitals.

NO Grid and NO martingale

100% Fully automated

This robot employs the most recent, cutting-edge, and advanced gold-specific indicators with unmatched accuracy in identifying buying and selling points. It represents a revolutionary breakthrough in gold trading within the Forex market. This innovation is the culmination of over a decade of research, trial and error, and extensive testing, incorporating insights from leading gold trading experts. By leveraging sophisticated gold trading patterns, our robot ensures peace of mind, allowing you to monitor its fully automated trades without stress. The numerous test results over the years clearly demonstrate the superior performance of our robot.


Other key features
Automatically trades on XAUUSD symbol currency pair.
Each trade is protected by SL and Both TP and SL can vary base on market conditions.
Very easy to install, no need to change settings and only run it on XAUUSD H1 once
Recommended to use VPS to keep EA running 24/7 with low latency
Low spread broker recommended 
Minimum initial deposit: $500 for accounts
News and alternative settings in Telegram channel 


Link to MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122301


While "Gold one" excels in diligence and precision, Forex trading inherently involves unpredictability. We are committed to keeping our exclusive robot continuously updated and supporting you throughout your trading journey. Therefore, after purchase, join our Telegram channel for updates and exclusive offers.


Our product is exclusively available on the MQL5 website to ensure authenticity and support.

Best wishes for your exceptional profitability.

Reviews 56
Enymar
20
Enymar 2025.02.10 11:42 
 

4.8

bichomalo
19
bichomalo 2025.02.13 17:16 
 

Adquirí el robot hace unos días, como puedo unirme al canal de Telegram? Gracias.

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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
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SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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Gold One  MT4 Hello to all gold trading enthusiasts in Forex, Welcome to our robot, where you join the ranks of the top gold traders. With over two decades of precise experience in the Forex market, we proudly introduce the latest generation of trading robots. Features:  Ideal for prop firm challenges. Suitable for all account  sizes, including low capitals. NO   Grid and   NO   martingale 100% Fully automated This robot employs the most recent, cutting-edge, and advanced gold-specific indicat
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OMAR KHATAB
495
OMAR KHATAB 2025.12.21 08:30 
 

Useless EA. Complete waste of money. All the author does is give false promises that the new update will resolve all problems, but nothing happens. The same cycle of losing trades continues. Complete waste of your time and money. Stay AWAY

ahjawad
19
ahjawad 2025.07.18 01:50 
 

Pretty much useless Algo, Dont waste your money. It take constantly loosing trades! Waste of 350$ and 800$ in trades

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 01:57
Hello have you tested the new version? Its much better
kukulhey
50
kukulhey 2025.07.07 08:59 
 

i think its a this is a scam. my question is why this does not perform. wasted my money

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 01:57
I fixed and updated the ea please test the latest version and tell me in private how it works now
Affiq A Ghani
1074
Affiq A Ghani 2025.06.27 13:24 
 

Scam, avoid it.

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 01:57
I fixed and updated the ea please test the latest version and tell me in private how it works now
SirRAPHAMT5
40
SirRAPHAMT5 2025.05.01 18:04 
 

Unfortunately, I have to write this review. The EA doesn’t work. It was working during the month of April and made a good profit, but after that, it was only losses. The author does give attention and help, but unfortunately, it’s not enough. If the author releases a new update, I will revise my comment. One week ago, the author said they were working hard on an update. If it gets fixed, I’ll edit my comment.

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 01:58
I fixed and updated the ea please test the latest version and tell me in private how it works now
Mariano Visco
293
Mariano Visco 2025.05.01 10:57 
 

I'm really sorry to write this review because developer was so helpful and disposable until few weeks ago, then he disappeared. Bot almost paid itself, made a good march and a not so good april, now is no more stable. I tried to ask for support but had no feedback. I'm removing this bot from my strategies.

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 01:58
I fixed and updated the ea please test the latest version and tell me in private how it works now
deerwinh
22
deerwinh 2025.04.01 06:57 
 

I hope everyone can read and understand it because I translated it into Thai. I have been using it on a demo account for 2 months. I have lost hope with this EA. I have updated it all the time, but it is getting worse every time. The disadvantages are more than the advantages. This EA is a scam. Don't waste your money buying it because now I feel very sorry for the money.

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 01:58
I fixed and updated the ea please test the latest version and tell me in private how it works now
Judi Gosal
273
Judi Gosal 2025.03.31 07:18 
 

backtest different than live. seller has no live signal. SCAM!!!

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 01:59
I fixed and updated the ea please test the latest version and tell me in private how it works now
Peter Andreas Dietrich
364
Peter Andreas Dietrich 2025.03.12 15:57 
 

Unfortunately, I have to agree with the negative reviews! The tests were and looked great, and a previous version worked and even generated winnings. BUT now the EA hasn't been working for me for weeks; the updates unfortunately haven't been a blessing. So far, my money has been wasted. If new updates bring about a change, I'll adjust my review accordingly!

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 01:59
I fixed and updated the ea please test the latest version and tell me in private how it works now
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
213
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra 2025.03.06 18:14 
 

I purchased this EA a few months ago, after downloading it and trying it in backtest, unfortunately, however, after purchase and after months of waiting it never worked. I am frustrated given the cost and wasted time. Fake Trade, Real Scam. SCAM SCAM SCAM

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 01:59
I fixed and updated the ea please test the latest version and tell me in private how it works now
Florian Obermeyer
33
Florian Obermeyer 2025.03.05 09:14 
 

Sorry, it´s not working. Rather a scam.

