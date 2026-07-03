- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
37 (69.81%)
Loss Trades:
16 (30.19%)
Best trade:
74.99 USD
Worst trade:
-137.91 USD
Gross Profit:
785.96 USD (71 945 pips)
Gross Loss:
-515.61 USD (43 297 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (286.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
286.16 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
53.44%
Max deposit load:
2.01%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.61
Long Trades:
29 (54.72%)
Short Trades:
24 (45.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
5.10 USD
Average Profit:
21.24 USD
Average Loss:
-32.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-400.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-400.13 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
23.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
442.29 USD (30.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.20% (442.29 USD)
By Equity:
23.41% (333.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USOUSD
|53
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USOUSD
|270
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USOUSD
|29K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +74.99 USD
Worst trade: -138 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +286.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -400.13 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
A signal for SomaOil EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185532
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
27%
1
4.1K
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
5
100%
53
69%
53%
1.52
5.10
USD
USD
30%
1:500