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 02:00
I fixed and updated the ea please test the latest version and tell me in private how it works now
Chin Hoe Tan
191
Chin Hoe Tan 2025.03.01 11:43 
 

I used fully automatic AE trading with no human intervention at all, and ended up losing badly.

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 02:00
I fixed and updated the ea please test the latest version and tell me in private how it works now
Emanuel Hdz
30
Emanuel Hdz 2025.02.26 21:45 
 

VERSION 2.4 WHICH WAS THE ONE I PURCHASED AT THE TIME SEEMED GOOD BUT THE BACKTESTING TESTS ARE VERY DIFFERENT FROM THE REAL TESTS, LATER THE ROBOT NO LONGER OPENED OPERATIONS WITH MULTIPLE FAILURES AND LOSSES. CURRENTLY WITH VERSION 2.93 OPEN ONE OR 2 OPERATIONS PER DAY WITH AVERAGE PROFITS OF 5 DOLLARS AT THE LOWEST RISK AND LOSSES OF 15 DOLLARS WITH THE LOWEST RISK. WIN ONE AND LOSE ONE SEEMS SOMETHING SYSTEMATIZED I WANT MY MONEY BACK OR AN UPGRADE THAT REALLY WORKS.

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 02:00
I fixed and updated the ea please test the latest version and tell me in private how it works now
Blue_Blud
137
Blue_Blud 2025.02.22 16:25 
 

I also purchased this bot because of the mind blowing backtest but I immediately removed the robot from real trading when I saw it would hit the stoploss so many times in a row, I closed my positions manually before it would actually hit the stoplosses, and noticed if I didn't intervene manually, the results would be dramatic, because afterwards I noticed the stoplosses would have been hit if I didn't intervene. I do not recommend using it at all. There is also no honest support of the dev, which is a big scammer, because we agreed to each other to pay me a refund for this terrible bot, but he never sent me the money back and now he is asking me to give him money. But I should be compensated because I am the one who purchased the bot, but this bot doesn't work at all.

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 02:01
I fixed and updated the ea please test the latest version and tell me in private how it works now
John Leyder Lozano Collazos
127
John Leyder Lozano Collazos 2025.02.22 16:11 
 

scam!, 2 months using this bot and not only have I not recovered the money invested in the membership but I have also lost money, practically a scam.

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 02:01
I fixed and updated the ea please test the latest version and tell me in private how it works now
Rafael Vélez
159
Rafael Vélez 2025.02.14 12:52 
 

El robot lleva 2 días funcionando, esta activo y en VPS, pero aun no ha realizado ninguna transacción, creo que esta todo correcto, estoy a la espera que Habib me de una solución, espero su respuesta.

El robot esta en una cuenta Real y en una Demo, en ambas no ha realizado operaciones.

No ha realizado ni una sola transacción, solo hace transacciones en pruebas retrospectivas.

Esto es una ESTAFA!!

Esto es una ESTAFA!!

Esto es una ESTAFA!!

Esto es una ESTAFA!!

Esto es una ESTAFA!!

Estoy operando con ICMarketsSC.

Los 350$ que he pagado por el EA, espero que te los gastes en medicamentos HDLGPT.

Día 10 de Marzo, aún no ha realizado ninguna transacción.

ESTO ES UNA ESTAFA Y HABIB UN ESTAFADOR!!!!

ESTO ES UNA ESTAFA Y HABIB UN ESTAFADOR!!!!

ESTO ES UNA ESTAFA Y HABIB UN ESTAFADOR!!!!

ESTO ES UNA ESTAFA Y HABIB UN ESTAFADOR!!!!

Dia 17/03/2025

Ni una solo transacción.

ESTO ES UNA ESTAFA Y HABIB UN ESTAFADOR!!!!

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 02:01
I fixed and updated the ea please test the latest version and tell me in private how it works now
bichomalo
19
bichomalo 2025.02.13 17:16 
 

Adquirí el robot hace unos días, como puedo unirme al canal de Telegram? Gracias.

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 02:02
I fixed and updated the ea please test the latest version and tell me in private how it works now
For telegram channel please pm me
Abdul Nassir Karim Ali
446
Abdul Nassir Karim Ali 2025.02.12 19:40 
 

unfortunately I rented this EA for 3 months and caused multiple losses to me and came out overall with a very bad loss, communicated this with the auther and did 2 updates but still bad! this is my honest review!

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 02:02
I fixed and updated the ea please test the latest version and tell me in private how it works now
Siwaj Vajaravannee
143
Siwaj Vajaravannee 2025.02.12 04:04 
 

Hello, It's been a month and I still can't use your EA. How is the fix?

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 02:02
I fixed and updated the ea please test the latest version and tell me in private how it works now
Enymar
20
Enymar 2025.02.10 11:42 
 

4.8

Habib Gholamali Heidari
3122
Reply from developer Habib Gholamali Heidari 2025.09.05 02:02
I fixed and updated the ea please test the latest version and tell me in private how it works now
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